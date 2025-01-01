Playboy's Playmate Review

If you are one of those connoisseurs who recall each year of centerfolds as a vintner recalls his vintages, we think you will agree that this was a very good year. If you've forgotten just how good it was, this roundup of the 1984 Playmates will remind you. Not only does it have bite and edge, it has, in the jargon of winetasters, both body and depth. We recommend that you sip--ah, read--slowly.