Art Kane's novel and often bizarre approach to photographing the female form has appeared in such diverse publications as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and the German magazine Stern. And now, climaxing a 25-year career, his first collection of "my favorite photographs of women" will soon hit the bookstores. It's called Paper Dolls (Melrose)--"the title was selected long before the television show," Kane says--and nine of the photos you'll see on this and the following pages are on the book's cover. The idea of photographing women in masks came to Kane accidentally: "I'd just (text concluded on page 68) finished a shoot for Bazaar Italia," says the New York native, "and my stylist was on his way to a baseball game in Central Park with a red catcher's mask in his hand. The mask seemed strange and sort of ritualistic, so I asked the model to let me take a few shots of her wearing the mask, stripped to the waist. The result was astonishing. I felt as though I'd expressed a feminist conflict: a woman trapped in a male symbol. And still, the femininity is so strong that it overwhelms these symbols. I tried every kind of mask I could find. Ironically, the shot with the catcher's mask didn't make the book selection."