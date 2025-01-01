Jean-François Jonvelle was born in the south of France, and he has come to be known as one of the foremost advertising photographers and TV-commercial directors there. He started off shooting fashion for Elle, Marie-Claire, French Cosmopolitan and German Vogue, and his commercial clients include Levi-France and Charles of the Ritz. Mistress (Melrose, distributed by Grove Press) is a collection of black-and-white photographs of several women who have found their way into his life. Frenchmen take such excursions very seriously. Note Jonvelle's adoration of women: "The most beautiful thing imaginable is to live with somebody you love, to share the little things." Happily, his pictures are more specific.