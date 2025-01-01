America's Best Singles Bars

playboy polled the experts for the hottest singles action across the land

Precisely at six P.M., it begins. Like so many heat-seeking missiles, millions of eligible women and men launch themselves into the night in search of the very best time tonight can possibly offer. For it's after work, and you're standing in any one of tens of thousands of singles bars across the country. In honor of the billions of person-hours devoted each week to serious, get-down partying, we set out to answer once and for all one of the age's great questions: Just where do 20,000,000 Americans go to party?

To answer it, Playboy undertook this survey. We began with expert panels in cities from L.A. to Boston. We polled dozens of the professionals who watch this scene for a living: editors of city magazines and newspapers, tourist publications, university newspapers and singles magazines. When we exhausted the expertise of our official sources, we pulled an end run and quizzed their less staid staffers: the younger, hipper assistants who know what really happens when the sun sets.

Then we sampled the "interested parties": health clubs, dating services, adult schools, local celebs, restaurant owners, lawyers, phone operators, film makers, musicians, political consultants, physicians, a scenic designer, an abortion-clinic counselor and one very hip podiatrist--well over 100 such local consultants. And that's before we assessed the bars themselves.

We think this survey is the most valuable guide yet to the hottest singles bars across the nation, but don't take our word for it. Read it, argue over it--and then get out there into the trenches and do your own research. Welcome to the Great American Prowl.