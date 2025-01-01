Some say that clothes make the man, but a woman definitely makes her underwear. Which is to say that Raquel Welch can do a lot more for a black garter belt than can Shelley Winters. Or, put more simply, behind every great-looking negligee is a greater-looking lady. That's why we bring you eight pages of beautiful underthings worn by beautiful women. We want you to pay attention. It's Christmastime, and there's no more intimate gift for your favorite female than a set of gorgeous undies Why? Because sexy women love wearing sexy underwear. Why? We don't know. But it's true. Take our word for it. Long after you've lost your voice in admiration of her, her sweet nothings will keep right on whispering for you, "You're beautiful."