Provocative Period Pieces

Playboy proudly invites you to another exclusive showing of the erotic-art collection of Boston connoisseur Charles Martignette. We've featured pieces from this world-renowned collection before (see our October 1980 and January 1983 issues), but we think the selection on these pages is the finest yet. Just in case you thought everybody fell asleep after the Gay Nineties, these pieces--mostly from the art nouveau and art-deco periods in the early years of this century--prove otherwise. No wonder the Twenties were roaring.