$ucce$$ $torie$

Funny how strong personalities jump right out at a camera. Pam McCann--the fluffy one--smiles shyly and faces the lens with an earnest blink of long sable lashes. Linda Delgado--the one with the electric eyes--laughs wildly and challenges the photographer to catch her at it, but the shutter speed to match her hasn't been invented yet. Diane McDonald--the savvy, deliberate one--sizes up the camera and dares it to catch her off guard.

These three young women make a lot of decisions, earn a lot of money, wear a lot of diamonds and turn a lot of heads. Through wit and strength of will, they have jumped to the top of professions in which men normally do all the climbing. And if living well is the best revenge, they've been taking their vengeance for some time now.

There are many shapes of success. Here are three of the best.