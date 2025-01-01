Playboy's Bloopers, Boners and F** K-Ups

After Warren Beatty, John Derek and Hef, the Playboy photographer is probably the most envied man alive. He wakes up, kisses whomever, packs his aluminum suitcase and heads for the studio, where this month's Playmate is busy undressing, figuring out how best to impress him in her birthday suit. There may be a shortage of family doctors and bomb defusers, but we could start an employment agency with the guys who send letters every month--sheepish grins between the lines--saying, "Hey, you wouldn't happen to need another shootist, would you?" We wish we could hire them all, but there are only so many cameras in America. That's why we are presenting the collection of goofs you see here--to prove the life of a Playboy photographer isn't all glamor and gratification. Though it is, we'll have to admit, almost always fun.