The Lowedown on Sweaters

Some guys have all the luck. Last summer, Rob Lowe co-starred with Jacqueline Bis-set in Class, and next month, he's coming back to the big screen with Nastassia Kinski and Jodie Foster in The Hotel New Hampshire. As if that weren't enough of a good thing, on these pages we've teamed him with some more terrific-looking ladies to model the backbone of one's sportswear wardrobe--sweaters. The trend in pullovers--as in tailored clothes--is away from body hugging to a looser fit. Solid colors have faded to patterns, and traditional V- and crew-neck styles are supplemented with U- and boat-neck shapes. Alan Flusser's classic Argyle sweater vest has the conservative vote; for a tougher, more trendy look, try tucking your sweater into your pants, as Lowe has done here with a Daniel Caron black-and-red-cashmere V-neck and a pair of black-leather slacks. What was Lowe's favorite sweater in this feature? Being the clever, diplomatic lad that he is, he claimed to like them all. But we did notice that he seemed inordinately fond of Alexander Julian's "doodle" sweater, pictured on page 75. Or maybe it was just the tiger of a lady on his broad shoulders. Only Rob Lowe knows for sure.