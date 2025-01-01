To Bed a Thief

actress ingrid boulting shows just how much fun a game of cops and robbers can be

Ingrid Boulting likes to be different. That's why she had one restriction when she agreed to pose for Playboy: It couldn't be an ordinary pictorial. It had to have humor and tell a story, so that she would get to act, not merely pose. And Ingrid wanted to play a far different character from the one most often associated with her, that of Kathleen Moore, the ethereal beauty who haunts Robert De Niro in The Last Tycoon. "I'm tired of being typecast as an untouchable Madonna," she says. Ingrid is a woman who knows her own mind. She knows movies, too: Her father, Roy, is one of Britain's famed Boulting twins, producer/directors of such classics as Lucky Jim, I'm All Right, Jack and Seven Days to Noon. So we were interested in her opinion of her own latest movie vehicle, Deadly Passion. "It's a low-budget quickie," she said. "It's supposed to be The Maltese Falcon Meets Body Heat, but I refuse to see it. At least it gave me a chance to visit some family while I was on location in Africa." In Deadly Passion, Ingrid played a villainess. In our pictorial, she gets to play a detective, which she sees as a nice departure, though she's ambivalent about nudity. "To me," she says, "what is sexy is suggestive. But then, I'm not a man, am I?"