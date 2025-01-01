Playboy's College Basketball Preview

Have your eyeballs been getting sore lately? It's a condition called half-court-offense optic-paralysis syndrome (HOOPS), and it threatens to become an epidemic if the current glut of televised college basketball games gets gluttier. And it will.

Television networks, operating on the theory that nothing succeeds like excess, are jamming the video channels with basketball. The damage goes beyond eye-strain. Boredom grips a rising number of former fanatics, and a drop in ratings and revenue could mean problems in the future.

College basketball is the first sport to suffer from television overexposure. Last season, the number of televised games increased by about 50 percent. Almost any evening of the week, you could turn the dial and get a game. The effects of overexposure were so severe that television-rights fees had to be renegotiated downward. Television cameras also have their effects on coaches prowling the side lines. They bring out the ham in some, the brat in others, with results that are often ugly and embarrassing. Bobby Knight, for example. (Hoosier fans, please hold your telegrams--see Mount's Top 20.)

But the prospects look brighter now. TV coverage of college basketball has been reduced for this season, so maybe more of us will brave sub-zero temperatures to watch our favorite team play.

Now, if someone will just figure out a way to have a tail-gate party in a snowdrift....

The East

Ten returning lettermen and four touted freshmen give Georgetown a good chance to become the first team in more than a decade (UCLA was the last, in 1973) to repeat as N.C.A.A. basketball champions. In addition to experience, the Hoyas have size, depth and versatility. Center Patrick Ewing is at the core of the Hoyas' greatest strength--a tenacious, even vicious, defense. Georgetown's emotional strength may come from its reclusive, Masadaesque attitude toward outsiders. There are no white players on the Georgetown team, and coach John Thompson doesn't recruit any; he is frequently accused of racism. But Thompson, the ultimate father figure for the inner-city black kids, has built an us-against-them camaraderie among his players. Georgetown isn't likely to be challenged strongly for the Big East title; look for it to take it all again next March.

Syracuse will finish second. Last season was supposed to be a rebuilding one for the Orangemen, but instead they enjoyed a banner campaign. Dwayne Washington had a spectacular year as a freshman and should be even more brilliant this time around. Incoming freshman Michael Brown is the best of an excellent recruiting class that will give the Orange the depth it lacked last year.

Four of five starters return at St. John's--including Chris Mullin, who finally got some attention from the sports press during the Olympics. Mullin is intelligent, quiet and unselfish, no narcissistic prima donna--unlike many of the Mr. Wonderfuls in basketball. He will get much-needed help under the basket this year from junior college transfer Walter Berry. The Redmen will at last have the luxury of a bench that will help rather than hurt their chances for a winning slate.

Villanova is one win away from its 1000th victory. That should be no problem, because the Wildcats are basically the same team that made the N.C.A.A. tournament last winter. That experience will be a big plus in the coming campaign.

Pittsburgh will again be young, but a stellar freshman class--led by forward Charles Smith--will give the Panthers much more height, speed and depth. They should be able to avoid a repeat of last year's roller-coaster performance.

Boston College faces an extremely difficult schedule. Three incoming recruits, Trevor Gordon, Tyrone Scott and Skip Barry, promise to bring a lot of help to the BC front court.

Connecticut suffered minimal graduation losses and will profit by the return to health of premier player Earl Kelley. Providence, on the other hand, will suffer withdrawal symptoms from the loss of superstar Otis Thorpe. Rookie Steve Wright will have to take up some of the slack. And a promising class of recruits will help Seton Hall overcome last year's lack of size and scattershot shooting.

The Atlantic Ten race looks like a three-way alley fight among George Washington, St. Joseph's and West Virginia. We'll go with George Washington on the strength of the coaching expertise of Gerry Gimelstob. The Colonials have everyone back from last year, and Gimelstob can boast a fourth consecutive recruiting bonanza. Also, senior center Mike Brown will be one of the nation's best rebounders.

St. Joseph's returns a solid backcourt, but the front court, hard hit by graduation, must be solidified. Blue-chip recruit Rodney Blake and '83--'34 redshirt Greg Mullee should be more than solid.

West Virginia will be handicapped by the lack of a talented man in the middle, but the Mountaineers will be tough everywhere else. They will again be an exciting, up-tempo bunch.

Key losses from last year's squad make this a rebuilding season at Temple. Granger Hall will once again be the mainstay of the team.

Rutgers could be dramatically improved and, with a little luck, may become the big surprise of the Atlantic Ten Conference. The play of guard John Battle, an explosive scorer, will be the key to the Scarlet Knights' season.

Neither St. Bonaventure nor Duquesne lost much to graduation. But both teams were beaten badly on the boards last year; their fortunes this winter will depend on front-court improvement.

There's rebuilding ahead for Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Not for Penn State, however. The Nittany Lions--the dregs of the conference last year, with a 5--22 record--will be even worse this year. It's a shame that a school with such an outstanding football tradition should neglect its basketball program. The situation probably won't change as long as football coach Joe Paterno, who suffers a little from inflammation of the ego, keeps calling the shots in the athletic department.

La Salle looks like a shoo-in for the Metro Atlantic (continued on page 269)Basketball Preview(continued from page 166) championship and could be one of the nation's surprise teams. Team stalwart Ralph Lewis returns and the La Salle bench will be much stronger this winter. Freshman redshirt Richie Tarr should make a big splash his first season.

Iona's fortunes could depend on how quickly prime recruit John Kijonek meshes with the rest of the team. He could be one of the league's best guards in this, his freshman year.

Fordham will also base its hopes on the development of one player--center Goran Skoko of Yugoslavia, who ought to keep Fordham fans slavishly devoted.

Manhattan and Fairfield will be the most improved teams in the Metro Atlantic Conference. Manhattan newcomers Leo Parent and Tom Chance will both make hefty contributions their first year. Freshman forward Aaron Brown is the big plus at Fairfield.

Thirteen returning lettermen could lead Army to a winning season--if all the Cadets can stay healthy. But Holy Cross, nearly wiped out by graduation, will have to start over from scratch. Transfer Jim McCaffrey is a good bet to emerge as one of the best guards in the East.

The race for laurels in the Ivy League should be a dead heat between Cornell and Harvard. The boys from Ithaca had their first winning season since 1968 last year, and the freshman class coming in will make the Big Red even stronger this time. Harvard's game will revolve around the shooting prowess of Joe Carrabino. The Crimson's success may be determined by its ability to avoid injuries.

Both Pennsylvania and Princeton will be dependent on the performance of hotshot newcomers. Guard Perry Bromwell will be the new kid on the block at Pennsylvania, and John Thompson III (he's tall, he's strong, he's the son of someone famous) will succeed Brooke Shields as the celebrity freshperson at Princeton.

The George Mason team had its best record ever last year and, with primo playmakers Carlos Yates and Ricky Wilson returning, this season figures to be even better for the Patriots.

Navy will have to sink or swim with center David Robinson. A relative newcomer to the game, Robinson has enormous potential, but the Middies shouldn't expect him to make too many waves right away.

The Midwest

Last year, one of the youngest teams in Indiana history finished 22--9. Virtually the entire squad returns, and this year's Hurryin' Hoosiers are bolstered by a freshman class that includes prize catches Delray Brooks and Brian Sloan. The Hoosiers could go all the way to the N.C.A.A. finals if they'd just learn to play on Saturdays and Sundays. All nine of their losses last year came on weekends.

Illinois will be Indiana's cofavorite for the Big Ten title. The Illini have the best coach in the league in Lou Henson, their four best players from last year (along with Anthony Welch, who would have been a starter if he hadn't been hurt) and four heralded rookies--two of whom happen to be seven-foot West Germans. One of the imports is Olaf Blab, brother of Indiana's Uwe Blab, who may have been acting on his brother's advice when he opted for Henson over Bobby Knight and Indiana.

Michigan's N.I.T.-championship team will sorely miss Tim McCormick, Eric Turner and Dan Pelekoudas, who graduated. The resulting loss of leadership will make the task of the Wolverines' main man, center Roy Tarpley, tougher than ever.

Ohio State's big problem last season was a small front court, but that problem is solved by newcomer Brad Sellers--a seven-foot transfer from Wisconsin--and 6'9" freshman John Anderson. By season's end, the Buckeyes will be the most improved team in the Big Ten.

Purdue's commencement casualties were many, but coach Gene Keady had a fabulous recruiting year. The fab two are freshman guard Troy Lewis and transfer center Robert Littlejohn. Don't be surprised if Keady produces another group of hard-working overachievers; Littlejohn's development at center will be the key to the Boilermakers' success.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be better, because the players have had a year to get acquainted with the methods of second-year-coach George Raveling. The Hawks' main stumbling block is imbalance. There are forwards and center, all over campus, but where are the guards?

Minnesota's Golden Gophers will be young. The squad's only senior, guard Tommy Davis, will have to carry the load while the youngsters mature. Help is on the way from transfer Tyrone Thomas and seven-foot redshirt freshman forward/center Dave Holmgren.

Michigan State has an excellent back-court duo in Sam Vincent and Scott Skiles, but none of the players up front will be very tall. The Spartans will be hard pressed to keep up with the big men in the Big Ten.

The Wisconsin Badgers have finished in the conference cellar the past three years, but prospects look a little brighter. Nearly everyone returns, plus three quality recruits, the best of whom is forward Robert Barnes.

Northwestern's main Cat this winter will be forward Andre Goode. Sophomore guards Shawn Watts, Chris Berg and Elliot Fullen will provide the ball-handling skills conspicuously absent last season.

With four returning starters and gigantic transfer Rich Stanfel (he's 6'10", 250 pounds), too, Ohio is the best choice to take the Mid-American Conference title.

If the Bobcats falter, Toledo could pocket the marbles, but only if another good scorer can take the pressure off forward Ken Epperson.

Four Miami starters graduated, so new coach Jerry Peirson won't duplicate last year's best-ever record. Peirson did have a good recruiting year, and two freshman guards, Todd Staker and Eddie Schilling, may be immediate starters.

With nearly everybody back, Kent State could make a run for the M.A.C. title. Guard Anthony Grier will be the Flashes' flashiest.

The Northern Illinois gym should be called the De Kalb Romper Room this winter. The squad features eight freshmen and three sophomores.

Western Michigan will be the M.A.C.'s most improved team, but since it won only four games last season, that doesn't mean it will make the N.C.A.A. final four.

With acres of talent on hand, Oral Roberts is a sure bet to repeat in the Midwestern City Conference. Dick Acres is the coach and his sons Mark and Jeff are the team's two best players. The Titans had the country's fifth most potent offense last year, and 93 percent of it returns.

If any team can challenge Oral Roberts, it will be Loyola. Alfredrick Hughes is one of the country's finest forwards. And watch incoming transfer center Andre Moore--he's a spectacular dunker.

Xavier was wiped out by graduation, so this will be a remodeling year in Cincinnati. Rookie center Andy Donnelly will jam a lot of slams his first year.

With all of its top players coming back, St. Louis will be the league's surprise team. Despite all those returnees, fabulous freshman forward Tony Brown will probably get a starting job for Christmas.

Evansville's fortunes will depend largely on what kind of relief the starters can get from seven freshmen who will spell them. One of the rookies, forward Paul Barber, is an Ace in the hole.

This will be the most exciting Irish team in years. Notre Dame has long been strong up front, but the outside shooting has been a sin. All's forgiven now, though, thanks to the arrival of a superlative freshman, jet-quick point guard David Rivers.

DePaul has a new coach--old coach Ray Meyer's son Joey--but the Blue Demon transition will be the smoothest in the history of the game. The Demons have depth and a wealth of talent, plus much more experience than last year. Their nosuperstars system makes them a team in the best sense of the word.

Marquette and Dayton fans are smiling at their teams' minimal graduation losses and promising transfers. Walter Downing will add mucho muscle to the Marquette front court; Dave Colbert will be the quality center Dayton has needed.

The South

Duke is a slight favorite to take the Atlantic Coast Conference title. The Blue Devils have their six best players from last year returning. The big six are joined by two prized recruits, Billy King and Kevin Strickland. The backcourt will again be one of the country's quickest.

North Carolina lost its three best players, including a couple of consensus all-Americans. But don't let this year's lack of established superstars fool you. Half a dozen prime prospects have been waiting in the wings to get into the limelight. Curtis Hunter, Warren Martin and Kenny Smith could all be household names by season's end.

North Carolina State's Jim Valvano has done a quick rebuilding job after winning the N.C.A.A. championship two years ago. The Wolfpack will be back with all of its top players, plus one of the country's best crops of recruits. Any of five newcomers (guard Nate McMillan is the best) could displace better-known veterans.

Maryland will also contend for the A.C.C. championship. Swing man Adrian Branch gets most of the publicity, but forward Len Bias is the Terps' M.V.P. He will probably be paired this year with hotshot freshman forward Derrick Lewis.

Georgia Tech could be the most interesting team in the A.C.C., thanks to the presence of two excellent guards (Mark Price and Bruce Dalrymple) and a pair of 6'11" inside players (Yvon Joseph and John Salley). Last year's creaky bench will be fixed by several recruits with impressive credentials. Freshman Duane Ferrell could be an immediate starter.

Wake Forest will have a tough time overcoming graduation losses, but don't sell the Deacons short. Kenny Green is one of the top offensive players in the country, and he'll get a lot of help with the scoring from Kentucky transfer Todd May.

Virginia post-Sampson has been a guard-oriented team, but this season the front court will carry most of the load. Center Olden Polynice will double as the Cavaliers' best name and best player.

It's tough for a merely good team to get much respect in the A.C.C. Ask Clemson fans. This year, the Tigers will model several new looks, including new coach Cliff Ellis and his up-tempo playing style. Forward Horace Grant is a sleeper. He could become one of the league's best players by tournament time.

Kentucky's graduation losses were staggering. A talent hemorrhage like that would wipe out most teams. But coach Joe B. Hall has so many stars jumping off the bench (plus the best assemblage of recruits--by far--in the country) that Wildcat fans may have forgotten the late, lamented names by season's end. Of the five golden freshmen, guard Ed Davender has the best shot at the starting line-up. If the Wildcats can overcome their inexperience, they'll go to the final four.

The big news in Baton Rouge is the arrival of freshman forward John Williams. Amid much controversy and dark-of-the-night intrigue, Williams has forsaken the wasteland of Los Angeles for the lush Louisiana bayous. He is joined there by another superrookie, 7'1" Zoran Jovanovich of Yugoslavia. While they learn to speak Cajun, Williams and Jovanovich will make the Bengals one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee's glaring weakness last year was the absence of outside offense. That should be cured by the return from academic exile of Michael Brooks. The Vols' most heralded recruit is post player Stacey Thomas, who could be a starter by December.

Alabama's ebb last winter was owed to a lack of depth on the bench, but scores should be settled by transfer Mark Gottfried and freshmen Paul Stewart and Derrick McKey.

Auburn's losses were severe, but forward Chuck Person returns, and he'll be joined by a group of up-front bruiser types. Chris Morris and Darren "Godzilla" Guest are the best freshmen Auburn has had in years.

Florida can boast one of the most talented backcourts in the nation--because last year's excellent guard tandem will be backed up by superfrosh Vernon Maxwell and Ronnie Montgomery. Eugene McDowell is one of the best big men in the S.E.C.

Vanderbilt will be slow again. At least Phil Cox is there to be the main man--the Commodores' shooting, mediocre last year, will improve. Redshirt freshman Byron Ball will help, too.

Georgia lost two all-Americans. The scoring burden this season will fall on guard Gerald Crosby, one of the South's best shooters. David Dunn, a transfer from Georgetown, strengthens the front line.

Coming off an 8--20 season, the Mississippi Rebels have a long way to go. Five freshmen were starters last year; one will lose his job to junior college all-American Curtis Ritchwood.

Another junior college hot-shot, Ervin Dillon, will give Mississippi State the punch the Bulldogs need. He is just one of a tall batch of signees who make the Bulldogs' future much brighter than their recent past.

The Memphis State team will be of, by and for forward Keith Lee. As Lee goes, so will go the Tigers. Their only real weakness is in the backcourt, where one of three freshmen will have to step in.

One challenge to Memphis State's dominance in the Metro Conference will come from Virginia Tech. The Hokies' central problem has been solved by the signing of centers Roy Brow and Dave Burgess. Brow will be a superstar, and returnee Dell Curry may be the best shooting guard in the country.

Louisville lost only two players from last year, but those two (Lancaster Gordon and Charles Jones) were the irreplaceable ones. The Cardinals will depend on freshmen Kevin Walls, Mike Abram and Herbert Crook. It could be a slow regular season in Louisville, but wait until tournament time. The Cardinals could be the sleepers.

Florida State has a grade-A starting five--led by Alton Lee Gipson and Randy Allen--but that's all. There are only 12 players, and five are brand-new

John Williams will be the force at Tulane. Depth will be the problem, especially in the backcourt. The Greenies will have an easy nonconference schedule, so their record won't suffer too much.

Four of Southern Mississippi's top seven were freshmen last year, so the Eagles will be older, if not a lot better.

Center Mike Brittain, a seven-footer, will be South Carolina's tower of strength. The Gamecocks' headaches should be made tolerable by six good recruits.

Eight quality rookies make Cincinnati the most improved Metro team, but the Bearcats may still have a hard climb to get out of the conference cellar. All five starters could be new faces.

The Sun Belt race should be a photo finish featuring Old Dominion, Alabama-Birmingham and Virginia Commonwealth. Old Dominion looks like the best bet, because the Monarchs have all their top players back, plus an impressive crop of recruits that includes Frank Smith, a sought-after point guard.

With Wayman Tisdale and Tim McCalister returning, Oklahoma will, sooner or later, make a run for number one this year. Junior college transfers Anthony Bowie and Linwood Davis will bring a talent infusion to an already potent squad. This year's edition will be the best Sooner team in history.

Second-year Kansas coach Larry Brown has molded a disciplined club with no prima donnas--which means the Jayhawks will once again win more games than most folks expect. Brown harvested one of the country's best crops of recruits, including prize forwards Danny Manning and Tyrone Jones.

The key to Nebraska's success will be the amount of help the other Huskers give center Dave Hoppen. This year's recruiting class brings several players capable of helping Hoppen, the best of whom are Bill Jackman and Chris Logan.

Missouri will also benefit from the skills of newcomers. Three blue chippers who will chip in a lot their first year are Dan Bingenheimer, Jeff Strong and Derrick Chievous.

Kansas State is looking for a dominator in the middle and a grade-A point guard. A year's added maturity should also help the Wildcats in the meantime.

With four returning starters and a pair of outstanding junior college recruits (swing men Ray Alford and Terry Faggins), Oklahoma State could be the sleeper team of the Big Eight.

Iowa State's Cyclones had their best record in 12 years last season, despite an alarming lack of depth. They will have a lean bench, but they could be even more robust offensively this year than last.

Last season, Colorado was a fast-break team. This season, with recruits providing a lot more muscle, the Buffs will be more deliberate on offense. Best of the beefy rookies is swing man Mike Flory.

Southern Methodist coach Dave Bliss has built a top-20 contender in just four years by recruiting good young players and giving them a lot of playing time right away. Bliss has taken some lumps for playing so many freshmen, but his baby-boom strategy is now paying off. Everyone is back from last year, including superb center Jon Koncak, and the Mustangs will be reinforced by yet another Blissful bunch.

Many of Arkansas' Southwest Conference foes expect the Razorbacks to be much punier--four of last year's top six players are missing. Don't bet on it. By season's end, the Hogs will be pigging out on the opposition. Joe Kleine may already be the best center in the country, Patrick Ewing notwithstanding. Three gemquality newcomers--Kenny Hutchinson, William Mills and Andrew Lang--should all be immediate starters. Lang will become one of Arkansas' all-time greats before he graduates. Coach Eddie Sutton has done such a superb job of building the Razorbacks into a stable--and perennial--basketball powerhouse that we have selected him Playboy's Coach of the Year.

Is there life after Olajuwon? Yes; it just won't be so fulfilling for Houston fans. More bad news: The Cougars will miss Michael Young almost as much as Akeem. Although this will be one of the smallest Houston teams in recent history, the scoring should again be excellent, due to the return of Alvin Franklin and Reid Gettys.

Four starters return at Texas A & M. Combined with three fine junior college transfers, they will give the Aggies the depth and experience so noticeably lacking last year.

Texas Tech will be a senior-dominated club, with lots of experience, depth and good outside shooting. The Red Raiders don't have a dominating big man under the basket, however, and the schedule is tough.

Rice will be immensely improved because of the arrival of four blue-chip recruits--center Dave Ramer, forward Carl Daniels, forward Jeff Crawford and guard Michael Irving.

The most intriguing question posed by this year's Southwest Conference race is not who will win the title but which team will wind up in the cellar. All three of last year's weakest teams will be dramatically improved.

Texas Christian, for example, has lost none of its superb outside shooting. The Horned Frogs' inside play, last year's weakness, will take a jump in effectiveness with freshman Norman Anderson.

All five Texas starters return and are bolstered by prize transfer (from North Carolina) John Brownlee. The Longhorns will be bigger, smarter, deeper and more explosive than a year ago. Look for them to pull off some big surprises this winter.

Baylor could also bushwhack a few unwary opponents. The Bears won only one conference game last season, but a recruiting bonanza will inject new life into the program. Best of the newcomers is guard Eric Johnson, from (get this) New York City. He'll spend a lot of time looking for the Waco subway system.

Tulsa will feature a nearly perfect run-and-gun attack and has to be favored to be the best in the Missouri Valley Conference, but not by as much as last year.

Wichita State has the best chance of dethroning Tulsa. Xavier McDaniel is one of the best rebounders in the country. He'll hold court under the basket with seven-foot transfer center John Askew.

Creighton also has a seven-footer--Benoit Benjamin--who will be markedly improved with a year's experience. Graduation losses were minimal, so the Jays could be the sleeping giant team in the M.V.C.

Ditto Southern Illinois. All five starters return, and the Salukis have their own resident skyscraper, Kenny Perry. The M.V.C. should issue an alert to low-flying planes.

Illinois State lost two of its best players to graduation and none of the recruits promises much immediate help. Yugoslav forward Lou Stefanovic will be the Red-birds' main man, so the ISU battle cry will be "Yugo first!"

Only two starters return at Indiana State. They will join prize transfers Johnny Edwards and Tim Abrams--Edwards is the inside bruiser the Sycamores have needed since a fellow named Bird was pulling down rebounds in Terre Haute.

Drake will be improved, because last season's injury plague can't possibly recur. Freshman guard Glenn Martin will be the answer to the Bulldogs' scoring questions. Both Bradley and West Texas State lost several stars to graduation. West Texas State, however, could still be stronger (should we say less weak?) than last year, because new coach Gary Moss recruited a battalion of junior college transfers.

Washington had its best record (24--7) in 31 years in 1983-1984. The primary reasons for that showing were forward Detlef Schrempf and center Christian Welp. Both return, along with most of their supporting cast. If a dependable point guard turns up, the Huskies will take the Pacific Ten crown.

Oregon State, having displaced UCLA as the perennial basketball power in the West, will be Washington's toughest competition. The Beavers, having lost two starters and gained six quality freshmen, will present a new look this season, with forward A. C. Green as the Beavers' pivotal player.

Arizona will be the most improved team in the Pac 10 and should be a solid contender for the championship. Last year's top seven players return and are joined by the Pac 10's best crop of recruits. The top newcomer is guard Craig McMillan.

UCLA has a big minus (last year's three best players) and a big plus (new coach Walt Hazzard). The Bruins' ongoing problem is a collection of dingbat "supporters" of the basketball program, who make life miserable for any coach who fails to win the N.C.A.A. championship every year. If the funny-farm candidates leave former hero Hazzard alone, he'll get the Bruins back on top by 1988 or so.

The Oregon Ducks will again build the team around center Blair Rasmussen. Two freshman guards, Anthony Taylor and Rick Osborn, will make big contributions, too.

Arizona State's shortcoming last winter was the lack of a true center. That problem has apparently become history with the arrival of transfer Jon Taylor. Defense will be the strength of this year's Sun Devil squad. With a little luck, it could sneak up on the better teams in the Pac 10.

Stanford enjoyed its first winning season since 1973 last year, but now it's back to the drawing board for Cardinals coach Tom Davis. Graduation losses were devastating. Shooting guard Steve Brown will have to carry most of the burden.

Washington State will be better--four of five starters return. Keith Morrison and Chris Winkler constitute one of the West's best guard combos. Sophomore Ken Mathia, a seven-footer, now has a year's experience and could answer the Cougars' prayers for a dependable big man.

Southern California's disappointing record last year (11--20) was caused by youth, injuries and illnesses. The first problem will be solved by experience and the latter two probably won't strike again with such severity. Soph Derrick Dowell is a gutsy player, a future star.

California has an excellent young backcourt tandem (Chris Washington and Kevin Johnson) and one of the league's most prized recruits (forward Leonard Taylor). But with last year's two best players gone, the Bears face a rebuilding year in Berkeley.

Texas--El Paso will be much the same team that won 27 games last time around. Its main challenge in the Western Athletic Conference will come from a Colorado State team that's much improved.

Wyoming's luck, presumably, will improve. Last season's injury blight probably won't recur, and a jackpot recruiting season will make the Cowboys the dark horses of the W.A.C. Best of the newcomers is Fennis Dembo. Remember that name.

New Mexico lost four of last year's first five and will depend largely on redshirts and incoming recruits. Johnny Brown, who could play defensive tackle on the football team, is the best of the latter group.

Brigham Young also lost four starters--two to the pros and two to church missions. But don't count the Cougars out--for every missionary who leaves for Outer Mongolia, another returns. This year's prime returning proselytizer is forward Alan Pollard. More help will come from Finnish convert Timo Saarelainen.

No one expected Nevada--Las Vegas to be half as good as it was last year (29--6), and the Red Rebels should be even stronger this time. The transfers and redshirts waiting in the wings last winter were better players than some of the starters. So look for the Rebs to make a run for the final four. Swing man Anthony Jones (a transfer from Georgetown) will be the best of Jerry Tarkanian's new players.

Despite many goodbyes at graduation ceremonies, Fresno State will again be a challenger for the Pacific Coast title. Two imports from Holland, Jos Kuipers and Peter van Noord, will make an immediate impact.

As in the past two seasons, Utah State's prospects can be summarized in two words: Greg Grant. He does everything better than anyone else on the team, but there's only one of him--too bad Mrs. Grant didn't have quints.

With no graduation losses and a net gain named Ontario Johnson, San Jose State will be the P.C.A.'s most improved team.

Both Irvine and Fullerton State were staggered by commencement. Center Johnny Rogers at Irvine and Fullerton State's Kerry Boagni will be the key newcomers.

Santa Clara has the best shot at the West Coast Conference title, because the Broncos' two main strengths--guard Harold Keeling and 7'2" center Nick Vanos--return, along with several other irreplaceable players.

San Diego was the surprise of the W.C.C. last season, because of the play of forward Anthony Reuss and center Scott Thompson. They're both back, so the Toreros will be even stronger in 1984-1985.

The prospects are bright at Loyola Marymount. With nearly everyone returning and with the arrival of 7'2" transfer center Larry Irwin, the Lions will have their best chance to roar since they last won the conference title, in 1961.

Nevada--Reno, with an average player height of 6'3", was the unlikeliest of entrants in the N.C.A.A. tournament last winter. The Wolf Pack made up for its disadvantages under the basket by deft utilization of the steal. The players' stealth was so effective that opponents suggested they change the team nickname to the Two-Armed Bandits. Four of five starters return, to join a batch of recruits who plan to displace some of the veterans.

Weber State lost last season's two best guards, but the replacements are top grade--look for the Wildcats to battle Reno for the Big Sky championship

Mount's Top 20

1. Georgetown

2. Indiana

3. Oklahoma

4. Duke

5. Washington

6. Illinois

7. Memphis State

8. Syracuse

9. Oregon State

10. Southern Methodist

11. Kentucky

12. St. John's

13. North Carolina

14. Arkansas

15. Louisiana State

16. Nev.--Las Vegas

17. Virginia Tech

18. Arizona

19. North Carolina state

20. Louisville

Possible Breakthroughs

DePaul, Oral Roberts, Kansas, Maryland, Notre Dame, Tulsa, Texas--El Paso, George Washington, Houston.

The Best Of The Rest

(All of whom are likely to make someone's All-American team)

Forwards: Bill Martin (Georgetown), Alfredrick Hughes (Loyola of Chicago), Kenny Walker (Kentucky, Detlef Schrempf (Washington), A. C. Green (Oregon State), Greg Grant (Utah State)

Centers: Mike Brown (George Washington), Bobby Lee Hurt (Alabama), John Williams (Tulane), Dave Hoppen (Nebraska), (Southern Methodist), Blair Rasmussen (Oregon), Richie Admas (Navada--Las Vegas)

Guards: Dwayne Washington (Syracuse), John Battle (Rutgers), Bruce Douglas (Illinois), Steve Alford (Indiana), Kenny Patterson (DePaul), Johnny Dawkins (Duke), Bruce Dalrymple (Georgia Tech), Alvin Franklin (Houston)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who will make big contributions to their teams)

Max Blank, center/forward..........George Washington

Walter Barry, forward..........St. John's

John Kijonek, guard..........Iona

Delray Brooks, guard..........Indiana

Brad Sellers, forward..........Ohio State

Andre Moore, center..........Loyola of Chicago

David Rivers, guard..........Notre Dame

Nate McMillan, guard..........North Carolina State

Derrick Lewis, forward..........Maryland

Ed Davender, guard..........Kentucky

John Williams, forward..........Louisiana State

Mark Gottfried, guard..........Alabama

Kevin Walls, guard..........Louisville

Eddie Collins, center..........Alabama-Birmingham

Danny Manning, forward..........Kansas

Leonard Taylor, forward..........California

Craig McMillan, guard..........Arizona

Alan Pollard, center/forward..........Brigham Young

Anthony Jones, guard/forward..........Nevada--Las Vegas?

Ontario Johnson, guard..........San Jose State

"By Season's end, the Buckeyes will be the most improved team in the Big Ten."

The East

Big East Conference

1. Georgetown

2. Syracuse

3. St. John's

4. Villanova

5. Pittsburgh

6. Boston College

7. Connecticut

8. Providence

9. Seton Hall

Atlantic Ten

1. George Washington

2. St. Joseph's

3. West Virginia

4. Temple

5. Rutgers

6. St. Bonaventure

7. Duquesne

8. Massachusetts

9. Rhode Island

10. Penn State

Metro Atlantic Conference

1. La Salle

2. Iona

3. Fordham

4. St. Peter's

5. Manhattan

6. Fairfield

7. Army

8. Holy Cross

Ivy League

1. Cornell

2. Harvard

3. Pennsylvania

4. Princeton

5. Brown

6. Columbia

7. Yale

8. Dartmouth

Others

1. George Mason

2. Navy

3. Canisius

4. William & Mary

5. James Madison

6. Niagara

Stars In The East: Ewing, Martin, Wingate (Georgetown); Washington, Addison (Syracuse); Mullin, Berry (St. John's); Pinckney (Villanova); Aiken (Pittsburgh); Adams (Boston College); Kelley (Connecticut); Brown (Providence); McCloud (Seton Hall); Brown (George Washington); Martin (St. Joseph's); Rowe (West Virginia); Hall (Temple); Battle (Rutgers); Mungar (St. Bonaventure); Sellers (Duquesne); Smith (Massachusetts); Bozeman (Rhode Island); Collins (Penn State); Lewis (La Salle); Hargraves, Kijonek (Iona); McIntosh, Samuels (Fordham); Gibbs (St. Peter's); Cain (Manhattan); George (Fairfield); Cozzens (Army); McCaffrey (Holy Cross); Bantum(Cornell); Carrabino (Harvard); Bromwell (Pennsylvania); Levy (Princeton); Langs (Brown); Meikle (Columbia); Kelly (Yale); Kilroy (Dartmouth); Yates, Wilson (George Mason); Butler (Navy); R, Hall (Canisius); Cieplicki (William & Mary); Brent (James Madison); Henry (Niagara).

The Midwest

Big Ten

1. Indiana

2. Illinois

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Purdue

6. Iowa

7. Minnesota

8. Michigan State

9. Wisconsin

10. Northwestern

Mid-American Conference

1. Ohio University

2. Toledo

3. Miami University

4. Kent State

5. Central Michigan

6. Bowling Green

7. Eastern Michigan

8. Northern Illinois

9. Western Michigan

10. Ball State

Midwestern City Conference

1. Oral Roberts

2. Loyola of Chicago

3. Xavier

4. St. Louis

5. Evansville

6. Butler

7. Detroit

8. Oklahoma City

Others

1. Notre Dame

2. DePaul

3. Marquette

4. Dayton

Mid-States Greats: Alford, Blab (Indiana); Douglas, Winters (Illinois); Tarpley (Michigan); Sellers (Ohio State); Reid (Purdue); Stokes (Iowa); Davis (Minnesota); Vincent (Michigan State); Olson (Wisconsin); Watts (Northwestern); Alexander (Ohio University); Epperson (Toledo); Harper (Miami University); Grier (Kent State); Boldon (Central Michigan); Miller (Bowling Green); Cofield (Eastern Michigan); Waller (North Illinois); James (Western Michigan); Rowray (Ball State); M. Acres, Potter (Oral Roberts); Hughes, Golston (Loyola of Chicago); Donnelly (Xavier); Burden (St. Louis); John (Evansville); Haseley (Butler); Gray (Detroit); Wiedower (Oklahoma City); Kempton, Barlow (Notre Dame); Corbin, Patterson (DePaul); Copa (Marquette); Young (Dayton).

The South

Atlantic Coast Conference

1. Duke

2. North Carolina

3. North Carolina State

4. Maryland

5. Georgia Tech

6. Wake Forest

7. Virginia

8. Clemson

Southeastern Conference

1. Kentucky

2. Louisiana State

3. Tennessee

4. Alabama

5. Auburn

6. Florida

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Mississippi

10. Mississippi State

Metro Conference

1. Memphis State

2. Virginia Tech

3. Louisville

4. Florida State

5. Tulane

6. Southern Mississippi

7. South Carolina

8. Cincinnati

Sun Belt Conference

1. Old Dominion

2. Alabama-Birmingham

3. Virginia Commonwealth

4. South Alabama

5. Jacksonville

6. Western Kentucky

7. South Florida

8. UNC Charlotte

Rebel-Rousers: Dawkins, Alarie (Duke); Smith (North Carolina); Charles, McMillan (North Carolina State); Bias, Branch (Maryland); Price, Dalrymple (Georgia Tech); Green land); Price, Dalrymple (Georgia Tech); Green (Wake Forest); Polynice (Virginia); Hamilton (Clemson); Walker, Bennett (Kentucky); Reynolds (Louisiana State); Jenkins (Tennessee); Hurt, Johnson (Alabama); Person (Auburn); McDowell (Florida); Cox (Vanderbilt); Crosby (Georgia); Laird (Mississippi); Harvey (Mississippi State); Lee (Memphis State); Curry (Virginia Tech); Wagner (Louisville); Gipson (Florida State); Williams (Tulane); Williams (Southern Mississippi); Brittain (South Carolina); McMillan (Cincinnati); Smith, Davis (Old Dominion); Mitchell (Alabama-Birmingham); Duncan (Virginia Commonwealth); Catledge (South Alabama); Murphy (Jacksonville); K. Johnson (Western Kentucky); Bradley (South Florida); Williams (UNC Charlotte).

The Near West

Big Eight

1. Oklahoma

2. Kansas

3. Nebraska

4. Missouri

5. Kansas State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Iowa State

8. Colorado

Southwest Conference

1. Southern Methodist

2. Arkansas

3. Houston

4. Texas A&M

5. Texas Tech

6. Rice

7. Texas Christian

8. Texas

9. Baylor

Missouri Valley Conference

1. Tulsa

2. Wichita State

3. Creighton

4. Southern Illinois

5. Illinois State

6. Indiana State

7. Bradley

8. Drake

9. West Texas State

Best Of The Near West: Tisdale, McCalister (Oklahoma); Manning (Kansas); Hoppen (Nebraska); Thomas, Cavener (Missouri); Alfaro (Kansas State); Atkinson (Oklahoma State); Stevens (Iowa State); Stivrins (Colorado); Koncak, Wright (Southern Methodist); Kleine (Arkansas); Franklin (Houston) Brown (Texas A &M); Jennings (Texas Tech); Barnett (Rice); Nutt (Texas Christian); Cooper (Texas); Brown (Baylor); Harris (Tulsa); McDaniel (Wichita State); Benjamin (Creighton); Bufford (Southern Illinois); Johnson (Ilinois State); Williams (Indiana State); Winters (Bradley); Mathis (Drake); Kirkland (West Texas State).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

1. Washington

2. Oregon State

3. Arizona

4. Ucla

5. Oregon

6. Arizona State

7. Stanford

8. Washington State

9. Southern California

10. California

Western Athletic Conference

1. Texas--El Paso

2. Colorado State

3. Wyoming

4. New Mexico

5. Brigham Young

6. San Diego State

7. Utah

8. Hawaii

9. Air Force

Pacific Coast Association

1. Nevada--Las Vegas

2. Fresno State

3. Utah State

4. San Jose State

5. Irvine

6. Fullerton State

7. Santa Barbara

8. Long Beach State

9. New Mexico State

10. Pacific

West Coast Conference

1. Santa Clara

2. San Diego

3. Loyola Marymount

4. Gonzaga

5. Portland

6. St. Mary's

7. Pepperdine

Big Sky Conference

1. Nevada--Reno

2. Weber State

3. Boise State

4. Montana

5. Northern Arizona

6. Montana State

7. Idaho State

8. Idaho

Western Heroes: Schrempf, Welp (Washington); Green, Woodside (Oregon State;) Williams, McMillan (Arizona); Maloncon (UCLA); Rasmussen (Oregon); Beck (Arizona State); Reveno (Stanford); Morrison (Washington State); Carlender (Southern California); Washington(California); Goodwin (Texas--El Paso); Strong (Colorado State); Hosey (Wyoming); Scarborough (New Mexico); Sinek (Brigham Young); Watson (San Diego State); Upshaw (Utah); Jones (Hawaii); McDonald (Air Force); Adams Jones, (Nevada--Las Vegas); Barnes (Fresno State); Grant (Utah State); Evans (San Jose State); Murphy (Irvine); Boagni (Fullerton State); Henry (Santa Barbara); Adams (Long Beach State); Patterson (New Mexico State); Franklin (Pacific); Keeling (Santa Clara); Reuss (San Diego); McKenzie (Loyola Marymount); McPhee (Gonzaga); Jenkins (Portland); Pickett (St. Mary's); Gondrezick (Pepperdine); High (Nevada--Reno); Worster (Webster State); Jackson (Boise State); Krystkowiak (Montana); Allen (Northern Arizona); Epperly (Montana State); Peterson (Idaho State); Stalick (Idaho).