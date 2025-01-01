International Hot Lines

Just when you thought it was safe to hang out in two-tone jeans and antinuke T-shirts, the movers and shakers of international men's fashions in Paris, Rome and Tokyo have returned to their drawing boards, as they do each year, and have given birth to avant looks that will affect styles here in the months ahead. So what are the latest Euro-Nipponese hot lines? Casualwear that is tailored and unconstructed. Full-cut, pleated slacks with narrowing pants legs that end at cuffs or turn up. The hottest colors will be cool: brown, from mocha to beige and cream; stone grays mixed with darker tones; navy and indigo with white. The attitude will be comfortable and loose. Just like you.