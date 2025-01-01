French Pastry

This beauty is 18-year-old actress Sophie Marceau. She has been making movies since she was 14 with some of her most talented countrymen, from Catherine Deneuve to Gerard Depardieu. We caught up with her at Cannes, showing off what makes Frenchmen say, "Vive la différence!"

Smoking Mary Jane

Here's Kim Wuletich, a.k.a. Maxi, a.k.a. one fourth of the Mary Jane Girls. Created, produced and coached by the irrepressible Rick James, the girls started out singing backup for him. Their own album, Only Four You, took off this past summer. Whatever they're selling, we're definitely buying.

The Horns of Afrika

The master rapper of electronic dance-hall music is branching out. Afrika Bambaataa's debut solo effort, Beware (The Funk Is Everywhere), steps out into rock 'n' roll. If that's not news enough, he toured Japan last summer with jazz and fusion musicians. Relax. He's not giving up his hip-hop roots. He's looking for new sources. And are you going to be the one to argue with him?

Loggins Flips His Noggin

Kenny Loggins is doing everything right. His concerts sell out. His albums go platinum. His songs get Oscar nominations. He's durable. He's changed with the times. He's got it made.

Katrina's Trinkets

Katrina and The Waves are a very hot new band. Katrina grew up an Air Force brat, which is why being on the road is no sweat for her now. Says Katrina, "I love motel rooms, traveling and motel soap." Ah, the sweet smell of success!

Chest Fever

Can we pick 'em or what? The two beauties before you are actresses. On the left, K. C. Winkler has appeared on The A-Team and Riptide. On the right, Gloria Douse danced her way through the opening of the latest Bond picture, A View to a Kill. Bravo!