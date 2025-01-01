Big Wheels

Many Moons Ago, someone slipped a piece of paper into the suggestion box at Honda: Why not make a motorized tricycle? We can think of 100 reasons not to, but that's why we're American. The Japanese went ahead and created an entire new industry of fat-tired all-terrain vehicles, perfectly suited for running errands around the farm and for falling off at high speeds. But that's part of the fun. The latest innovation is an extra wheel. This year's A.T.V.s have four of them. You can choose from utility models, flat-out racers or middle-of-the-off-road riots. Here, we feature some of the best of the batch.