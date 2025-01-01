Playboy's Pro Football Preview

Remember when pro football was fun? A brisk autumn afternoon spent yelling for the home team; tail-gate parties before and after the game; heated arguments in the corner tavern about who was the best linebacker. Players were superstuds or duds; coaches were omnipotent or impotent. If the home team won the Super Bowl, we enjoyed an off season of celestial bliss. If it lost, we waited sullenly for Next Year.

What do we read about in the sports pages now? Arrogant kids and their avaricious agents demanding--and getting--multimillion-dollar guarantees for a few years of part-time work. Point spreads. Acrimonious court battles between franchises and city governments. Drugs.

Greed and egocentricity have taken their tolls in all enterprises, from the Roman Empire to De Lorean Motors. Those same ills are now threatening professional football, and their exemplars are several of the more visible owners of N.F.L. franchises. There are a few sane owners still around--Lamar Hunt and Hugh Culverhouse, for example--but their influence is diminishing.

Back in 1980, I filled this space with a warning about bad owners, thinking a solution might be near at hand. Now it's time to sound the air-raid sirens in the luxury boxes; in four years, things have only gotten worse.

The N.F.L.'s founding owners were enterprising entrepreneurs such as George Halas and Art Rooney, who tried to survive financially while building pro sports into an entertainment business. Halas once paid a Chicago station to televise a Bears game. When pro football became a national obsession, however, the predators moved in. It wasn't just a matter of bucks; it was also the call of ego fulfillment. Scores of superrich but otherwise unenviable slobs began coveting pro football franchises. Then they began buying them up.

In any healthy free-enterprise system, there are a few people who would under ordinary circumstances be well-adjusted garbage collectors but whose avaricious instincts combine with fortuitous business coups to make them fabulously wealthy. They live in pretentious mansions but are personally obscure. Waiters ignore them. Bank presidents love them, but bank tellers don't recognize their names. Their thirst for fame and adulation grows and grows.

So they buy a football team and suddenly they're Somebody. Almost every day, they make headlines. Waiters and tellers are obsequious. People ask for autographs. It's the ultimate ego trip.

But rarely is an N.F.L. franchise available, which explains the hungry money poured into the formation of the U.S.F.L. two years ago.

The flaky-owner problem also exists in other professional sports. "Baseball owners are the toughest set of ignoramuses anyone could ever come up against," says former baseball commissioner A. B. "Happy" Chandler. "Refreshingly dumb fellows: greedy, shortsighted and stupid."

Commissioner Chandler, happily for him, never had to deal with Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner. Yankees owner George Steinbrenner is another embarrassment to many of his peers. At the major-league-baseball convention in Nashville last winter, Steinbrenner's preening before television cameras reminded observers of Muammar el-Qaddafi.

Why is the powerful, often destructive influence of franchise owners so little known to the average fan? Because both sportswriters and coaches are effectively muzzled by owners.

Sportswriters are beneficiaries of the generous hospitality of pro franchises. (continued on page 122)Pro Football Preview(continued from page 118) They travel free on team planes. They get passes to comfortable press boxes, where they're served lavish spreads of food and booze. They get access to training facilities and locker rooms. All of those privileges can be withdrawn at a moment's notice, at the owner's whim. And sportswriters, like ordinary people, have to make a living.

Coaches can verbally assault players, officials, fans, opposing coaches--anyone except franchise owners. An unspoken agreement existed for decades (until the emergence of irresistible target Robert Irsay, owner of the now Indianapolis Colts) that any coach who made a negative comment about an owner would be forever blackballed by the N.F.L. Venerable coach Sid Gillman once unloaded his frustrations about an owner onto me but called the next morning to say, "Please don't quote me or I'll never get another job in the league."

Where can we look for a solution to the owner problem? How about Green Bay, Wisconsin? There is a growing sentiment among civic leaders across the country in favor of confiscating (it's called the right of eminent domain) sports franchises. If cities can own zoos, aquariums and stadiums, why can't they own their own sports franchises? There is now only one such civic-ownership arrangement in the N.F.L.--Green Bay Packers, Inc., is a publicly held corporation, with 1788 shareholders, and for decades it has been a model of stability and success. Packers fans, who are among the most loyal in the country, feel their team really belongs to them, because it does. Best of all, they aren't subjected to the obnoxious posturings of an arrogant and greedy owner.

But while we wait--impatiently--for the inevitable civic take-overs of many other franchises, let's look at this year's prospects for the various teams.

Miami is a prime candidate for Super Bowl honors. The Dolphins have a brilliant young quarterback (Dan Marino), an equally talented young receiver (Mark Duper, who got much less credit last year than he deserved) and a squad laden with veterans in their prime years.

The Dolphins' only discernible weakness is their defense against the run, due primarily to a dearth of linebacker talent. That need should be met by two promising rookies, Jackie Shipp and Jay Brophy. Another draftee, Dean May, will be groomed as Marino's backup.

If the Dolphin defense adjusts to the change of defensive coordinators (Chuck Studley replaces Bill Arnsparger), expect the Dolphins to wind up in Palo Alto for Super Bowl XIX.

If the Dolphins flounder, the Patriots are waiting to claim the spoils. The future is very bright in New England. The Pats have a young team that is maturing rapidly and has no discernible weaknesses except place kicking and a sometimes erratic defensive line.

Patriotism is sky-high, and coach Ron Myer's work ethic is paying dividends. Some of the spoiles brats he inherited two years ago have left; others have grown up. There was a refreshing lack of bitching about contracts by players during the off season.

The Patriots' major asset, largely unappreciated by Boston fans, is a superb offensive line. The defense will be much improved if a few promising young linemen can get their act together and if the linebacking corps (one of the league's best) can avoid a repeat of last year's plague of injuries.

This will be an especially interesting pre-season for the Patriots as Tony Eason challenges Steve Grogan for the starting quarterback job. Both are premium talents. Their performances will be helped greatly by the arrival from Nebraska of superb rookie receiver Irving Fryar.

The Jets' unprecedented off-season house cleaning has been so extensive (it could continue through pre-season workouts) that no one is sure who will be playing where. Quarterback Richard Todd, now a New Orleans Saint, is the most notable of the players who were shipped out. He will likely be replaced by Ken O'Brien, who was the Jets' number-one draft pick last year.

The upheaval was partly a matter of shaking up a complacent squad. Many Jets had read so many press reports last August about how they were going to the Super Bowl that they coasted to a disastrous last-place finish in the A.F.C. East. The trades also brought some valuable draft choices. Two of the rookies, safety Russell Carter and defensive end Ron Faurot, will be immediate starters.

Look for second-year coach Joe Walton to crack the whip this pre-season. The Jets will be a more dedicated, more disciplined squad.

Nineteen eighty-four will be a year of uncertainty in Buffalo. Last season, the Bills had a break-even record despite the most devastating wave of injuries in club history. Coach Kay Stephenson did a fine job despite his inexperience (his only other head-coaching job had been at a high school), team morale was rock solid and the reserves played admirably.

The schedule is tougher this season, however, and the Bills desperately need a replacement for defected running back Joe Cribbs. They also need more beef in the defensive line.

The draft brought runner Greg Bell and defensive end Sean McNanie, but the prize of the Bills' rookie crop will be receiver Eric Richardson.

The only sure thing about the Colts' first season in Indianapolis is that they won't win many games. No team with such ordinary talent can be expected to win in a depressing, insecure and maddening environment. Everything about the Colts is unstable. By next year, they could be the Peoria Colts. Owner Robert Irsay has the temperament and charm of a rhinoceros with a toothache. He and lawyer Mike Chernoff are perhaps the most ludicrous duo since Laurel and Hardy.

Team morale is in the pits. In one moment of low comedy last fall, a Baltimore sportswriter advised linebacker Vernon Maxwell, "Don't let Irsay's racial slurs bother you. He's just a dumb Chicago Polack who doesn't know any better." Well, he should know better.

At best, the Colts will be dull. The offense will again be a grind-it-out running attack featuring runner Curtis Dickey and a gutsy offensive line anchored by Chris Hinton.

The draft was a bonanza, because the Colts had acquired many early picks by trading away rebellious players. Defensive back Leonard Coleman and defensive tackle Blaise Winter will make immediate contributions.

But don't be surprised if, after they look over the situation in Indianapolis, some of the Colts' prize rookies defect to the Lower Slobbovian Soccer League.

Last year, the Browns had an exasperating tendency to win the tough games and lose the easy ones. That's a common characteristic of young teams. The Browns should profit greatly this season from their own added maturity and the disarray in the other A.F.C. Central teams. (continued on page 198)Pro Football Preview(continued from page 122)

The departure of quarterback Brian Sipe for the U.S.F.L. is unlamented. His replacement, Paul McDonald, will probably do a better job. The Browns' chronic problems at defensive end will be ameliorated by the off-season acquisition of veteran Carl Hairston. The linebacking corps is superb, but the secondary needs a lot of help. Prize rookies Don Rogers and Chris Rockins will step right in to solve that problem.

All in all, it looks like a red-letter year for the Browns.

This will be a very iffy pre-season in Pittsburgh. Chances for a successful campaign depend largely on whether or not quarterback Terry Bradshaw is fully recovered from elbow surgery. If he isn't, David Woodley and Mark Malone will compete for the job, but neither can adequately replace longtime hero Bradshaw.

Other offensive problems include shortages of quality tackles and wide receivers. Two draftees, Louis Lipps and Weegie Thompson, will snare their share of passes, but the only promising rookie lineman is Terry Long.

Pittsburgh's defensive unit and kicking game are both top grade. The Steelers have made the play-offs ten of the past 12 years, and with a little luck, they could do it again. But don't bet more than a couple of Rolling Rock beers on it.

With just three wins in two seasons, the Houston franchise is desperate for manpower. The Oilers have an unbelievable string of road losses covering three full seasons.

Houston's future is in the hands of two Campbells: Earl, the runner (one of the best in the history of the game), and Hugh, the new coach.

Coach Campbell succeeded in signing quarterback Warren Moon, who played for him in Edmonton. Moon was the best passer in Canadian Football League history and could be equally impressive in Houston. He will benefit from the Oilers' only adequacy, a respectable offensive line, which this year is further strengthened by superrookie Dean Steinkuhler.

Campbell is a soft-spoken, methodical coach who uses brains instead of bluster. His rebuilding job will be made easier by the fact that the Oilers had several early-round draft choices last May. Rookie tackle Doug Smith will be a terror in the defensive line, and Bo Eason will provide sure-handed help in the secondary.

In short, expect the Campbells to bring win-hungry Oilers fans one of the most surprising teams in the league.

The immediate future looks bleak in Cincinnati. Several Bengals starters have defected to the U.S.F.L., are playing out their contracts or have been traded. New coach Sam Wyche must deal with a conservative and tightfisted management that bitterly resists the skyrocketing salary demands of players. He will have a tough time getting new, high-priced help, either by trade or through the draft.

The Bengals' prime offensive weapon, quarterback Ken Anderson, will soon have to be replaced. Turk Schonert is the Bengals' quarterback of the future and might even take the starting job this year. Stanley Wilson, who was hurt much of last season, will replace Pete Johnson as the club's prime running back.

Two first-round draft choices, linebacker Ricky Hunley and end Peter Koch, will add teeth to the Cincinnati defensive unit. Another first-rounder, offensive lineman Brian Blados, should be a starter by season's end.

There are two keys to the Raiders' ongoing success. First, their scouts are seemingly omniscient--they rarely make a bad draft choice or trade. Second, the team plays well enough to win most of its games during the season. Then the adrenaline starts flowing during the play-offs. A superb defensive unit that enjoys its bad-guy image certainly doesn't hurt.

Jim Plunkett will run the offense again, but Marc Wilson is the Raiders' Q.B. of the future. Receiver Cliff Branch is 36 now, but he still plays as if he were 18.

A large portion of the credit for the Raiders' success belongs to coach Tom Flores. Flores doesn't get much media attention, because he's always being upstaged by the leather-jacketed posturing of owner Al Davis, but he has win two Super Bowls in five years. Flores is the only Hispanic head coach in N.F.L. history and the only one whose parents were migrant farm workers. Don't be surprised if his Raiders migrate north in January--to the Stanford campus--for another Super Bowl. But don't be surprised, either, if the Dolphins replace them as A.F.C. champs. The bad guys don't always win.

The Seahawks' sudden resurrection last fall was the result of numerous personnel and attitudinal changes. Coach Chuck Knox made assiduous trades, bringing in several toughened veterans who became emotional leaders. As a result, the Seahawks played above their heads, defeating the Raiders twice during the regular season but caving in to the Raiders' theatrical savagery (and to the unaccustomed realization that they--the lowly Seahawks--were Super Bowl contenders) in the play-offs.

Like the legendary phoenix, the Seahawks are on the rise. After last year's upheaval and restructuring, there is now an air of confidence and stability among the players.

Seattle's main problem is shallowness everywhere, especially in the offensive line and the secondary. A predatory nose guard would help, too, but none was available in the draft. Rookie Terry Taylor will join the N.F.L. as a starter in the secondary.

The Broncos are a team in the turmoil of transition. Thirteen rookies made the squad last year; six others were on the injured-reserve list. Many of the youngsters profited from their early combat exposure, especially quarterback John Elway, who, no matter how many boos he's heard, is a certain future superstar. One of Elway's main targets is Steve Watson, who is one of the best receivers in the league but doesn't get much attention from press or fans.

Several of this year's rookies will see mucho minutes, because the venerable Orange Crush defense is suffering the inroads of age. Three draftees--defensive tackle Andre Townsend and defensive backs Tony Lilly and Randy Robbins--will log a lot of playing time this year.

The San Diego Chargers probably will not suffer a repeat of last year's cataclysmic injury epidemic, but the malaise left over from a dismal and depressing season may be too much to overcome.

Quarterback Dan Fouts seems fully recovered, and his substitute, Ed Luther, profited from a year on the firing line. Many members of the squad, however, are beginning to suffer from advancing years. The defensive unit--traditionally dreadful--won't improve until the coaching staff quits using the draft to reinforce an already excellent offense. The Chargers acquired a linebacker and two defensive linemen in off-season trades with the Giants and the Jets (moving from Sewer City to San Diego must be a heavenly experience), and the draft produced defensive back Mossy Cade and linebacker Mike Guendling. With help from them, maybe San Diego can hold opponents to fewer than 40 points a game this season.

If the Kansas City Chiefs ever get their offense reasonably balanced, they'll contend for the division title. The Chiefs, for years a gung-ho running team, changed strategy last year under coach John Mackovic, putting together a passing attack that was one of the most productive in league history. Unfortunately, though, the ground game turned belly up. The reasons were an injury-riddled offensive line and the lack of a quick outside runner. Immediate help will be provided by two rookies, tackle John Alt and runner Herman Heard.

The Chiefs also need a good blitzing linebacker and much more beef in both lines. An intensive off-season conditioning program helped with the latter problem, and the draft produced two goodies, defensive tackle Bill Maas and linebacker Scott Radecic.

One thing is certain: Quarterback Bill Kenney and receiver Carlos Carson are two of the brightest rising stars in the league. The Chiefs' attack will again be a spectacular aerial circus.

The Washington franchise, unlike the rest of our nation's capital, is a model of stability. There are no contract problems, and the players have a sense of familial loyalty to one another and to the coaching staff. Most of the front-line players are at the peaks of their careers.

The player who personifies the Redskins squad is Dave Butz, who has been one of the premier defensive linemen in the league for several years, but who (until he was belatedly named All-Pro last season) has gotten little media attention because he isn't theatrically vicious like the Alzados and the Gastineaus. Such people don't make exciting sports copy.

Having no immediate personnel needs, the Redskins drafted players they hope to develop for the future.

The Redskins have one important psychological plus as they enter this season. Their performance in the Super Bowl (after nearly invincible showings the previous two months) was such an embarrassment that the Skins will be hungry to go on the warpath again.

The Cowboys are consistently inconsistent. In their most successful seasons, they begin as a bunch of bumblers, losing a couple of early games to obviously inferior teams. By midseason, they get their act together and then come on like Gang Busters in December.

The Cowboys' disappointing years follow the opposite scenario. Last season's early games were a steady diet of come-from-behind rallies. Then, in December, they ran out of steam.

Disappointment and frustration (a 12--4 season without a Super Bowl appearance is considered a drought in Dallas) will bring about some major personnel changes this season. The most obvious change may be at quarterback, where Gary Hogeboom challenges Danny White.

The offensive line needs a new infusion of muscle. The defensive unit, dismal by Dallas standards, needs help everywhere. The draft produced two gem-quality defensive players, Billy Cannon and Victor Scott, but no linemen who could be described as Too Tall, Too Strong or Too Good.

For years, the Cardinals have been a so-so team with great hopes for the future, but St. Louis fans are sick of waiting for next year. This could at last be the big year if the Cardinals can stay healthy. The front-line players are top drawer almost everywhere, but a shortage of quality reserves poses a severe problem.

The Cards need dependable backup linebackers and receivers. Rookie Clyde Duncan will solve the latter problem, but St. Louis didn't draft a linebacker until the fifth round. The Cardinals' main assets are an outstanding defense (it led the league in quarterback sacks last season) and an awesome passing attack featuring quarterback Neil Lomax (he could be the nation's best in three or four years) and spectacular receiver Roy Green, who--believe it or not--was drafted as a defensive back.

This should be a more productive, less frustrating season for the New York Giants. Everything went wrong last year. Coach Bill Parcells was hit with a witches' brew of large and small off-field and on-field tragedies and disasters. His offense gained the most yardage and got the most first downs in franchise history; but when the Giants got inside the 20-yard line, they became pygmies.

The main problems are a flaccid offensive line and the absence of any good receiver not named Earnest Gray. The defense, though, anchored by Lawrence Taylor (probably the best player at any position anywhere), is superb. The unsettled quarterbacking situation, a disruption last year, will be settled by Phil Simms in pre-season drills. His backup--a good one--is rookie Jeff Hostetler.

The Eagles' problems are flip sides of the same coin: They can't run the ball and they can't keep other people from running it. Last year, coach Marion Campbell inherited a team with too many players in their twilight years and too many players who had to be given game experience. As a result, both lines were unstable. Campbell hopes they'll be improved this season by accrued experience.

The one bright spot in the Eagles' talent pool is a spectacular receiver, the aptly named Mike Quick. He will be joined by rookie Kenny Jackson, who could be another stellar wide-out by winter.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have one of the toughest schedules in the league, which will keep them flying low throughout 1984.

Green Bay had the most potent offense in Packer history last season--and that's saying a lot--but the defense, crippled by injuries, was one of the worst in the league. New coach Forrest Gregg, therefore, will undertake a crash defensive rebuilding job. Time heals all injuries, but Gregg needs fresh talent. The draft brought him defensive linemen Alphonso Carreker and Donnie Humphrey, plus linebacker John Dorsey, all of whom provide good building material.

The Packers' Achilles' heel is the quarterback spot. Lynn Dickey is one of the league's best, but he's in his mid-30s now and there's no proven backup in sight.

The Packers' hopes for the future rest on the broad shoulders of Gregg. A hometown product, he played offensive tackle for the team through 14 glory years. Vince Lombardi himself once said that Gregg was the best player he had ever coached. He is an intimidating personality with big, penetrating eyes and a deep, rumbling voice. Says quarterback Rich Campbell, "You get the impression that if he tells you to do something, you damn sure better do it." If the other players damn sure do what Gregg tells them, this will be the year the Pack comes back.

The Bears have all the offensive players a play-off team needs. Jim McMahon is a potentially great quarterback, Walter Payton is the best runner in history (and an equally good blocker) and Willie Gault will (when he learns how to run his pass routes) become the game's best receiver. The offensive line, built around second-year tackle Jimbo Covert, will be monstrous if it can stay healthy.

The Bears' main shortcomings are a talent-starved defensive corps and the explosive temper of coach Mike Ditka, whose tantrums provoke constant emotional turmoil among his players.

Bears morale has also been eroded by a somewhat paranoid racial resentment among many of the team's black players. Vince Evans, the team's likable and able black quarterback two years ago, was replaced last season by McMahon, an Irish Mormon. His arrival was as welcome as a fox's moving into the henhouse. Receiver Gault, for instance, insists that McMahon and Ditka deliberately ignored him much of last season.

The Bears' defense will get an immediate injection of powerful--natural--hormones from rookie linebackers Wilber Marshall and Ron Rivera. But that won't be enough for this once-proud, troubled franchise.

Nineteen eighty-four will be a year of dramatic change in Minnesota. Neither the fans nor the players are going to enjoy it. Cool, laid-back coach Bud Grant has been succeeded by Les Steckel, a rigid Marine Corps type who is big on physical conditioning and forceful ass kicking. Don't be surprised if some of the troops mutiny.

While the dust settles, however, a major rebuilding job will have to be done. The Vikings suffered devastating injuries last season, and many of the wounded, including quarterback Tommy Kramer, are still of questionable health as pre-season practice begins.

Steckel will be emphasizing offense, so runner Darrin Nelson will get a chance to make an even bigger splash than last year.

Last season was one long nightmare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a replay of Murphy's Law: Everything that could go wrong did. New quarterback Jack Thompson had to break in behind an injury-plagued line that featured 14 starting combinations in 16 games. The only proven runner, James Wilder, was racked up for much of the season. Coach John McKay, not a skilled diplomat, had a bitter running feud with the local press. Some key players defected to the U.S.F.L. Fan discontent nearly reached the boiling point.

The Bucs should improve on last year's dismal 2--14 record, but don't look for miracles. They had no high draft choices last May, which hurt because immediate reinforcements are needed, especially at linebacker and in the offensive line. The best of the newcomers is 6'5', 225-pound linebacker Keith Browner.

The Lions weren't as strong as last season's 9--7 record would indicate. They only played four teams that finished with winning records and lost to three of them. But the Lions are young, and if their two main offensive problems (inconsistent quarterbacking and meager tight-end talent) can be solved, the future could be worth growling about.

Gary Danielson will probably take over at quarterback in pre-season drills, and prize rookie David Lewis will help at tight end.

Lewis was only one product of a windfall draft. Several other newcomers will clock a lot of time their first year, especially receiver Pete Mandley.

This should be another Super year in San Francisco. The 49ers have no serious weaknesses. Joe Montana is the league's best quarterback, and his most productive years lie ahead.

The 49ers' offense was wildly inconsistent last fall (it had a tendency to cough and die in scoring territory), but a year's added maturity for a young squad should solve that problem.

San Francisco's defense will be even stronger than last year's excellent unit, thanks to the off-season acquisition of linemen Manu Tuiasosopo and Louis Kelcher.

The 49ers' only apparent need--one more top-grade linebacker--will be taken care of by rookie Todd Shell.

They're singing in the streets in New Orleans, and it's not even Mardi Gras. After years of being afflicted with losers' syndrome, the Saints are emerging as a dominant team of the near future. The Saints' greatest sin the past two years has been at the quarterback position, due to Ken Stabler's age and Dave Wilson's inexperience. But now Richard Todd, an able starter with a fine arm, has arrived from the Jets.

In only four years, the New Orleans' defense has risen from the worst in the league to one of the best. The Saints are a young team--they'll only get better.

Who brought about that seemingly miraculous resurrection? Bum Phillips. Before he took command, a player drafted by the Saints felt as if he were sentenced to purgatory. Only half a dozen players lived in New Orleans during the off season in the years before Phillips. Last year, 53 players (active and on injured reserve) lived in town.

Bum's emotional hold on his players makes him appear almost messianic. At daily squad meetings, he rarely talks about football. Human relations and basic values are his most frequent subjects. Four years ago, the Saints' locker room was as cold as a corporate office. Now it has the warmth of a family room.

With all these material and emotional assets, look for the Saints to get to the Super Bowl soon. If the 49ers falter, the Saints just might come marching in.

Except for Phillips' take-over in New Orleans, we can't remember when a new coach came into a chaotic situation and had such a stabilizing influence as John Robinson did in Los Angeles last year. He gave the Rams a much-needed sense of dignity and self-worth. Their resulting loyalty and respect for him will pay even bigger dividends in the near future.

Meanwhile, Robinson needs to beef up his pass rush and find a deep threat for Vince Ferragamo. Henry Ellard, injured last season, could solve the receiver problem. Very little help came from last May's draft, unfortunately, so Robinson will have to make do with what he has.

The running attack, featuring Eric Dickerson and Barry Redden, will again be the Rams' most powerful weapon.

The defense also has some prime players on whom to build for the future. Inside linebacker Jim Collins is a future All-Pro. Nolan Cromwell and Johnnie Johnson may be the best safety duo in the N.F.L. And new defensive back Gary Green, obtained from Kansas City, could make the Rams' secondary the league's best.

The Falcons' problems can be summarized in one word: defense. Last fall, opposing runners met such little resistance, they must have thought the Atlanta defensive line was on vacation. The draft, fortunately, brought the Falcons some help in the robust forms of defensive tackle Rick Bryan and linebackers Thomas Benson and Rydell Malancon. Defensive back Scott Case will be cracking a few helmets.

Atlanta's offense will be productive if quarterback Steve Bartkowski's knee is fully repaired. William Andrews is one of the best (and most underrated) running backs in any league.

Playboy's 1984 Pre-Season All-Pro Team

Offense

James Lofton, Green Bay.......... Wide Receiver

Roy Green, St. Louis.......... Wide Receiver

Doug Cosbie, Dallas.......... Tight End

Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati.......... Tackle

Joe Jacoby, Washington.......... Tackle

Chris Hinton, Indianapolis.......... Guard

Kent Hill, Los Angeles Rams.......... Guard

Dwight Stephenson, Miami.......... Center

Joe Montana, San Francisco.......... Quarterback

Walter Payton, Chicago.......... Running Back

Eric Dickerson, Los Angeles Rams.......... Running Back

Gary Anderson, Pittsburgh.......... Place Kicker

Defense

Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay.......... End

Doug Betters, Miami.......... End

Randy White, Dallas.......... Tackle

Dave Butz, Washington.......... Tackle

Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh.......... Middle Linebacker

Hugh Green, Tampa Bay.......... Outside Linebacker

Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants.......... Outside Linebacker

Everson Walls, Dallas.......... Cornerback

Mike Haynes, Los Angeles Raiders.......... Cornerback

Nolan Cromwell, Los Angeles Rams.......... Free Safety

Kenny Easley, Seattle.......... Strong Safety

Rich Camarillo, New England.......... Punter

Billy Johnson, Atlanta.......... Special Teams

Bill Bates, Dallas..........Special Teams

This Season's Winners

A.F.C. Eastern Division.......... Miami Dolphins

A.F.C. Central Division.......... Cleveland Browns

A.F.C. Western Division.......... Los Angeles Raiders

A.F.C. Champion....Miami Dolphins

N.F.C. Eastern Division.......... Washington Redskins

N.F.C. Central Division.......... Green Bay Packers

N.F.C. Western Division.......... San Francisco 49ers

N.F.C. Champion .... San Francisco 49ers

All the Marbles....San Francisco 49ers

Eastern Division

American Football Conference

Miami Dolphins..... 12--4

New England Patriots..... 11--5

New York Jets..... 8--8

Buffalo Bills..... 8--8

Indianapolis Colts.....2--14

Central Division

American Football Conference

Cleveland Browns..... 10--6

Pittsburgh Steelers.....9--7

Houston Oilers..... 8--8

Cincinnati Bengals..... 5--11

Western Division

American Football Conference

Los Angeles Raiders..... 11--5

Seattle Seahawks..... 9--7

Denver Broncos..... 9--7

San Diego Chargers..... 8--8

Kansas City Chiefs..... 6--10

Eastern Division

National Football Conference

Washington Redskins..... 12--4

Dallas Cowboys..... 11--5

St. Louis Cardinals..... 8--8

New York Giants..... 5--11

Philadelphia Eagles..... 4--12

Central Division

National Football Conference

Green Bay Packers..... 10--6

Chicago Bears..... 9--7

Minnesota Vikings..... 6--10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers..... 6--10

Detroit Lions..... 6--10

Western Division

National Football Conference

San Francisco 49ers..... 12--4

New Orleans Saints..... 10--6

Los Angeles Rams.....9--7

Atlanta Falcons..... 6--10