Understudies

The Word lingerie is derived from the Latin linum, linen. Pretty prosaic. The words Playmate of the Year date back to 1960, when Ellen Stratton became the first to win that appellation. Pretty straightforward. Put the terms together, though, and you've got Playmates of the Year in lingerie--a phrase that's worth studying in depth. Playmates of the Year Barbara Edwards (1984), Marianne Gravatte (1983), Shannon Tweed (1982) and Monique St. Pierre (1979) are dazzling on the street, of course. In intimate surroundings, they've been known to cause temporary blindness. You definitely won't be underwhelmed.