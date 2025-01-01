You should know right off that you don't have to give up old favorites to stay in style. If you're comfortable with trusted summer fabrics, such as seersucker, or if you have the need to dress a bit more conservatively than a game-show host, we have good news for you: Sticking with staples is not only perfectly acceptable but highly fashionable. What we offer here are some suggestions for elegant updating. The two keys are color and accessories. Adding color, whether it's a bright knit or a subtle overplaid, will liven up your look. But the use of color can be tricky. The secret to choosing the right accessories, such as shirts and ties, is to complement the accent colors in the suit or sports jacket. Beyond that, there's some simple styling magic. French cuffs add class. Six buttons on a double-breasted jacket look dressier than four. There are lots of options. You see four outfits here. Variations on these themes follow.