There's a mighty slick video uprising going on, and it's happening at Hayman-Chaffey Designs, a showroom at 137 East 25th Street in Manhattan. Hayman-Chaffey's high-low TV cabinet once and for all solves the problem of where to hide the one-eyed monster when you're not watching The Playboy Channel or Dynasty. At the push of a switch or a remote-control button, the video screen (or computer, stereo system, bar or anything weighing up to 400 pounds) lowers into a sleek cabinet with a superglossy chip-, stain- and alcohol-resistant Vitricor finish that's available in just about any hue you can imagine and some that you can't. It's an uprising we like. You will, too.