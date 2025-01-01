Playmates Forever Part Two

We have a saying at Playboy: "Once a Playmate, always a Playmate." It means we don't refer to our gatefold girls as "former Playmates." Each is more than just this month's model; all capture a certain style and beauty that is long-lasting. Face it, you've fantasized about settling down with a Playmate. What would it be like to wake up next to her five, ten or even 20 years later? Here, updated for Playboy readers by veteran Staff Photographer Pompeo Posar, are a dozen answers.