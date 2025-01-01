Summer's here, with its beach action, poolside horseplay and weekend sojourns to the country for some well-earned R&R. That's the good news. The bad news is swelter and sizzle. How does one overcome? The same way as before the world became air-conditioned--with frequent infusions of tall, frosty coolers liberally laced with compatible spirits. Mention tall-and-frosty concoctions and one's thoughts, of course, turn to gin and tonic, vodka and fruit juice or light rum and cola--the classics. But those clear-white spirits are extremely versatile and lend themselves gracefully to any number of quenching quaffs. So why restrict your pleasure to a few old reliables, inviting though they are, when there's such a wealth of exuberant alternatives? Astute mixologists brighten their offerings with exotic syrups and mixers, ripe seasonal fruits or berries and invoke uncommon spirits when opportune. Add a decent blender, a mechanical ice crusher, plus ice, and you're ready to qualify for your M.S.--master of summer drinks. There's a knack to operating a blender. The first imperative is don't overblend, as it warms the contents of the container. Also, there are times when you want a slightly grainy texture rather than total smoothness. If some elements in the mix resist liquefication, shut off the motor; the solids will settle at the bottom, close to the blades. Then rev up again (concluded on page 90)Long, Tall Coolers(continued from page 86) and work in short bursts until the recalcitrant morsels are broken down. Summer-drink formulas often call for shaved ice--a chip off the old ice block that's difficult to achieve at home. You'll find finely crushed ice, about pea size, quite satisfactory. Ice both chills and dilutes, so shake or stir to the point of optimal coldness, not a second more, and don't recycle ice in the shaker or the pitcher. Start every round with a fresh batch. It also helps to chill all ingredients and utensils beforehand.

The potions detailed below are among the best sun glasses in the world. Many are originals gleaned from esteemed resorts and smart watering holes around the globe. They're thoroughly delicious and therapeutic--guaranteed to lower your thermostat to cool before the first swallow hits bottom--two persuasive reasons to get at them without further delay!

[recipe_title]Strawberry Smoothie[/recipe_title]

From the Hyatt Regency, Maui, Hawaii.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. soft ice cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. liquid yogurt[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. strawberry purée[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Papaya wedge, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Add all ingredients but garnish to chilled blender container. Buzz until just smooth. Pour into chilled 12-oz. tumbler. Spear papaya wedge with pick and lay across top of glass. Serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Grande Dame[/recipe_title]

From the Manila Hotel, Philippines, courtesy of George Lang, who created the concept for the dining room and bar.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. white rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Galliano liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. guanábana (soursop) nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 rounded scoop vanilla ice cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 egg yolk[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Add all ingredients but garnish to chilled blender container. Buzz until barely smooth. Pour into large wineglass or highball glass. Garnish with cherry; serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Anai[recipe_title]

Created by Freddy Lopez, bartender at El Panama Hilton, Panama City.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. Cointreau[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. guava nectar, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 or 2 dashes grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. coconut cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Pineapple chunk, long strip orange peel, cherry, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

To cocktail shaker with cracked ice, add all ingredients but garnish. Shake vigorously--really rock it--until everything is well combined. Strain into tall glass over ice cubes (El Panama uses 14-oz. zombie glass). Garnish; serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Banana Creole Shrubb[/recipe_title]

(For two)

A charming confection of a drink--pink and as smooth as mink--from the charming Restaurante La Plantation, Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. Clément Créole Shrubb liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup milk[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 ripe banana, sliced[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon-peel strip[/drinkRecipe]

Place all ingredients but lemon strip in chilled blender container and buzz until just smooth. Divide between two chilled highball glasses. Twist lemon peel over each and add to drink.

[recipe_title]Tivoli Rose[/recipe_title]

From the luxurious Belle Terrasse Restaurant in the Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, a cooler made with a Danish cherry specialty--Kirsberry.

[drinkRecipe]Crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. Kirsberry[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. ginger ale[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon slice, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Half fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add Kirsberry; stir. Pour in ginger ale; stir lightly. Garnish with lemon slice; serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Frozen Viennese Pear Sour[/recipe_title]

Served in the attractive summer garden of Restaurant Purbacher Zeche, just outside Vienna.

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. Zwack Viennese Pear liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Ripe-pear wedge or orange slice, for garnish[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients but garnish in chilled blender container. Buzz until just smooth. Pour into wineglass or highball glass. Decorate with fruit.

[recipe_title]Melon Madness[/recipe_title]

An adaptation of a drink from Honolulu's Kahala Hilton.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. Midori or other melon liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. orgeat syrup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 tablespoon lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 chunks honeydew melon (1/3 cup)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. club soda, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lime wheel[/drinkRecipe]

To chilled blender container, add first 6 ingredients. Buzz until just smooth. Pour into chilled collins glass. Add soda; stir briefly. Hang lime wheel on rim of glass; serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Rum Giggle[/recipe_title]

(For two)

A twofer from Trader Vic's in the New Otani Hotel, Tokyo--also available on request at other T.V.'s.

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. amaretto[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 tablespoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 cup shaved ice[/drinkRecipe]

Buzz all ingredients in chilled blender container until just smooth. Pour over ice cubes. T.V.'s serves this in a large shell-shaped vessel and floats a gardenia on it, but you can use a large Burgundy balloon glass--and skip the bloom. Don't forget straws--one for each participant. The drink can also be divided between two highball glasses, though it's not as cozy.

[recipe_title]Big Jake[/recipe_title]

From Jake's, a bouncy new dining/drinking emporium in Manhattan.

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. gold rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. pineapple juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lemon slice[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients but lemon slice briskly with cracked ice. Pour unstrained into tall glass. Garnish with lemon slice if you like; serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Singapore Delight[/recipe_title]

From the head bartender, Marco Polo Hotel, Singapore, courtesy of George Lang.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. peach-flavored brandy[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. fresh lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. pineapple juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 tablespoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash vanilla extract[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 slice canned pineapple[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Cherry, pineapple cube, mint sprig, for garnish[drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients but garnish in chilled blender container. Buzz until just blended. Pour into tall glass; garnish.

Now that you have the scoop on summer drinks, don't keep it to yourself. Share your discoveries with a warm friend and cool it together--over a passel of frosty concoctions. It's bound to build a cozy relationship.

"Long, tall coolers are guaranteed to lower your thermostat before the first swallow hits bottom."