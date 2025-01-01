The Spirit of '85

Today's best designers know that clothes don't make the man, they reveal him. Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Willi Smith and Perry Ellis--the men who make the clothes--think spring 1985 will be a season of casual elegance, best exemplified by what Armani calls "clean lines and comfortable dressing." The outfits previewed reflect each designer's brand of haute haberdashery. Expect other designers to follow suit as the new season unfolds, but don't count on seeing anything to surpass the gentility on display here.

"The important thing is taste," says Saint Laurent. "It doesn't make any difference where the clothes are made; it is simply whether or not you like the spirit."