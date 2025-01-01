Rock Video Gets Hot

Even with MTV's tireless titillation and Prince's purple bump and grind, there's been something missing from video music. Call it heat for heat's sake. Hot women, hot music, hot film--a synergy for eye and ear. Now it's here. Playboy's Girls of Rock & Roll, produced by Carol Rosenstein and directed by David Winters, is at your video store. "It's going to be very successful," says multiple Emmy nominee Winters. "It's music, film, nudity in extremely good taste, humor and incredible production values." Unique in that it spotlights stars a-borning--these videos don't promo old records but new talent--Playboy's Girls of Rock & Roll is being distributed by CBS-Fox. "These girls are a break away from stardom," Winters says. "They are terrific." And you can say you saw them here first--all of them.