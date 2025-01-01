Playboy Magic for the Holidays

Here's an inside look at four of the best--and easiest--tricks this side of Times Square. The first two, which require only the playing cards on the opposite page, you can prestidigitate right out of your wallet. For the others, you'll need two matches, two paper clips and a dollar bill. The effects you'll be spinning out may seem simple, but that's the key to all great magic. As your cards jump and transform, your matches pass through each other and your paper clips link and fly away, your audience will gasp. Learn to do each of these effects smoothly and you'll have four great entertainments for those slow holiday parties.

Poorly prepared magicians give the rest of us a bad name, so read through each effect at least twice, then test yourself in front of a mirror before going public. It goes without saying that you should never reveal these trade secrets to anyone, sorely though you may be tempted. A good magician always plays things close to the vest.

Once you've wowed your friends and relations with these rather basic effects, you may want to delve deeper into magic. If so, you can write to Magic, Inc., 5082 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60625, for a catalog of effects, or get in touch with your local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Good luck, Here's hoping your holidays are magical.

A Couple of tricks to turn at the bar