Born in the U.S.A

America is hot. From food to film, a new patriotism is booming. And now, fashion has come home. A while back, Ivy League started here. So did charcoal gray. Then European designers began to get the idea. They borrowed the American look and changed it a bit, adding a certain relaxed style. This season, American designers are reclaiming that classic feeling, with some touches of their own. Traditional grays and browns are accented with bolder colors. Lines have been altered to show off the muscular results of the physical-fitness boom. At last, clothes are being created with real men in mind. To capture this new style, we crossed the country to find the people and places that best represent the spirit of the new American fashion.