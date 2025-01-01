Playboy's Pigskin Preview

Thorpe, Grange, Nagurski. The very mention of the names of those hallowed immortals of yesteryear inspires reverence. But most of us are unaware that those superstars performed at a level far below today's athletic standards. The norms of physical excellence have risen so much in the past half century that most of the demigods of the past couldn't win a starting position on an average team today. Size, speed, agility and sheer numbers have increased dramatically.

Consider the following: (1) The average weight of Notre Dame's immortal Four Horsemen was 159 pounds; (2) Alex Agase, one of the very few players to win All-America honors in three of his four years in college, played guard (both ways) at 190 pounds; (3) Bert Metzger, a consensus All-America guard at Notre Dame in 1930 who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, was 5'8" and weighed 1491/2 pounds; (4) judging from old game films, such immortal runners as Jim Thorpe and Bronco Nagurski were far too slow and cumbersome to make most college teams today. Even Red Grange would have been little better than an average tailback.

This isn't a rap against the greats of the past. They fully deserve the respect still given them, because they rose far above the norms of their day.

"They were legitimate heroes," Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry says. "Athletic standards are constantly rising, and in every era there are a few players who are ten years ahead of their time."

Why have there been such precipitous improvements in athletic ability in only a few decades? Nutrition is much better now, for one thing. High school athletic programs are vastly improved, and there are now so many superb athletes coming out of high school that the major colleges can't begin to take them all. The situation is illustrated by the fact that the first player taken in the N.F.L. draft next year will probably be wide receiver Jerry Rice of Mississippi Valley State University. That's in Itta Bena, Mississippi, in case you're wondering.

Another reason for today's burgeoning athletic excellence, coach Landry explained, is the abandonment of the old taboo against strength training. Weight lifting, it was said 25 years ago, would make you muscle-bound. But athletic trainers have learned to combine weights with aerobics and agility exercises, which is why 260-pound linemen now can be as fast as the halfbacks of a generation ago.

But perhaps the most important reason for the recent growth of athletic excellence is the integration of black players into college sports. For years, blacks were all but excluded from the game. In the past ten seasons, however, the Playboy All-Americas have been almost evenly divided racially. And we don't pick them for color.

So while we revere the athletic heroes of the past, let's appreciate the fact that today's college football players--and the game they play--are much better than when our grandparents had season tickets. And while we wait impatiently for this year's excitement, let's take a look at the prospects of teams around the country.

This will be a big year in Pittsburgh. Returning are quarterback John Congemi, his favorite receiver, Bill Wallace, and, most of all, an awesome offensive line. Playboy All-America tackle Bill Fralic could, if justice were served, be the first interior lineman in history to win the Heisman Trophy. If coach Foge Fazio can find a fleet tailback and reinforcements for the secondary, the Panthers will have a good shot at the national championship.

Syracuse is the most improved team in the East. The offensive unit returns nine starters and will avoid a repeat of last year's frustrating inconsistency. The Orangemen have two quality quarterbacks (Todd Norley and Don McPherson), a bevy of good runners and their best receiving corps in many years. The defensive crew won't be quite as fearsome as last year's and the schedule is the toughest ever; but, with a little luck, this could be the Orangemen's best season in decades.

West Virginia coach Don Nehlen must find a new quarterback to run an otherwise deep and experienced offensive unit. Kevin White should win the job. The main cog in the Mountaineers' scoring machine will be Playboy All-America kicker Paul Woodside, an exemplary young man who holds more N.C.A.A. records than you can shake a foot at.

Boston College will once again have an explosive veteran offense, led by Playboy All-America quarterback Doug Flutie, plus a battle-hardened defensive unit. The schedule, unfortunately, is a nightmare. The Eagles will be a better team than last year's, but it will be very difficult for them to win nine games again.

Penn State could be the best team in the East and still have an unimpressive record--the Nittany Lions' schedule is loaded with national-championship contenders. The talent pool is, as always, deep, but it's young, too. Sophomore D. J. Dozier will be the best running back in the country before he graduates. The Lions' attack will be operated by quarterback Doug Strang, who doesn't have many quality receivers.

Navy's main man will again be Playboy All-America running back Napoleon McCallum, but some of the pressure will be taken off him this fall by an improved passing attack. Two well-armed passers, Ricky Williamson and Bob Misch, will contend for the quarterback job.

Temple will have 22 quality starters, but the reserves will be thin, young or nonexistent. All the quarterback candidates are green, but they'll be throwing to a crew of solid receivers.

Some intriguing things are going on at Rutgers. It is the state university of New Jersey, and local political types are becoming embarrassed by their school's persistent absence from the top 20. After all, Rutgers (with Princeton) invented the game. So a gung-ho development program is under way. New, enlarged facilities have been promised, and lots of money is being pumped into Rutgers football. A new, elite coaching staff is headed by Dick Anderson, but it will have a tough time improving the won-lost slate until Anderson's crash recruiting program begins to bear fruit. He will field an impressive passing attack if quarterback Eric Hochberg's knee is fully operational.

The past few seasons have been rather bleak at West Point. Hopes for improvement this year center on a switch to the wishbone attack, which will make better use of the available Cadets. Super place kicker Craig Stopa will get plenty of chances to show off his range this fall.

Pennsylvania has been cochampion of the Ivy League the past two years, largely owing to an excellent defense and the coaching brilliance of Jerry Berndt. The defense will be even stronger this year, but Berndt must do a major patch-up job on his porous offensive line.

Cornell will also benefit from the expertise of a great coach, Maxie Baughan. His rebuilding efforts will make Cornell the most improved team in the Brain Chain this year, and tailback Tony Baker will be the Big Red's main weapon.

Harvard should also contend for the Ivy crown. The Crimson's main problem is the graduation of several key players. The quarterback job is up for grabs, with Brain White the leading candidate.

Princeton also lost some skilled offensive players, but the defensive unit, a big problem last year, will be much improved. Coach John Rosenberg will be looking for a starting quarterback in pre-season drills at Brown. Steve Kettelberger is the prime candidate.

Dartmouth, in keeping with hallowed tradition, will have a staunch defense. The offensive guns will be quarterback Mike Caraviello and an elusive open-field runner named Rich Weissman.

Yale is coming off a disastrous 1--9 season, but this year's team will be much stronger; many young players got valuable game experience last year because of injuries to now-departed starters.

The fear at Columbia is that the graduation of John Witkowski, one of the best quarterbacks in Ivy League history, will be too great a loss to overcome. Pete Murphy and Peter von Schoenermarck are the likely replacements, and they will have several classy receivers.

If Michigan coach Bo Schembechler can find an adequate quarterback in preseason drills, the Wolverines will have the best shot at the Big Ten title. Jim Harbaugh is the heir apparent to the job, but keep an eye on incoming freshman Bob Cernak. The running game, featuring fullback Eddie Garret and tailback Gerald White, will be awesome, and the offensive line will be one of the nation's most fearsome. The stopper crew, led by Playboy All-America defensive back Brad Cochran, will be tougher than last year's. But Michigan's main weakness in defense is at the two outside linebacker positions, where Michigan lacks depth.

With 18 starters returning, Wisconsin will be the most improved team in the league. The only iffy spot is at quarterback, but three capable candidates are available. Whoever wins the job will benefit from the presence of Playboy All-America receiver Al Toon. Last year's young defensive line has toughened, and the linebacking corps is superb.

The Illinois footballers surprised even themselves--and stunned the rest of the Big Ten--by making a clean sweep of their conference foes last year and winning the Big Ten title for the first time since ... well, most fans had a hard time remembering that far back. It won't be so simple this year, because opponents will be much more wary of the Illini. Another problem is the absence of last year's entire defensive front--several junior college transfers will try to fill in the holes. The secondary, led by Playboy All-America safety Craig Swoope, will be one of the country's best. Look for a lot of scoring binges in Champaign-Urbana this year.

Michigan State will also have a much-improved team, mostly because last year's remarkable skein of injuries (among other misfortunes, both top quarterbacks were lost for the season on consecutive plays) isn't likely to repeat itself. A large contingent of redshirts, junior college transfers and prime-quality freshmen will add heavy reinforcement to this year's Spartan ((continued on page 187)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 120) contingent. Look for freshman halfback Lorenzo White to make a big splash.

Ohio State will be as good as--maybe better than--last year's edition, but the opposition will be tougher. Explosive fullback Barry Walker returns, but there is a dangerous shortage of experienced receivers. With eight defensive starters lost, the key to the Buckeyes' season will be how well the new players perform.

Iowa's offensive platoon was nearly wiped out at commencement, but superb quarterback Chuck Long is coming back. A huge but very green offensive line will be the Hawkeyes' main deficiency. Fortunately for Hayden Fry fans, all of last year's defensive starters are back. They will have to carry the load while the attack unit gets its act together. Look for the Hawkeyes to finish strong.

Minnesota will be much better than last year's 1-10 team, but the Gophers still have a long way to go. New coach Lou Holtz's primary concern in pre-season drills will be finding a starting quarterback. Don't be surprised if highly touted freshman Dan Ford gets the nod.

The rebuilding of the Boilermakers continues at Purdue, but don't expect too much improvement over last year's three-win performance. Graduation wiped out most of the offense and the kicking crew, so the Boilers will be extremely young.

Northwestern is also enduring a rugged climb to respectability. Some progress will be apparent in Evanston this season, now that last year's overmatched youngsters are battle-hardened. Many of the wildcats' hopes rest on the considerable talent of quarterback Sandy Schwab. He will-- he hopes--get much better protection than he got a year ago.

Indiana has a new coach for the third successive year. The turnover at the top has so badly hurt recruiting that this year's new mentor, Bill Mallory, has found the talent cupboard bare. Both lines are woefully thin. King-sized quarterback Steve Bradley will have to carry much of the load for the Hoosiers.

Central Michigan was the best team in the Mid&-American Conference at the end of last season and should take the M.A.C. championship this time around. The squad is deep and experienced, and the skill positions are loaded with talent.

If the Chippewas falter, Bowling Green will be waiting in the wings. The Falcons' fortunes will ride on the limber arm of quarterback Brian McClure. McClure rewrote the conference record book last fall, and this year, with three excellent receivers as targets, he should do even better.

Northern Illinois' fortunes will depend on whether or not new coach Lee Corso can find a capable quarterback, replacements in the offensive trenches and an accurate place kicker.

Toledo's graduation losses were few, but the missing include several skilled starters who were largely responsible for last year's successes. Sophomore A. J. Sager will be the quarterback.

Ball State will need vast improvement in its defense in order to put many wins on the board. The Cardinals live and die by the passing game, but their lack of a running threat will hurt.

Western Michigan has an excellent quarterback and an abundance of tight ends. The running game, though, would have trouble making yards against 11 blocking sleds. Look for a lot of passing.

A deep and experienced Ohio University defensive crew will have to hold the fort while the newcomers in the offensive skill positions get their skill together.

Miami of Ohio hasn't had back-to-back losing seasons for nearly four decades, but this will be the year that changes. Many of last season's most valuable players are missing, the offensive line is still weak and the defensive unit needs an overhauling.

Kent State's fortunes this fall will largely depend on whether or not replacements can be found at six key defensive slots. The ingredients are present for a fine offensive 11--if the turnoveritis is cured.

Eastern Michigan has even less talent on call than it did a year ago, but EMU's blend of experience and youth looks better, and its early-season schedule is less than intimidating.

Nothing has changed at Notre Dame. There are, as always, more top ballplayers there than anywhere else in the country. Coach Gerry Faust has been running his club on faith, hope and too much charity, but this should be the year when everything works--at last. Faust has taken a lot of crap from alumni and fans over the past two years, much of it undeserved. He's now less of a cheerleader and more of an ass kicker, and he has surrounded himself with capable assistants.

The Irish offense will be nearly unstoppable. Quarterback Steve Beuerlein is loaded with talent, fullback Chris Smith is a terror, Allen Pinkett is one of the best tailbacks in the country and the huge offensive line, led by Playboy All-Americas Mike Kelley and Larry Williams, will blow most opponents away.

The Irish defense was a disappointment last campaign, but three new assistant coaches have signed on to fix that problem. Linebacker Mike Larkin will become the nation's best at his position before he departs for the pros.

Louisville will benefit from accrued experience and a promising group of recruits, but the Cardinals' schedule is tough, and they may be unable to find a worthy replacement for graduated quarterback Dean May. The offensive line should provide much better protection for whoever takes the snap from center.

Cincinnati will have a superb passing attack starring quarterback Troy Bodine. Last year's inept running game will be reinforced by four promising recruits.

The Auburn-Alabama game on December first will be nationally televised. It not only will decide the Southeastern Conference championship but should determine the national title as well. Both teams are loaded, but sheer magnitude of talent gives Auburn the edge.

Auburn's new quarterback will be either Pat Washington or Jeff Burger, and either will be an improvement over last year's passers. The Tigers' backup players were as good as the first-stringers last season, and 31 of the top 44 are returning. Best of all, those 31 will be backed by a large crew of gem-quality redshirts. Several of the redshirts will displace regulars from last year. The Tigers will pass more this year, taking some of the pressure off Playboy All-America runner Bo Jackson, who will wind up his career as one of the greatest college runners of all time.

Alabama coach Ray Perkins must find a new starting quarterback, but it won't be difficult. Several prime prospects are available. The job will probably go to Mike Shula (son of Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula). Shula the younger will benefit from speedy receivers and a superb crew of runners led by Ricky Moore--who may be the best fullback in the nation. Best of all, the Crimson Tide plays a genuine major-college schedule this year, for the first time in memory. There are more toughies on the slate than pushovers, which will make the won-lost record more credible than in years past.

The defensive Tide, with nine returning starters, will be nearly impregnable. Emanuel King and Cornelius Bennett are probably the two best linebackers on any one team in the country.

Much of Florida's success last year was attributable to a beautifully balanced attack that was well-nigh impossible to defend against. This fall, the Gators will have to depend on a splendid running attack, since the quarterback and some of the receivers are new and unproved. The key element in this year's fortunes will be a superb offensive line that averages 6'3" and 283 pounds. It will sweep opponents off the field.

Georgia has lost only two regular-season games in the past four years, but this looks like a sad autumn for Athens. Graduation losses were devastating, and the Bulldogs' senior class is short on numbers and ability. Only three starters return from an offensive unit that was--even last year--less than spectacular. All is not lost, however. The incoming freshman class is loaded with nuggets in the skill positions, so look for a lot of freshmen to play right away. If the rookies produce, the Dawgs can put together another great team.

Louisiana State and Vanderbilt will be the two most improved teams in the Southeastern Conference. Both suffered unexpected, debilitating setbacks last fall that shouldn't recur. LSU was crippled by an inexplicable lack of consistency and confidence--problems that will be solved by new head coach Bill Arnsparger. Quarterback Jeff Wickersham will become the school's all-time record holder before he finishes his junior year. His prime target will be spectacular receiver Eric Martin. Defense is Arnsparger's specialty and he inherits a plethora of talented stoppers, the best of whom is Playboy All-America defensive back Liffort Hobley.

We can't remember a team's being as snake-bitten as Vanderbilt was last year. Everything that could go wrong did--wholesale injuries, freak plays, crazy bounces. If the law of averages prevails, the Commodores will be much better this fall. There are plenty of talented players, the most talented being quarterback Kurt Page and receiver Chuck Scott.

Tennessee's main assets a year ago were both lines of scrimmage, but those crucial lines must be completely redrawn in preseason drills. Tailback Johnnie Jones, though, will give the Vols a punishing ground game. Tennessee's strongest Volunteers will be the kickers Fuad Reveiz and Jimmy Colquitt.

Kentucky was the surprise team of the S.E.C. last fall. Despite heavy losses to graduation (and the advantage of sneaking up on unsuspecting opponents last year), the Wildcats could do as well this season, because the schedule is anything but arduous. Quarterback Bill Ransdell returns, and freshman Mark Higgs is one of the most heralded runners recruited by the wildcats in many years.

This will be a dreary ol' autumn in the state of Mississippi. Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State face rebuilding projects. Rebel coach Billy Brewer must replace a bevy of graduate defensive personnel. Several offensive players have been shunted across the Mississippi line of scrimmage, draining depth from its attack unit. The two principal offensive guns for Ole Miss will be fullback Arthur Humphrey and quarterback Kent Austin.

Only three starters return on each of the Mississippi State platoons. Coach Emory Bellard's biggest challenges will be replacing quarterback John Bond (Don Smith is the likeliest prospect) and nine of last year's top ten ground gainers.

It looks like a free-for-all scramble for second place in the A.C.C. All of last year's winning, teams (except Clemson) will be weaker, and all of last year's losers (except Duke) will be stronger.

Clemson lacks a proven place kicker, but the Tigers don't really need one--every other position is so overloaded with talent that coach Danny Ford's problem this fall will be figuring out a way to divide up the playing time. The Tigers may have as many quality runners and receivers as the rest of the A.C.C. teams put together. Clemson's defensive line will be anchored (literally) by 320-pound middle guard William Perry.

This North Carolina team will be the youngest in coach Dick Crum's tenure. But his Tarheels have plenty of ability and their fortunes will depend on their progress. Mean-while, the defense, led by Playboy All-America linebacker Micah Moon, will hold the fort.

Georgia Tech, after years of mediocrity, shows signs of rejuvenation. There is more speed, size and talent at Tech now than at any other time in recent memory. Tailback Robert Lavette should finish his college career as Tech's all-time leading scorer, rusher and receiver--the modern Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be just as deep and well seasoned. If a capable quarterback turns up and if the Deacons can shake their habit of losing games in the last minute, this could be the year Wake Forest catches fire.

Maryland's graduation attrition was extensive, so depth will be a problem at several positions, particularly in the defensive line. New quarterback Frank Reich may make fans forget Boomer Esiason. The highest obstacle will be another super tough nonconference schedule.

North Carolina State wasn't as bad last year as that 3-8 record would suggest. The Wolfpack boasts a potent 1-2 offensive punch in quarterback Tim Esposito and runner Joe McLntosh, both of whom benefit from an excellent offensive line. The punting, last year's most glaring weakness, should be handled capably by freshman Carey Metts.

With a little luck, Virginia could be the surprise team in the A.C.C. Last year, the Cavaliers enjoyed only their third winning season since 1952. The Cavs' major concern as pre-season drills begin is finding a starting quarterback. Sophomore tailback Howard Petty is certain to be a great one by the time he graduates.

Nineteen eighty-four will be a down year at Duke. The talent stockpile is woefully depleted. The defense, horrible last year, must improve if the Blue Devils are to have any shot at a respectable season. The offense, not quite so horrible, will center on tailback Julius Grantham.

When we choose our Coach of the Year, it is not a prediction but always a recognition of a job well done. Howard Schnellenberger, who has now moved on to the pros, is our choice this year because he turned a pitiful football program into a national championship in only five years. This Miami squad is even deeper and more talented than last year's, but the schedule is twice as difficult and the players must adjust to new coach Jimmy Johnson. Also, as national champions, the Hurricanes will be number one on the hit list of all their opponents.

Schnellenberger's tornadic recruiting efforts have been so successful that Johnson inherits more good players than he can conveniently use. Quarterback Bernie Kosar, only a sophomore, is a future All-American. His backup, Vinny Testaverde, may be just as talented. Fullback Alonzo Highsmith, recruited as a defensive end, gives the Hurricanes both straight-ahead power and breakaway speed.

Florida State's Seminoles will be just as strong this year as last, when they lost several squeakers. Playboy All-America running back Greg Allen is the best in school history; he'll be a contender in this year's Heisman voting. Quarterback Eric Thomas, relatively obscure in the past, will emerge as one of the South's best.

The rebuilding program at Memphis State has made impressive progress in the past two years. New coach Rey Dempsey inherits a squad that could win a bowl berth this December. Tiger hopes depend on whether or not he can find an elusive, sure-handed receiver to go with an otherwise deep and capable offensive unit.

A hefty crew of returning veterans and a soft schedule will give Virginia Tech another winning slate. Playboy All-America tackle Bruce Smith will bulwark a tough defensive line, but the line backing corps needs help.

Graduation losses in the offensive line and in the kicking game could make this a trying year for Southern Mississippi. Ace runner Sam Dejarnette and quarterback Robert Ducksworth return, so the Eagles can at least sell tickets.

South Carolina will field its best team in many years, but the Gamecocks' schedule is an obstacle course. The attack unit returns nearly intact and by now should be familiar with coach Joe Morrison's tricky veer offense. Two rookie quarterbacks, Mike Hold and Kevin White, threaten to unseat Allen Mitchell.

East Carolina won't be able to duplicate last year's impressive performance--the 1983 defensive front was heavy with seniors and none of the 1984 quarterbacks has any game experience. The Pirates have super team speed, but they don't give out track medals at football games.

Tulane will be younger than springtime this fall. The new quarterback is Ken Karcher, who shouldn't expect much help from his baby-faced offensive line. The good news is that a large group of junior college recruits will help restock the talent pool. The bad news is that this season's schedule is Tulane's toughest in history.

This year's Big Eight race will be a battle royal among Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Missouri appears to have the best shot at the title, since all the Tigers' weak points of a year ago have been fortified. Five talented young tailbacks will provide the break-away threat that was missing last fall. The secondary has been shored up. The entire defensive unit, in fact, is stronger. Two top-grade quarterbacks, Warren Seitz and Marlon Adler, are ready to throw. Overall, the Tigers have more depth and speed than any other Missouri team during coach Warren Powers' tenure.

Nebraska's graduation losses were mind-boggling. Four members of last year's offensive platoon signed pro contracts--for a total of $10,000,000. Such unkind cuts would emasculate most squads, but the Cornhuskers (as always) have tremendous depth that this year includes a bonanza freshman class and more than 50 walk-ons. Some nuggets will be sifted from that crowd. The Huskers' offense will be as potent as ever--Jeff Smith is a sensational runner.

Oklahoma State could finish the season with the Big Eight's best won-lost record without having the best team, simply because the Cowboys have the easiest non-conference schedule. Quarterback Rusty Hilger will throw to two world-class receivers, Jamie Harris and Malcolm Lewis. The Cowboys have a plethora of running backs, with perhaps even better ones arriving with the freshman class.

An 8-3 season is considered a disaster at Oklahoma. This could be the Sooners' second cataclysm in a row. Newly signed offensive coordinator Mack Brown will juice up the passing attack, and spectacular runner Spencer Tillman, only a sophomore, should be about to reach the peak of his ability. The defensive unit, led by Playboy All-America defensive end Kevin Murphy, will be as good as ever, despite wholesale graduation losses.

A large contingent of sterling transfers will give Iowa State an infusion of talent, especially on defense. One of the transfers, Alex Espinoza, should start at quarterback. His prime target will be Tracy Henderson, one of the nation's truly spectacular receivers.

Colorado will be stronger this year, but thinness in both lines and a tough schedule will make it difficult for the Buffaloes to win convincingly or often. If everyone stays healthy and the secondary can be patched up, Colorado will be hard to score on. Freshman fullback Anthony Weatherspoon should make headlines.

Nothing much is happening in the state of Kansas. Both Kansas and Kansas State are in the middle of rebuilding programs; neither has the manpower to compete with the league's top five teams.

Texas could be either good or great this fall, the difference to be determined by the well-being of a pair of knees belonging to tailback Edwin Simmons. Simmons is a rare talent--if he can go full throttle, he'll give the Longhorns their first threat since Earl Campbell. The defensive platoon will feature a lot of new faces, but two of the veterans, tackle Tony Degrate and safety Jerry Gray, are Playboy All-Americas. The Longhorns' biggest gripe is with the schedule maker. He's started them off with Auburn and Penn State.

Southern Methodist, conversely, has an easy early-season schedule that will give coach Bobby Collins the time he needs to get the bugs worked out. The Mustangs will be young and green, but they're loaded with talent and could be a great team by late autumn. New signal caller Don King is both a good thrower and a dangerous runner on option plays. He and tailbacks Jeff Atkins and Reggie Dupard will give SMU one of the country's best running games.

There's a whole new (and much more stable) atmosphere at Arkansas. New coach Ken Hatfield (who was a hero of the Razorbacks' 1964 national-championship team) has installed the "flexbone" offense and simplified the defense. Both changes will help the Razorbacks utilize the personnel at hand. Hatfield's first priority is to pump some adrenaline into the running attack, which was dreadful last fall. The passing game will be excellent. Four good quarterbacks are in camp (Brad Taylor should again be the starter), and receiver Donnie Centers, unheralded until now, could be a sleeper for ages.

This will be the year Texas A & M coach Jackie Sherrill's rebuilding program bears fruit--maybe basketfuls of it. The Aggies' offensive unit will be battle-hardened, and last season's major problem, a lack of speedy receivers, will be partially solved by freshman Tony Jones. The defensive front, featuring Playboy All-America Ray Childress and supersoph Rod Saddler, will be formidable.

Baylor's greatest asset last year was an impressive group of talented players at the skill positions, but most of them have graduated. Fortunately for the Bears, co-starting quarterbacks Tom Muecke and Cody Carlson--both first-rate--are back. Last year's scourge, defensive injuries, has become this year's blessing, because 22 defenders with starting experience are contending for playing time. Baylor should field one of the best defensive squadrons in the country.

There'll be some changes made in the football program at Texas Tech. Five new assistant coaches will work at restructuring an inconsistent offense and an even shakier kicking game. They will comb the campus for a quarterback, but the starter will probably be Perry Morren. Added experience will be a plus in '84, with only one starter missing from each line.

This could be the season the Houston Cougars sneak up on some opponents--the backfield and the receiving corps are both loaded with talent. But some serious faults will have to be mended. The defensive side has been dreadful the past two seasons, each time yielding the most points in school history. The offensive line must be overhauled. The Cougars' one deadly weapon is quarterback Gerald Landry, who is uncanny at running the veer attack.

Texas Christian's main weakness in recent years has been weakness A vigorous off-season strength program will pay big dividends for TCU this season. Another plus is the return of no fewer than ten offensive starters, including gifted receiver James Maness. Either of two freshman phenoms, Scott Ankrom or Scott Bednarski, could win the quarterback job.

Rice is starting all over from the bottom. And we mean the bottom. As at many academically superior private universities, the administrative moguls at Rice have had to decide to compete or get out. They made a shrewd first step by hiring new head coach Watson Brown, who is the most brilliant young coaching talent in college football. He faces a rebuilding task that may take a few years to show results. But give him time; he'll do it.

Washington stunned everyone, including Washington, last year, compiling an impressive 8-3 record after losing practically all its starters from the year before. The losses aren't nearly so serious this year, so the Huskies have the inside track in the Pacific Ten championship race. Coach Don James's only real quandary involves finding a new starting quarter-back. Three strong candidates are available, with hot-shot freshman redshirt Chris Chandler likely to win the nod from James. Whoever gets the job, though, will have excellent receivers, including big artist Danny Greene.

Opponents are going to have trouble moving the ball against Arizona State: The Sun Devils were the conference defensive champions last year, and 21 of their top 22 defensive players return. The offensive unit, especially the line, won't be nearly as deep or experienced as last year's, but quarterback Jeff Van Rapport and tailback Darryl Clack will give the attack plenty of spark. With place kicker Luis Zendejas waiting on the side line, ASU won't have to get the ball very far down field to score.

Last year was a real downer for Southern Call's multitudes of fans. The Trojans were unluckier than Job. Everything went wrong. This year's squad is, as always, overloaded with great talent everywhere and has had a year to adjust to coach Ted Tollner and his staff, so look for the Trojans to come roaring back with a vengeance. The offensive line will be intimidating--not an unusual situation at USC. The only new starter will be junior college transfer Andy Baroncelli at center, who works out by pulling his 3500-pound car in 60-yard dashes. He gets the best gas mileage in the Los Angeles Basin.

The Trojan defense will be structured around Playboy All-America linebacker Jack Del Rio, who is a terror on the field and also happens to be a delightful gentleman off the field.

Washington State's Cougars in recent years have developed a knack for being a lot better than anyone else expects them to be. This year, however, they won't be able to sneak up on anyone. A wealth of talent returns, especially on offense. The defensive unit had a few troublesome graduation losses, but the linebacker crew, including superstud Junior Tupuola, is one of the nation's best. The Cougars have acquired a Canadian look in recent seasons. Five of this year's offensive starters are from north of the border.

Most of UCLA's offensive punch in the past few years has been through the air. This season will be no different, despite the presence of a new starting quarterback. Steve Bono has even more physical talent than his recent predecessors, and he'll be throwing to last year's top three receivers. He will enjoy the protection of a veteran offensive line led by Playboy All-America Dual Love.

Arizona will have its best defensive team ever. The defenders are going to have to buy enough time for a young offense to gel. The quarterback probably will be senior John Connor. The kicking game, with Max Zendejas (brother of Arizona State's Luis), is superb. One problem for coach Larry Smith could be lack of incentive, due to Arizona's no-bowl, notelevision N.C.A.A. probation.

Oregon State will be one of the most improved teams in the nation and may bushwhack unwary opponents. A large contingent of red shirts will give the Beavers a big injection of talent and brawn. For the first time in five years, the defensive line will have passable size and ability. Three swift redshirt runners will juice up the ground game.

Quarterback Gale Gilbert will direct one of the most exciting passing attacks in the country at California. The running game, anemic last year, will get a transfusion from two junior college transfers, speed burner Gayland Houston and huge fullback Ed Barbero. The defensive unit could be vulnerable: All of last year's starting linebackers have graduated.

In recent seasons, Oregon has had either a good offense or a good defense but never both at once. Coach Rich Brooks hopes to remedy that imbalance this year. The Oregon defense will be stalwart, because 19 of last year's top 22 players return. Flanker Lewd Banes is a breathtaking receiver/runner/punt returner, and Brooks is designing a passel of new plays to get the ball into his hands.

Stanford begins from the bottom with a new coach (Jack Elway), an all-sophomore backfield led by highly touted quarterback John Paye, a spectacular receiver named Emile Harry and a veteran defensive unit led by indomitable linebacker Garin Veris. The Cardinal secondary, unfortunately, will be porous, so look for most games to be aerial circuses.

Brigham Young has won eight consecutive Western Athletic Conference championships, but this will be a rebuilding year in provo. The Cougars will need some luck to keep their championship string going. The BYU defense is in good shape, but the talent losses on offense have been severe. The quarterback trying to fill Steve Young's shoes will be Robbie Bosco. Playboy All-America punter Lee Johnson will get a lot of chances--too many, perhaps--to show his skill.

Colorado State has the best chance to displace Brigham Young as the W.A.C. champion. Seventeen starters return, and the offensive line is two deep with good players at every position. Playboy All-America Keli McGregor, who began his career as a walk-on, is now the best tight end in the country.

Wyoming's fortunes this autumn will hinge on quarterback David Gosnell's arm. Most of last season's excellent offensive line returns, but Gosnell will need to master his position in a hurry if Wyoming is to topple BYU or Colorado State.

An excellent offense, with Buddy Funck at quarterback, will give New Mexico a chance to bare its fangs this season. The Lobos' primary liability is a shortage of worthy reserves.

Air Force will have a new coach (Fisher DeBerry) on the side line and many new faces on the field. A new quarterback must be found in pre-season drills. Mike Brown leads a halfback corps that is both deep and talented. The Falcons will, at least, have the biggest team in their history. Size has always been a problem, possibly because 6'6", 270-pound defensive tackles don't make good fighter pilots.

Hawaii's main shortcoming last year, an anemic rushing attack, will be ironed out by the return to health of several injured tailbacks. Raphel Cherry is the Rainbows' best quarterback ever.

Utah will once again have a spectacular offense, featuring quarterback Mark Stevens, receiver Danny Huey and an excellent front line.

Texas-El Paso hasn't had a winning season since 1970, but this should be the year coach Bill Yung's rebuilding efforts begin to show results. The Miners will be much stronger in every facet of the game.

San Diego State is in the process of transition from a junior college-based recruiting program to one based on high school recruiting. A lack of experienced players is the result this season, but the process of growing up should pay dividends by next year.

Fullerton State, Nevada-Las Vegas and New Mexico State will all have much-improved teams, which ought to make the Pacific Coast Conference championship race a down-to-the-wire tussle.

Fullerton's main asset is sky-high morale. Last season, the Titans rallied around their downtrodden image to post their first winning Division I season into a conference championship.

Nineteen eighty-four brings the best team in Nevada-Las Vegas history, but the schedule may be even tougher. The franchise is quarterback/punter Randall Cunningham, the younger brother of former USC tailback Sam Cunningham.

New Mexico State will benefit from 18 returning starters, but the quarterback position is unsettled and the entire line-backing corps needs new blood.

Nearly all of Utah State's offensive players return, but a signal caller must be found. The problem solver will probably be transfer Brad Ipsen. The offensive line, led by guard Navy Tuiasosopo (from Samoa, of course), will be first-rate.

Fresno State coach Jim Sweeney harvested a bumper crop of recruits last winter. His main man will be quarterback Kevin Sweeney, who wasn't exactly a recruiting coup. He's the coach's son.

Pacific will benefit from a multitude of junior college transfers. With quarterback Paul Berner throwing to tight end Tony Camp, the Tigers will light up score-boards all over the West Coast.

The top priority of new San Jose State coach Claude Gilbert is to find a take-charge quarterback. An experienced offensive line will help; otherwise, this year will be part of a rebuilding process for the Spartans.

Ditto for Long Beach State, only more so. Only five starters return, though they'll be reinforced by two dozen transfers. It looks like a last-place finish for the 49ers, not only in our article but in the Pacific Coast Conference standings.

Top 20 Teams

1. Auburn ... 11--1

2. Alabama ... 10--1

3. Pittsburgh ... 9--2

4. Clemson ... 10--1

5. Michigan ... 9--2

6. Texas ..... 9--2

7. Washington ... 9--2

8. Wisconsin ... 9--2

9. Notre Dame .. 9--2

10. Arizona State . 9--2

11. Missouri ...... 9--2

12. Southern Cal ... 8--3

13. Nebraska ..... 9--2

14. Miami .... 8--4

15. Florida State ... 8--3

16. Oklahoma State .. 9--2

17. Florida ... 8--3

18. Illinois ..... 8--3

19. Southern Methodist 8--3

20. Oklahoma .... 8--3

Possible breakthrough:Syracuse (8--3), Texas A & M (8--3), Brigham Young (8--4), West Virgina (8--3), Arkansas (8--3), Boston College (7--4), Colorado (8--3).

Best Of The Rest

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all hove a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks:Chuck Long (lowa); Bernie Kosar (Miami)! Jeff Wickersham (Louisiana State); John Paye (Stanford)

Running Backs:Allen Pinkett (Notre Dame); D. J. Dozier (Penn State); Edwin Simmons (Texas); Robert Lavette (Georgia Tech); Joe McLntosh (North Carolina State); Dalton Hilliard (Louisiana State)

Receivers:Tracy Henderson (Iowa State); Chuck Scott (Vanderbilt); Eric Martin (Louisiana State); Emile Harry (Stanford); Mike Sherrard (UCLA); Arnold Franklin (North Carolina)

Offensive Linemen:Dan Lynch (Washington State); Jim Juriga (Illinois); Bill Mayo (Tennessee); Mark Behning (Nebraska)

Centers:Mark Traynowicz (Nebraska); Ian Sinclair (Miami); Chris Jackson (Southern Methodist)

Defensive Linemen:William Perry (Clemson); Ben Thomas (Auburn); Tim Green (Syracuse); Keith Cruise (Northwestern); Ron Holmes (Washington); Kevin Brooks (Michigan)

Linebackers:Larry Station (Iowa); Neal Dellocono (UCLA); Knox Culpepper (Georgia); Lamonte Hunley (Arizona); Mike Golic (Notre Dame); Willie Pless (Kansas)

Defensive Backs:Rod Woodson (Purdue); Ken Calhoun (Miami); Jeff Sanchez (Georgia); Phillip Parker (Michigan State); David Fulcher (Arizona State)

Kickers: Raff Mojsiejenko (Michigan State); Kevin Butler (Georgia); Luis Zendejas (Arizona Stale); Max Zendejas (Arizona); Fuad Reveiz (Tennessee)

First-year Phenoms

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who should make it big)

Lynwood Alford, linebacker ...... Syracuse

John Gay, runner ..... West Virginia

Bob Cernak, quarterback .................Michigan

Ray Hairston, linebacker ..........Illinois

Lorenzo White, runner ............Michigan State

Cris Carter, receiver .........Ohio State

Dan Ford, quarterback ...........Minnesota

Ron Stallworth, defensive lineman ...........Auburn

Vince Sutton, quarterback ..............Alabama

Scott Armstrong, linebacker................ Florida

Lars Tate, runner .................. Georgia

Randy Sanders, quarterback .........Tennessee

Mark Higgs, runner .........Kentucky

Jamie Harris, quarterback ........Wake Forest

John McVeigh, linebacker ................ Miami

Kevin White, quarterback ......................... South Carolina

Ken Karcher, quarterback.......... Tulane

Alex Espinoza, quarterback ....Iowa State

Anthony Weatherspoon, runner ............Colorado

Dewayne Walls, runner....................................... Baylor

Chris Chandler, quarterback ............................Washington

Andy Baroncelli, center ...........................Southern Cal

Marcus Greenwood, runner ..........................UCLA

John DuBose, offensive lineman .................... Arizona

Steve Steenwyk, quarterback ... Oregon State

Brad Ipsen, quarterback ..................Utah State

The East

Independents

Pittsburgh 9-2

Syracuse 8-3

West Virginia 8-3

Boston College 7-4

Penn State 6-5

Navy 4-7

Temple 4-7

Rutgers 4-6

Army 3-8

Ivy League

Pennsylvania 7-2

Cornell 6-3

Harvard 5-4

Princeton 5-4

Brown 4-5

Dartmouth 4-5

Yale 3-6

Columbia 2-7

All-East: Fralic, Benson, Doleman, Wallace (Pittsburgh); Green, McAulay (Syracuse); Woodside, Gay (West Virginia); Flutie, Ruth (Boston College); Cozier, Short (Penn State); McCallum, Wallace (Navy); Young, Shenefelt (Temple); Baker, Andrews (Rutgers); Stopa, Gentile (Army); Chambers (Penn); Baker (Cornell); Caron (Harvard); Butler, Graham (Princeton); Moskala (Brown); Weissman (Dartmouth); Curtin (Yale); Upper-co (Columbia).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 9-2

Wisconsin 9-2

Illinois 8-3

Michigan State 8-3

Ohio State 7-4

Iowa 7-5

Minnesota 4-7

Purdue 3-8

Northwestern 3-8

Indiana 3-8

Mid-american Conference

Central Michigan 9-2

Bowling Green 8-3

Northern Illinois 8-3

Toledo 8-3

Ball State 6-5

Western Michigan 5-6

Ohio University 4-7

Miami 3-8

Kent State 3-8

Eastern Michigan 2-9

Independents

Notre Dame 9-2

Louisville 3-8

Cincinnati 3-8

All-midwest: Cochran, Brooks, Nelson (Michigan); Toon, Melka (Wisconsin); Swoope, Juriga (Illinois); Mojsiejenko, Parker (Michigan State); Byars, Krerowicz (Ohio State); Long, Station (Iowa); Najarian (Minnesota); Woodson (Purdue); Cruise (Northwestern); Bradley (Indiana); Adams (Central Michigan); McClure (Bowling Green); Richardson (Northern Illinois); Morgan (Toledo); Leuck (Ball State); Toth (Western Michigan); Carter (Ohio U); Rollins (Miami); Hughes (Kent State); Smith (Eastern Michigan); Kelley, Williams, Pinkett, Johnson (Notre Dame); Cade, Perry (Louisville); Bodine, Apke (Cincinnati).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Auburn 11-1

Alabama 10-1

Florida 8-3

Georgia 6-5

Louisiana State 6-5

Vanderbilt 6-5

Tennessee 5-6

Kentucky 5-6

Mississippi 4-7

Mississippi State 3-8

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson 10-1

North Carolina 7-4 Georgia Tech 7-4

Wake Forest 7-4

Maryland 6-5

North Carolina

State 6-5

Virginia 6-5

Duke 3-8

Independents

Miami 8-4

Florida State 8-3

Memphis State 8-3

Virginia Tech 8-3

Southern Mississippi 7-4

South Carolina 6-5

East Carolina 6-5

Tulane 3-8

All-South: Jackson, Carr, Thomas, King (Auburn); Moore, Goode, King (Alabama); Brown, Bromley, Anderson (Florida); Butler, Sanchez (Georgia); Hobley, Martin, Wickersham (Louisiana State); Scott, Page (Vanderbilt); J. Jones, Reveiz (Tennessee); Adams, J. Smith (Kentucky); Walker, Harbour (Mississippi); Aldredge, Swoopes (Mississippi State); Wm. Perry, Eppley, Swing (Clemson); Moon, Horton (North Carolina); Lavette, Davis (Georgia Tech); Ramseur, New-some (Wake Forest); Wilson, Badanjek (Maryland); McIntosh, Milinichik (North Carolina State); Lyles, Dombrowski (Virginia); Grantham (Duke); E. Brown, Kosar, Ward (Miami); Allen, Dukes, Hester (Florida State); Harris, Fairs (Memphis State); Smith, Lee (Virginia Tech); Dejarnette, Byrd (Southern Mississippi); Hagood (South Carolina); Williams (East Carolina); Dent (Tulane).

The Near West

Big Eight

Missouri 9-2

Nebraska 9-2

Oklahoma State 9-2

Oklahoma 8-3

Iowa State 5-6

Colorado 3-8

Kansas 2-9

Kansas State 2-9

Southwest Conference

Texas 9-2

Southern Methodist 8-3

Arkansas 8-3

TexasA&M 8-3

Baylor 7-4

Texas Tech 5-6

Houston 3-8

Texas Christian 3-8

Rice 2-9

All-near West: Adler, Greenfield (Missouri); Trayno-wicr, J. Smith (Nebraska); O'Neal, Harding (Oklahoma State); Murphy, Thomas, Tillman (Oklahoma); Henderson (Iowa State); McCarty (Colorado); Pless (Kansas); D. Johnson (Kansas State); J. Gray, Degrate, Simmons, Edwards (Texas); Campbell, Dupard, King (Southern Methodist); Elliott, Taylor (Arkansas); Childress. Murray (Texas A & M); Randle, Grant (Baylor); Byers, White (Texas Tech); T. J. Turner, K. Johnson (Houston); Maness (Texas Christian); McLaughlin (Rice).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

Washington 9-2

Arizona State 9-2

Southern California 8-3

Washington State 7-4

UCLA 7-4

Arizona 5-6

Oregon State 5-6

California 5-6

Oregon 5-6

Stanford 2-9

Western Athletic Conference

Brigham Young 8-4

Colorado State 8-3

Wyoming 7-5

New Mexico 7-5

Air Force 6-5

Hawaii 6-5

Utah 5-7

Texas-El Paso 4-7

San Diego State 3-9

Pacific Coast Conference

Fullerton State 9-3

Nevada-Las Vegas 9-3

New Mexico State 8-3

Utah State 7-4

Fresno State 7-5

Pacific 4-7

San Jose State 3-8

Long Beach State 3-8

All-Far West: Holmes, Greene, Robinson (Washington); Fulcher, Shupe, Zendejas (Arizona State); Del Rio, Hallock, Salisbury (Southern California); Lynch, Tupuola, Blakeney (Washington State); Love, Dellocono, Sherrard (UCLA); Dobyns, Drake (Arizona); Bynum, Jackola (Oregon State); Gilbert, Houston (California); Barnes, McCall (Oregon); Harry, Paye, Veris (Stanford); Johnson, Matich, Herrmann (Brigham Young); McGregor, Bartalo (Colorado State); Ramunno, Novacek (Wyoming); Jackson, Hornfeck, Funck (New Mexico); M. Brown (Air Force); Cherry, Murray (Hawaii); Stevens, Blosch (Utah); Russo, Toub (Texas-El Paso); T. Nixon (San Diego State); Nevens, Gilbert (Fullerton State); Cunningham (Nevada-Las Vegas); Locklin (New Mexico State); Garner, Hamby (Utah State); Willis, Sweeney (Fresno State); Berner (Pacific); McDonald, McDonald (San Jose State); Page (Long Beach State).