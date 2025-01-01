Emmanuelle IV

The Inventive French are unleashing another in the series of Emmanuelle movies, again directed by top photographer Francis Giacobetti. The formula remains much the same: Young woman undergoes a convulsive initiation into the joys of love, sex and haute couture. This time, Mia Nygren--whom you see on this page--starts a sexual safari with requisite stops at all the capitals of love: Paris, Biarritz, Rio, an Amazonian forest and the stunning Château de Larraldia, in its first nonarchitectural role. Mia gets in and out of tight spots and in and out of her laundry. And yet, in French hands, it comes off more as a serious inquiry into the nature of desire than as an episode in Bateau d'Amour.

©Lui