Pool Hustling

If you, like us, do a little extra in the spring to get the abdominals ready for public display in the summer, then you certainly don't want to put your hard-won muscles into a funky, faded pair of swim trunks. Wise up. Better packaging produces better sales. Why should something soft and slinky at the pool talk with a guy whose swim trunks look like Munster, Indiana, when she can talk with a guy who's wearing the entire state of Hawaii on his tush? This summer, prints are happening. There are knee-top jams and boxers, too. Bikinis abound. The water's fine. Go for it, sport!