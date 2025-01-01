Kimberly Evenson, Miss September, 1984

Fantasies? Oh, I have lots of fantasies." Kimberly Evenson mentally inventoried her store of daydreams, searching for one that might not be too revealing. "One of my favorites iso being out in nature, feeling really healthy and being with the greatest guy, somebody like--Tarzan. Maybe that's a common fantasy, but it's a great one if you think about it." Kim would make a proper Jane, all right. She's at least as tough as any urban ape man. "I've always been an athlete. I love sports. I was always the fastest runner. I'd play football with the boys and they'd never catch me. In soccer, I'd always be put against the biggest, fattest monster on the field. I didn't care; I'd just go for it. They'd call me an animal!"

Going up against it seems to turn Kim on. She likes to flex her muscles and test her resiliency. Each time she pushes the limit, she learns something. "I like to win, even if it means getting hurt. But I almost never get hurt. I've got these bones that just seem to bounce when they're supposed to. If I twist an ankle, it just twists right back. I've always been tough."

Born an Army brat in Bremerhaven, Germany, Kim grew up in Minnesota. She was 12 when her parents separated, and a few years later, she moved with her mother and her two siblings from Minnesota to Rockland County, New York. She was understandably disoriented and--because her mother was busy taking care of three children, going to law school and paying the rent--rather undisciplined. Kim had a taste for adventure and none for academics.

"I love my freedom too much. What I didn't like about high school was the fact that you had to be ready for it and you had to be there every day! I'm the kind of person who will just get up and go somewhere, take a plane! If, of course, I'm in a situation where I can do that."

Following her escape from high school, Kim decided to challenge Manhattan. A few parts in small productions while in high school had convinced her that she'd like to be an actress, and she knew some study in New York City would be in order. To finance her acting classes, she modeled and took part-time jobs, including one as a Bunny at the Playboy Club.

"That was fun--I loved the costume. I was a Door Bunny, because there weren't any jobs open on the floor. Unfortunately, I was working from ten at night until five in the morning and then going to school at seven. I was exhausted. So I had to quit after a few weeks. I just couldn't handle it anymore. But I had fun." Establishing herself in the Big Apple gave Kim confidence. She learned a lot about the show-business world and quite a bit about show-business people. "In the acting business in New York, there are many so-called managers, producers and agents who will promise you the world for a small fee. Those were approaches I stayed away from, because I wasn't hearing any solid promises. I knew talent would get me success faster than anything they could offer."

When she was offered a ticket to Los Angeles for her Playmate shooting, Kim heard the siren call of the cinema and decided to uproot again. That move, though, will be a little more difficult. "Right now, I'm going to have to adjust to coming out to L.A., getting an apartment, getting a manager, going to school--and being farther from my mother. I've always been real close to her. Before, I could always run back home from Manhattan. Now I'll have to work very hard and make lots of money so I can call her long-distance." Kim's not at all worried about her future, though. "I've got this thing inside me that says, 'If you want something, just go for it.' I've been thrown into so many new situations that I feel that if I got thrown some more, I could take care of myself." We don't doubt that for a minute.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Kimberly Evenson

Bust: 36

Waist: 25

Hips: 35

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 105

Birth Date: 11/3/62

Birthplace: Baemerhaven, Germany

Ambition: To be the biggest star on the silver screen

Turn-Ons: Cute guys, rock 'n' roll, nature, fast cars, motorcycles, adventures

Turn-Offs: Cigarettes, fighting, times when things don't go as planned

Favorite Movies: Rocky, The Godfather, The DeerHunter, an Officer and a Gentleman, Greystoke

Favorite Sports: Football, soccer, swimming, Climbing mountains and, recently, surfing

Favorite Place: In the water, or in bed, or anywhere in nature

Ideal Evening: Starting with a good day on the beach, then cruisin' to a rock concert, then to a party, ending in a cozy place

Biggest Joy: Getting the news that I will be cast for a part in a movie

Kim has found that a little time and travel can be very broadening. "I used to be really shy, and I've just broken that barrier. Back in Minnesota, forget it--I wouldn't say anything!"

"I went to Grenada to do some test photography. I was there when the Marines were there. Yeah, word got around. In fact, we had a pretty big audience for one of the shots we did at the shore. They let us use their military equipment. I had guns and cartridge belts and everything."

After seeing the results of the conflict in Grenada and being there during the occupation of the sleepy Caribbean island, Kimberly has definite ideas about social justice. "What really ticks me off is violence. I hate war! I also hate seeing anybody left out. Everybody should be in. Everybody! You know how sometimes a mean kid will say to another kid, 'You can't play with us'? Well, I think everybody should get a chance to play."

"I like a lot of attention, but I'm not really the jealous type. If there's another pretty girl around, that's fine with me. If I can learn something from her, well, that's even better, in my book."

Kim's specific about the kind of man who attracts her. "My tastes in men? Well, as far as looks are concerned, I've always liked dark-haired, kind of rough-looking guys who wear blue jeans and can handle anything. And who love women!"