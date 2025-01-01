Presidential Pursuit

How Much do you Actually Know about President Ronald Reagan? You have observed, no doubt, that his cheeks are exceedingly red and that he sports one of America's few remaining pompadours. You're aware, of course, that he is the soul of amiability and that he is adored by his wildly uptight wife. You've certainly perceived that he hates communism, welfare cheats, taxes and abortion, and that he loves riding horses, telling the same jokes over and over again, waving and sleeping. Did you know, though, that he sometimes fails to recognize the members of his Cabinet? Had you heard about the time he forgot his own dog's name? Have you really absorbed the information that the leader of the free world believes what he sees in movies and has been known to lose track of what country he's in? A little knowledge is a dangerous thing, and we've never had a President with less. The object of this game is to test your mastery of the Reagan era in the following categories: The President's Men (PM), Family & Friends (FF), Foreign Affairs (FA), Presidential Wit (PW), Words of Wisdom (WW) and Odds & Ends (OE). With the 1984 election close at hand, you may find this game not so trivial a pursuit, after all.

President's Men

Who was described by the Israeli defense minister as "a prime candidate for psychoanalysis"?

Caspar W. Weinberger

What two groups did Interior Secretary Watt divide his fellow citizens into?

Liberals and Americans

Who attributed the rise in unemployment to "an increase in the number of people seeking work who did not find it"?

Larry Speakes

Who decided not to bother waking President Reagan to tell him that Navy jets had shot down two Libyan aircraft?

Ed Meese

Which group did Interior Secretary Watt call "a left-wing cult which seeks to bring down the type of Government I believe in"?

Environmentalists

Who said, "You don't tell us how to stage the news, and we don't tell you how to report it"?

Larry Speakes

Which White House aide announced plans to write a diet book?

Michael Deaver

Who said that literature's most famous miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, was the victim of "a bad press"?

Ed Meese

What did Environmental Protection Agency chief Anne Gorsuch do in the middle of the EPA scandal?

She got married.

Who said, "When I hear people talking about money, it's usually people who don't have any"?

Republican Party finance chairman Richard DeVos

Who said that President Reagan "makes it quite clear that there shouldn't be hunger, at least hunger unnecessarily of the people who would want otherwise to be fed"?

White House aide Robert Carleson

Who announced that he was "in control" at the White House following the shooting of President Reagan?

Secretary of State Alexander Haig

Which Reagan Cabinet member announced that he was feeding his family for a week on a $58 food-stamp budget?

Agriculture Secretary John R. Block

Who accepted $1000 and three watches from Japanese journalists after setting up an interview with Nancy Reagan?

National Security Advisor Richard Allen

Who admitted that he'd secretly taped his phone calls?

U.S. Information Agency director Charles Z. Wick

Whose mother did President Reagan call to assure her that her son had done the right thing by voting for the production of nerve gas?

Vice-President George Bush's

Which member of his Administration did President Reagan mistake for Middle East negotiator Donald H. Rumsfeld?

EPA chief William Ruckelshaus, whom he called Don

Which Reagan appointee was said by his brother to believe that "blacks are inferior intellectually speaking"?

Would-be Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights Ernest W. Lefever

Who was exonerated by a special prosecutor because there was "not sufficient credible evidence" to indict him?

Labor Secretary Raymond Donovan

Which three officials resigned following allegations of their involvement in shady stock deals?

Deputy National Security Advisor Thomas C. Reed, Deputy CIA Director Max Hugel, Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Thayer

What was HUD Undersecretary Philip Abrams' explanation for many Hispanic families' living in overcrowded conditions?

"Cultural preference"

Family & Friends

What midnight snack did Nancy Reagan tell Barbara Walters she eats because there's no "crunch, crunch" to wake her husband?

Bananas

How did Nancy Reagan's friend Betsy Bloomingdale say she saved energy?

"By asking my servants not to turn on the self-cleaning oven until after seven in the evening"

What did Nancy Reagan say when she accepted an honorary doctorate of law from Pepperdine University, from which her husband had received a similar degree years ago?

"Do you think we'll have to call each other doctor from now on?"

What item of clothing did Nancy Reagan order reporters to wear during her visit to a Tokyo art exhibit?

"Clean, holeless socks"

Who did a Reagan-campaign official say "has a stare that could melt a building"?

Nancy Reagan

What sitcom did Nancy Reagan appear on in 1983?

"Diff'rent Strokes"

Which Administration official was investigated by the Senate Intelligence Committee and was pronounced not "unfit to serve"?

CIA Director William J. Casey

Where does President Reagan spend New Year's Eve?

At Walter Annenberg's Palm Springs estate

Who said, "The White House really badly, badly needs china"?

Nancy Reagan

Which Reagan friend ruined the sale of President Reagan's Los Angeles home by publicly saying the house was "overpriced"?

Justin Dart

What company did Michael Reagan resign from after invoking his father's name on business-solicitation letters?

Dana Ingalls Profile, Inc.

What one thing did Nancy Reagan say she would grab if the White House were on fire?

"Ronnie"

Which part of Nancy Reagan's body was a cancerous growth removed from?

Her upper lip

How many times has President Reagan's daughter Maureen been married?

Three

What kind of gun did Nancy Reagan keep next to her bed?

A "tiny" one

Foreign Affairs

What did President Reagan tell a group of Congressmen that he had recently learned about the Soviet nuclear arsenal?

"Most of the missiles are land-based."

How did President Reagan convey his anger about Israeli attacks on Lebanon?

He posed for a photograph with Israel's foreign minister and didn't smile.

What was Secretary of State Haig's theory of why four female American missionaries were killed in El Salvador?

He thought they might have been trying to run a roadblock.

During his confirmation hearings to be Deputy Secretary of State, William Clark was unable to name the prime ministers of which two African countries?

South Africa and Zimbabwe

What magazine was cited as the source for President Reagan's contention that "foreign agents" were behind America's nuclear-freeze movement?

Reader's Digest

What was President Reagan's term for the Grenada invasion?

A rescue mission

Who reminisced fondly about past wars when American news reporters "were on our side"?

Secretary of State George Shultz

What was President Reagan doing in the Oval Office while an aide was in the next room briefing reporters about the withdrawal of marines from Beirut?

Arm wrestling

What was White House spokesman Larry Speakes's explanation for the Reagan Administration's initial failure to acknowledge the deaths in the civilian hospital that a U.S. Navy plane accidentally bombed on Grenada?

The Grenadians' custom of "burying their dead early"

What were President Reagan's "decisive new steps" to resolve the Lebanon conflict?

He pulled U.S. Marines out of Beirut.

What did President Reagan say when asked what would happen if the Russians helped Argentina in the Falkland Islands?

"That would be pretty messy. We just hope they don't."

What was the speech called in which President Reagan revealed his desire to put weapons in space?

The "Star Wars" speech

What did President Reagan do two days after declaring that his Administration would not recognize the judgment of the World Court regarding U.S. actions in Central America?

He issued a proclamation designating Law Day U.S.A. to pay tribute to the principle of respect for law.

Presidential Wit

What did President Reagan say when a reporter mistakenly addressed him as "Mr. Secretary"?

"Gee, I thought for a minute I'd lost my job!"

What film did President Reagan say he had the "strange feeling" he was "back on the set" of when he visited the battleship New Jersey?

"Hellcats of the Navy"

What does President Reagan say whenever there's a sudden loud noise during one of his speeches?

"Missed me!"

When did President Reagan say environmentalists would finally "be happy"?

When "the White House looks like a bird's nest"

What is President Reagan's usual reply to enthusiastic applause?

"If I'd gotten a hand like that in Hollywood, I never would have left."

Which reporter asked the question about sexual discrimination that prompted President Reagan's reply "Just a minute here with the discussion or we'll be getting an R rating"?

Sarah McClendon

How did President Reagan say he knew his economic policies were working?

"They're not calling it Reaganomics anymore."

What does President Reagan invariably say after quoting Thomas Jefferson?

"And ever since he told me that...."

What sports figure did President Reagan say was thought by Moscow to be "a new secret weapon"?

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen

What did President Reagan say "we'll know in about 35 years, won't we?"

Whether or not Martin Luther King, Jr., had Communist connections

Why did President Reagan say he preferred old films to those of the Eighties?

"I liked it better when the actors kept their clothes on."

What did President Reagan tell Nancy he'd forgotten to do when he got shot?

"Duck"

How did President Reagan say he would show the voters "how youthful I am" during his bid for re-election?

"I intend to campaign in all 13 states."

Words of Wisdom

What happened when President Reagan encountered his Housing Secretary, Samuel Pierce, at a gathering of mayors?

He said, "How are you, Mr. Mayor? How are things in your city?"

What magazine did President Reagan say would still be his favorite "even if I were to suffer mental illness or convert to liberalism for some other reason"?

National Review

What part of his anatomy did President Reagan say he'd "had it up to" with White House leaks?

His keister

Of what does President Reagan always say, "There's nothing better for the inside of a man"?

"The outside of a horse"

What did President Reagan say when Congressional candidate Gary Arnold criticized his policies at a White House gathering?

"Shut up."

What is President Reagan's term for a tax increase?

Revenue enhancement

What event was President Reagan talking about when he said, "I find myself wondering if we're the generation that is going to see that come about"?

Armageddon

Which book was President Reagan describing when he said, "Inside its pages lie all the answers to all the problems that man has ever known"?

The Bible

On what did President Reagan think college kids were spending their student loans instead of tuition?

Certificates of deposit

What did President Reagan suggest was "the best way to balance the Federal budget"?

"By all of us simply trying to live up to the Ten Commandments and the golden rule"

What does President Reagan say when people ask about his age?

He's "really not that old--they mixed up the babies in the hospital."

How did President Reagan explain his decision not to sign the Law of the Sea treaty?

He said he "kind of thought that when you go out on the high seas you can do what you want."

Odds & Ends

What network anchor man said President Reagan lives in a "fantasy land"?

Tom Brokaw

Which actress, recalling her Hollywood experiences with President Reagan, said, "Ronnie was not a big star. To think that the guy became President is really funny"?

Viveca Lindfors

Who said of President Reagan, "He only works three to three and a half hours a day. He doesn't do his homework. He doesn't read his briefing papers. It's sinful that this man is President"?

Tip O'Neill

What prompted Tip O'Neill's aide Chris Matthews to say, "This is the kind of thing we all thought Reagan would be doing if he had lost the '80 election"?

President Reagan's appearance on a TV show plugging a James Bond movie

Which reporter broke the story about reporters' laughing at President Reagan's answers during a particularly inept press conference?

The Washington Post's Lou Cannon

Which group did a member of the Reagan task force on hunger say was "probably today the best-nourished group in the United States"?

Black children

Which college inspired President Reagan's decision to grant tax exemptions to segregated schools?

Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina

How was candidate Ronald Reagan introduced at a dinner on the eve of his entry into the 1980 Presidential race?

"The nation cries out for desperate leadership."

Who said, "It embarrasses all of us Americans to have to point out that the President of the United States is not telling the truth"?

House Majority Leader James C. Wright

Who accused President Reagan of practicing "Jonestown economics"?

A.F.L.-C.I.O. president Lane Kirkland

Which network anchor man received a telephone complaint from President Reagan while his newscast was still on the air?

Dan Rather

What proclamation was President Reagan issuing when he mistakenly walked past a podium that was equipped with a microphone, sat at a table several feet away and read a statement that no one could hear?

Older Americans' Month

Which question from the Canadian version of Trivial Pursuit's Baby Boomer edition was deleted from the American version of the game?

"How many months pregnant was Nancy Davis when she walked down the aisle with Ronald Reagan?" (Answer: "Two and a half")

"What was the speech called in which President Reagan revealed his desire to put weapons in space?"