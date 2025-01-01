Classic Investments

Classic design endures because somebody finally got it right. It transcends tastelessness and trends; it resists the vagaries of the moment. And it does so without compromise to purpose or utility. On these pages are some tasteful examples of what we mean. The Milliman bar cart will tote your liquid assets with effortless grace, and the limited-edition Vanity Fair leather chair that was originally designed in 1930 will not only rest your weary bones but uplift your aesthetic sense as well. The adjustable Eileen Gray smoking table holds your cigarettes at just the right height, next to your martini--straight up, of course. Le Corbusier liked to relax after a hard day at the drafting table, and his chaise is a master's response to that part of the day known as Miller time. Furniture can be comfortable without being clunky; and what we show here will help keep the rest of your decorating act looking crisp.