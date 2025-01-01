Cocktail-party palaver is a reasonably accurate barometer of the concerns of those who set the pace and stir social trends. Topics run in cycles. Today, as likely as not, the conversation centers on fitness: aerobics, jogging, stretching exercises, Universal and Nautilus machines, pectoral definition and the relative merits of rival body shops. Lately, dedicated practitioners of fitness have been shifting their focus from the gym to the table, and references to high-fiber diets, whole grains, H.D.L.s (the good lipoproteins), cholesterol and sodium are abroad in the land. How can anyone fault the ideal of fitness? But we think the nutritional activists are missing something. Why not expand the use of that stuff to places it's not currently applied or expected--for example, a variety of cocktails and coolers? There are little-known, largely unexplored beverages that lend themselves to use as mixers, creating interesting drinks. Call them health kicks. Some of these items are fairly recent arrivals on the shelves, and a number are easier to find in health-food or specialty-food emporiums. For the most part, you just wouldn't associate them with alcoholic beverages. Nectars, the largest individual category in the group, offer the greatest versatility. Among the dozen or so currently available are a clutch of exotic numbers derived from tropical fruits that are especially intriguing as mixers. How would you like to try a mango cooler, a passion-fruit double passion, a pomegranate Sangria, a guava wine chill or a papaya colada?

Other inviting possibilities are tart sauerkraut juice, a real snapper, combined with aquavit and vegetable-juice cocktail; yogurt laced with fruit liqueur, delicious and wholesome; and a black-cherry sour--based on natural black-cherry juice. And for sheer adventure, try mixing with beetroot juice, clam juice, water-cress leaves or tamarind.

You don't have to be a health buff to subscribe to the drinks described below. They're worthy by any standards--savory and smart. You'll find them a distinctive addition to (concluded on page 184) Health Kicks (continued from page 113) your repertoire of drink specialties and a special treat for your guests.

[recipe_title]Pickle Head[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. aquavit[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. sauerkraut juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. vegetable-juice cocktail, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Black pepper[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dill sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Over ice cubes in tumbler, pour aquavit, sauerkraut juice and vegetable-juice cocktail. Stir well. Add grind black pepper; stir briefly. Decorate drink with dill.

[recipe_title]Pomegranate Sangria[/recipe_title]

(12 servings)

[drinkRecipe]1 quart pomegranate juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]8 ozs. Jamaica rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. triple sec[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 lemon, thinly sliced[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]12 strawberries, fresh or frozen, halved[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients except strawberries and mix thoroughly. Store in refrigerator. When ready to serve, pour over ice in large bowl or pitcher. Stir briefly. Serve in punch cups or juice glasses, dipping strawberries into each portion.

[recipe_title]Mango Cooler[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons Falernum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mango nectar, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lime slice or thin slice fresh mango[/drinkRecipe]

Shake vodka, Falernum and lime juice briskly with ice. Strain over fresh ice in tall glass. Add 4 ozs. mango nectar, or to taste. Stir. Garnish with lime or mango slice.

[recipe_title]Yogaberry[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. plain yogurt[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. strawberry or other fruit liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/8 teaspoon almond extract[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Ripe strawberry[/drinkRecipe]

In chilled blender container, combine all ingredients but strawberry. Blend until smooth. Pour into chilled 8-oz. wineglass. Cut slit in berry and place on rim.

[recipe_title]Black-Cherry Sour[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. bourbon, Canadian or blended whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. black-cherry juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 teaspoon superfine sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Strip lemon peel[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 orange slice[/drinkRecipe]

Shake first four ingredients briskly with cracked ice. Strain into wineglass. Twist lemon peel over glass; add to glass. Garnish with 1/2 orange slice.

[recipe_title]Double Passion[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. passion-fruit nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. La Grande Passion liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lime slice[/drinkRecipe]

Pour all ingredients but lime slice over ice into 8-oz. highball glass. Stir vigorously. Hang lime slice on rim of glass.

[recipe_title]Papaya Colada[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. papaya nectar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. light rum[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. cream of coconut[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-in. cube fresh papaya, optional[/drinkRecipe]

Combine all ingredients except papaya in chilled blender container. Blend at high speed just until smooth. Pour into tall glass. Serve with straws.

[recipe_title]Green Goddess[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]4-6 sprigs fresh water cress[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. gin[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. Pineapple juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mint sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Pinch water-cress leaves from stems; discard stems. Combine leaves and remaining ingredients, except mint sprig, in chilled blender container. Blend until smooth and water-cress leaves are liquefied. Serve in highball glass or 8-oz. wineglass. Add mint sprig if desired.

[recipe_title]Guava Wine Chill[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. guava nectar, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. fruity white wine (chenin blanc, Riesling, Gewürztraminer)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Kiwi slice, 1/2 orange slice or mint sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Stir guava nectar and wine briefly with ice. Strain into chilled 8-oz. wineglass. Garnish with fruit slice or mint sprig.

[recipe_title]Superpear[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. pear liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. pear nectar, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 lemon[/drinkRecipe]

Pour pear liqueur and pear nectar over ice cubes into old fashioned glass. Squeeze in lemon juice and add peel. Stir well.

Use the ingredients introduced here in your own favorite combinations--and enjoy a unique change of taste.

"There are nutritional beverages that lend themselves to use as mixers. Call them health kicks."