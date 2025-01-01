Johnny, We Hardly Know You

The Romans had communal baths, the Victorians performed their daily ablutions in the most commodious of surroundings and the Japanese submerge themselves in chin-deep tubs filled with water that's almost hot enough to poach a fish. But in some people's minds, the bath still takes a back seat to other rooms when it comes to splashy, imaginative styling and innovative design. Flush that notion, gentlemen--fast. Bathroom fixtures and accessories, from a simple shower clock that doesn't fog up to a whirlpool tub for two, are whetting everyone's interest. (If a two-for-tub doesn't rub you the right way, we'd say your social life is definitely going down the drain.) The Italians have slipped into the bath-fixture picture with a slick circular shower that incorporates a stainless-steel heated towel rack and a separate hand spray. And for high-tech types, there's even the infrared Optima No Hands System, which automatically turns itself on whenever someone's hands get near. We know a girl like that. No, her name isn't Farrah Fawcett.