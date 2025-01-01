How Swede it is!

Road Warriors

You might remember back in the Sixties having seen that first upside-down bathtub going down the road and having an engineer friend who wore a miniature slide rule for a tie clip tell you, "Oh, that's a Saab. They still make two-strokes in Sweden." Then there would have been more tech talk about how this company used V4 engines that had the high-pitched whine of a dirt bike and how you had to tell the station attendant to put oil in the gas tank. Well, this Saab story has a much happier ending, because Saab has a new beginning.

Saab's first all-new car since 1968 hits the automotive showrooms this month, and in getting it there, the company has pulled off the ultimate Yuppie slick trick of the year--it's gone mainstream. Saab! Mainstream! Since production began in December 1949, conventional has not been a word that has ever formed on a Saab body designer's lips. Previous Saabs do have character, though the term isn't always used positively. But while the 9000 Turbo is right in step with contemporary automotive looks, it retains the three qualities that all Saabs share: efficiency, comfort and logic.

We had the opportunity to test-drive the European version of the 9000 in its natural habitat, Scandinavia, some months ago. That version didn't have U.S. emission-control equipment, so its horsepower was 175, as opposed to the 160 hp we'll see when it hits the States. While Saabs have always had front-wheel drive, the 9000 is the first since 1956 with the motor mounted transversely (sideways). This allows for a more direct power transition to the front wheels and makes the 9000 seem more potent than the 900, which has equal engine output. And while the 9000 is big (it's the first Saab rated "large car" by EPA specifications), it's a very easy car to drive. Our test route through Finland and Norway provided hundreds of miles of narrow roads that would have shaken the screws out of lesser machines. Since most of the driving was done north of the Arctic Circle, we didn't have the opportunity to test the air conditioning, though the 9000's heater was flawless.

We also had no opportunity to learn about the 9000's interior lighting. The sun never sets above the Arctic Circle in early summer, and only occasional snowfall reduced visibility, while snow on the road reduced traction. Front-wheel drive made the most of what grip was available. At one point, however, slush from snow blown across the road sent us upside down into a ditch. Since we were doing about 60 mph at the time, it's definitely a testament to Saab's stubborn Swedish upbringing that not a single pane of glass was broken. Furthermore, after the upended vehicle was righted, the windows still rolled up and down electrically, and the only repair called for was a single tire change.

When not upside down, the 9000, with all its Swedish smarts, is a wonderfully comfortable machine. The interior is available in cloth or leather, a sun roof is standard with leather, the five-speed gearbox is a major improvement over the 900's and the rear seats fold flat, giving you access to the rear hatch. The 9000's top end is about 140 mph--as if you'd ever see it. Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Peugeot and Volvo have a sexy sister to contend with that's priced in the $22,000-to-$25,000 range. (For a profile view and technical specifications, see page 150.) Sure, the 900 series of Saabs continues, but how are you going to keep all those upwardly mobile movers and shakers down on the farm after they've seen the 9000? You know the answer--and so do all those other guys, still wearing slide-rule the clips, who are lined up at the dealership, waiting to get their hands on a new-generation 9000 Turbo.

Saab 9000 Turbo:

Technical Specifications

Under the 9000's hood is a transversely mounted, two-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 16 valves that develops 160 hp. The gearbox is a five-speed manual. There are disc breaks on all wheels and the steering is power-assisted rack and pinion. Length: 15'2". Weight: about 2950 pounds. Zero to 60 in about eight seconds. Top speed: about 140 mph. Price: $22,000 to $25,000 (estimated). Warranty: three years or 36,000 miles.