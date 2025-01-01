In its original incarnation, schnapps was a rank, fiery, clear spirit. A product of bleak climates and primitive times, it was favored in northerly European latitudes where winter lasts until May. Vikings thrived on the stuff. After a lusty session of murder, rape and pillage to work up a thirst, they'd settle down to some serious schnapps drinking. By all accounts, it took viking determination to get the vile liquor down. Over the years, schnapps was refined and retooled, becoming aquavit, vodka and gin in the process; then some shrewdies hit on the idea of reviving schnapps by making it appealing to young, contemporary palates. Starting with a clean white spirit, they took the proof down to more reasonable levels, added a measure of sweetness for balance and mint for snap. Peppermint schnapps, the breakthrough product, was a smash hit--stimulating a burst of similar items in a range of flavors. Mints still get the biggest play, but apple and peach are inching up, and you can find any number of savory nips on liquor-store shelves: assorted berries, (continued on page 232)Cold Schnapps(continued from page 86) cherry, pear, apricot, orange among the fruits; various mints, including spearmint, menthol mint, wintergreen and chocolate mint; spicy cinnamon and ginger; plus a few wild ones such as watermelon, root beer and nutcracker amaretto. Currently, there are upwards of 80 labels and 25 distinct schnapps flavors on the market--with more coming out every week. Are you ready for butterscotch, classic cola, blue-grass mint julep and coastal cranberry? They're coming. With its eruption of tastes and hues and its contemporary brio, this newest group of spirits is the most exuberant in the alcoholic-beverage field.

Flavored schnapps are the perfect vehicle to add a festive aura to any holiday frolic. They're extremely versatile, lending themselves to a variety of uses. The mints are great straight as shooters, chilled from the refrigerator or smooth and viscous from the freezer. Fruits combine amiably with virtually all mixers to make uncommon cocktails and tall drinks. You can also shoot them, and if you want a change from the classic punches, try a schnappslaced bowl. You'll find it different.

As often happens when a surge of new products hits the market, quality is a little spotty. However, you can generally depend on the offerings of the top producers--Arrow, Bols, DeKuyper, Leroux, Marie Brizard, Mr. Boston, Regnier and Hiram Walker. And you can depend on this new category of spirits to put schnapp in your holiday fete.

[recipe_title]Cold Shot[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. Dr. McGillicuddy's Mentholmint Schnapps, cold[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. white rum, cold[/drinkRecipe]

Combine ingredients. For shooting, pour into large, chilled shot glass or tall, slender cordial glass. For sipping, pour over ice cube in small wineglass or old fashioned glass.

[recipe_title]Sour Apple[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Leroux Original Apple Country Schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 teaspoon Superfine sugar, optional Cherry[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 orange slice[/drinkRecipe]

Briskly shake first 3 ingredients with ice. Strain into sour glass or over fresh ice in old fashioned glass. Garnish with fruit.

Note: This drink is pleasantly tart, but if you like a touch of sweetness, add sugar.

[recipe_title]Watermelon[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Mr. Boston The Original Strawberry Schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. orange juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. sweet-and-sour mix[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over fresh ice in tall glass.[/drinkRecipe]

[recipe_title]Peachy Kir[/recipe-title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. peach schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. dry white wine, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Pink and green melon balls[/drinkRecipe]

Stir schnapps and wine with ice; strain into chilled champagne flute. Thread melon balls on pick and lay over glass.

[recipe_title]Purple Rain[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. Arrow Blackberry Schanapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. vodka[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Pineapple juice, chilled Pineapple chunk[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Mint sprig[/drinkRecipe]

Over ice cubes in old fashioned glass, pour schnapps, vodka and juice. Stir well. Pineapple chunk and mint are optional, but they add a nice touch.

[recipe_title]Apple Strudel[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. Bols apple schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 teaspoons cinnamon schnapps, or to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Small wedge red-skinned apple[/drinkRecipe]

Pour over ice in small old fashioned glass. Stir well. Garnish with apple.

[recipe_title]Colonel Peachtree[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. DeKuyper Original Peachtree Schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 oz. DeKuyper Apple Barrel Schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 to 4 ozs. orange juice, chiled Curl of orange peel[/drinkRecipe]

Pour schnapps and juice over ice in old fashioned glass. Stir well. Twist orange peel over drink and add to glass.

[recipe_title]Brain Drain[/recipe_title]

Fill shot glass with chilled peach or strawberry schnapps. Drizzle 1 teaspoon Irish cream liqueur into glass. Let drink stand a moment, without stirring. Drain glass in one shot.

[recipe_title]Schnapps Ball[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. schnapps (your favorite flavor)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lime wedge[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Club soda, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

Pour schnapps over ice cubes in highball glass. Squeeze in lime wedge, add peel; stir well. Add good splash of soda--2 to 3 ozs., or to taste. Stir briefly.

[recipe_title]Affair[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. strawberry schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. cranberry juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. orange juice, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Orange twist or ripe strawberry[/drinkRecipe]

Pour schnapps and juices over ice in highball glass. Stir. Garnish with orange twist or strawberry.

[recipe_title]Schnappsicle[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. Hiram Walker Orchard Orange Schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Small scoop (3 ozs.) vanilla ice cream[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Club soda, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 orange slice[/drinkRecipe]

Combine first 3 ingredients in chilled blender container. Blend until just smooth. Pour into chilled old fashioned glass. Add light splash of soda. Stir quickly. Garnish with orange, if you like.

[recipe_title]Peppermint Candy[/recipe_title]

An original from the bar of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Song of Norway.

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. peppermint schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. white créme de cacao[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. cream, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash grenadine[/drinkRecipe]

Pour first 4 ingredients into chilled blender container. Blend about 10 seconds. Strain into large champagne coupe or Burgundy balloon. Top with light splash grenadine. Don't stir. Serve with short straws.

[recipe_title]Firehouse Punch[/recipe_title]

(About 20 servings)

[drinkRecipe]1 pint strawberry schnapps[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 package (10 ozs.) frozen sliced strawberries[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 bottles (750 ml.) California sparkling wine, chilled[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 orange, thinly sliced[/drinkRecipe]

Place frozen berries in bowl; add schnapps. When mixture is half thawed, refrigerate. At serving time, place small block of ice in 5-or 6-quart punch bowl. Pour schnapps mixture over ice, then add sparkling wine. Quickly stir to combine. Float orange slices on surface. Dip a bit of strawberry into every serving.

What goes with schnapps? Friends, fun and food--anything you'd serve with other drinks: taco chips, cheeses, cold sliced meats, smoked fish, pâtés, nuts, rilletts, dips--you name it. Just make them easy to get at and keep'em coming.