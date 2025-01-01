Let 'em Rip!

It's time for spring training with Morganna, baseball's buxom (60-24-39) Kissing Bandit. Sprinting onto the playing field to smooch big stars and small, from Pete Rose to Otto Valez, Morganna is anathema to security guards but the next best thing to the national anthem for the players. Last year, in fact, she expanded her already prodigious horizons and added basketball's Kelly Tripucka to her list of big-time athletes lucky enough to catch a wayward buss. But a girl has to do something during the off season to keep in shape for surprise Monday-night boob-tube baseball appearances, and that's what she's up to here. All the equipment shown--from the Huffy Workhorse to the home tanning bed for getting an early start on beach and bleacher rays--will give you a leg up on your fellow jocks come summer. And just to make certain you don't break training, we've included the Sunbeam Motivator, an electronic coach/scale with a 235-word vocabulary. We've worked up a sweat just looking at Morganna.