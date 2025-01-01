Hall of Mirrors

Remember the pinup girls of the Forties and Fifties? Sweet but not too sweet. Risqué but not too revealing to be displayed in barbershops and gas stations. Jerry Hall remembers. Before she became a world-famous fashion model and "the boss" in Mick Jagger's life, she was an ardent student of pinup photography. "I spent hours," she says, "looking at pinup calendars, the Frederick's of Hollywood catalog and the Vargas girls." It just so happens that celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz also loves the pinup, and when she and Jerry worked together in Rio (where Leibovitz was documenting the making of videos for Jagger's new album), the two decided to collaborate on recreating some of the classic pinup poses. "At first, we were just doing it for fun, as satire," says Leibovitz, "but Jerry became more serious about it. After shooting a dozen or so poses, we thought, Hey, let's see if we can get them published." They'll be available in calendar form later this month from Workman Publishing Company, Inc;, but if you buy the calendar, you won't see the photo of Jerry for December that you see in our exclusive prepeek.