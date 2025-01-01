The Today Show

Alexander Julian, Ron Chereskin, Sal Cesarani and Robert Comstock are the heavy-duty mavens of menswear design who are previewing spring 1984 outfits on these pages. Expect menswear for spring to be loose and comfortable, tailored for the active man who wants his wardrobe to retain a touch of elegance without looking fussy. Chereskin likes "dressy, pulled-together sports clothes," while Cesarani thinks clothing "should be of the lightest weight and least amount of construction." Any chance the shapeless, no-style spring looks that we used to see year after year will return to the market place? Quoth the mavens ... "Nevermore!"