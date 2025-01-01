Barely There

Since the advent of central heating, clothes have become more than something to keep you warm. And, naturally, people have taken advantage of that fact. Especially women. These days, nothing seems to shock. Fashion--real, out-there, actually worn fashion--has become a laissez-faire market place. Here we see actual night people going about their giddy nightly business. We hope we get invited to the same parties.

Dressing up now means hardly dressing at all. This is especially true when taking in a little sun. Resortwear has a flimsy history, but women these days can drape themselves with fabric sun screen that may deflect some ultraviolet rays but still affords a clear view for the rest of us. Here we see the sheerest of solar fashion. Above left, a swimsuit-and-blouse combo--inappropriate for doing laps. Above right, a minimalist yellow outfit for modern submariners. Opposite: A sun dress for afternoons on the boardwalk when you don't want to block any breeze.

See-through fashion has even entered the nerve center of the free world's economy. Above, we notice corporate interests fending off a venture capitalist's unfriendly take-over bid. The woman in white in the foreground is just clipping her coupons and watching her stock holdings fluctuate. Opposite: Women are not only entering the board room, they're taking it over. This executive is making a visual presentation. She's trying to make a couple of incontrovertible points. The one thing her attentive colleagues are not trying to do is dress her with their eyes.

What you wear is a way of telegraphing what you're up for. Take the couple at left. We'll call him Guido; we'll call her Babette. When Guido showed up at Babette's, he got an urgent message: She was primed for a painfully expensive restaurant and then some ballroom dancing. We see them doing a credible imitation of Fred and Ginger. Above, another couple (Gaston and Heloise) are doing research into what's cooking. While the chefs stew in their juices, Gaston nibbles on Heloise. The heat of the kitchen doesn't seem to faze them.

Don't believe it when you hear that the romance of train travel is dead. The lady above has outfitted herself with sensible on-board attire. There's nothing worse than being either too hot or too cold; hence, the lighter-than-air dress and the overcoat donated by the animal kingdom. At right, it's the end of the evening and the beginning of another transparent relationship. They both need a lift. They're off to her place, where she can shed her second skin and he can see what he's gotten himself into. The elevator operator has seen it all before.