You no doubt already have jeans. And we'd never think of telling you not to wear them for active or casual occasions--especially when it's taken you ages to wear them in just right. But now weekendwear is going well beyond jeans and polo shirts to a dressier feeling. There's a double dose of good news in that. First, you don't have to sacrifice comfort. While the new looks are a bit more tailored than in the recent past, they're roomy and amply cut. And second, they offer a crisper feel--a touch of elegance for your casual wardrobe.

This season, there's an added touch of convertibility in both form and function. There are lots of tops with zip-off sleeves and pop-off hoods, many reversible shorts that go easily from beach to barbecue. Then there are drawstring pants that are perfect for play but, with a cotton sweater or a light jacket, are easily dressed up and ready to go.