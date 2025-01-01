Blonde on Blonde

we've got it made! tv's sexy teri copley has the hots for white

Frankly, if Teri Copley told us her favorite colors were red, white and blue, we'd be more than happy to drop by the set of We Got It Made dressed like a barber pole. On that TV show, Copley plays Mickey, a live-in maid hired by two bachelors to bring order to their digs. With her towels, bikinis and blonde good looks, she also brings about as much sizzle to the small screen as it can handle, and that's precisely why we thought she'd be perfect to illustrate this summer's hot fashion statement--white on white. Aside from having Teri on your arm, the two ways to make sure that you're not mistaken for a Good Humor man when wearing white are to cultivate a deep tan and to pay attention to the textures of your clothes. A waffle-patterned white jacket, for example, and a linen striped shirt, off-white mesh shoes and a heavy white link watchband, all work to bring character to the basic white look. The classic off-white-linen suit or sports jacket is also a fashion staple we like. But don't tarry here; Teri awaits on the following pages. All white!