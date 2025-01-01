Provocative Period Pieces

If You're a regular Playboy reader, you're familiar with Boston art dealer Charles Martignette's collection of antique erotica. We've featured pieces from his collection--probably the largest in the world--in our October 1980, January 1983 and January 1984 issues. Still, we've but scratched the surface of Martignette's risqué treasures. He adds new items each year, some of the most recent coming from the now-defunct International Museum of Erotic Art in San Francisco. Our selections this month--from a snuffbox to an ornate art nouveau bronze vase--prove, once again, that there is no common object upon which man cannot project his erotic imagination.