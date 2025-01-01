Row, Row, Row, Your Butt

Given your druthers, you'd row your heart and circulatory system to better health--as well as build up the muscles in your back, stomach, arms, shoulders and legs--by shoving off for a brisk scull session on a lovely body of water (presumably, with another type of lovely body, plus liquid refreshments, waiting on the shore). If you can't pull that off, however, your next best move is to invest in a rowing machine. After all, how bad can it be when you can work out and watch TV at the same time? Assuming you've never rowed in your living room before, here are some tips. First, keep your rowing action smooth and flowing. Exhale during the catch (that's when your legs are pulled into your chest and the oars are at the starting point) and inhale on the release (when your legs are straight and the oars are pulled back). Keep your arms straight and pull them into your chest on the release. Always keep your back straight, bending at the hips rather than at the waist. Most come with more detailed rowing instructions, and all, you'll be happy to know, can be adjusted for different pulling resistances.