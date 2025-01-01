The Girls of Rock 'n' Roll

You Don't Need to go buck to the stones' Get Yet Ya-Ya's Out! to know that rock 'n' roll has a lot to do with sex. A short list of typical titles: Push, Push in the Bush, Hung Upside Down, Mama Told Me Not Lo Come, Then Came You, Easy Comin Out (Hard Coin' In), It's Your Thing, My Ding-a-Ling, Why Don't We Do It in the Road?, and, only for the lonely, Beat It, Whip It and You'll Never Get Cheated by Your Hand. A fast textual analysis reveals that rock 'n' roll's most popular word is baby, followed by kiss, my, ya-ya, yeah, yeah and yeah. Remember the Crickets, Buddy Holly's band? Waylon Jennings, who chirruped with them for a while, confirmed every parent's greatest fear when he said, "Rock 'n' roll meant fucking, originally. Which I don't think is a bad idea." (Better put that man in the Playboy Hall of Fame.) All of that was fine for Waylon and Willie and the boys, but the girls never seemed to get much of the action. There were feminine rockers even before Michael and the Boy. You had Little Eva, Diana Ross, Aretha, Tina and millions of -ellas and -ettes. Even Raisinettes, but they went stale in a hurry. On the kick-ass side, you had Grace Slick and Patti Smith and Chrissie Hynde. Linda Ronstadt actually won more platinum records than Elvis and The Who put together, but it was still a man's, man's world. Heavy-metallurgists, in particular, had an ornery attitude-- if she can't suck the strings off a slide guitar, what's she doing backstage? But the times, as somebody said, a-change. Now there are more girls in the guiltarati than ever before, and a few, inspired by pyromania or Jennifer Beals, are getting into heavy metal. All the women you'll find here have the two things rockers need, soul and sex appeal. We'll be focusing on the latter as personified by New Wave and old. Apollonia and Vanity. Stevie, Grace, Tina and even a few who aren't famous--yet. Consider it an attempt to fulfill a few rock-'n'-roll fantasies, in the spirit of rock's original meaning.