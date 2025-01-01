Playboy's College Basketball Preview

For Millions of Americans--and even more millions in a hundred other countries--basketball is the most entertaining of spectator sports. Their enthusiasm for the game is understandable.

Why? First, the game is diversified. Teams may use a dozen playing styles, tempos, offensive and defensive strategies in any given game.

And the game is simple. The average fan has no trouble with the rules. He can vicariously become both coach and official--and can second-guess both of them.

Unlike football and baseball, basketball offers continuous action, and spectators are close enough to get a size-15 shoe in the face in some cases.

College basketball also benefits from something close to parity. In any year, there are 40 or 50 teams that could, with a little luck, win the N.C.A.A. tournament. Impossible dreams like Villanova's last year come true all the time. Who would have thought ten years ago that the East would be today's hoops hotbed?

The most important reason for basketball's enormous popularity may be the least recognized: This game is continually growing and adapting. The most obvious continuing changes of all are in the skill, size and even ethnic origins of the players. Thirty years ago, a 6'5" player was a giant. Thirty years ago, the jump shot revolutionized the game. Now a 6'5" player is a guard and a set shot would be laughed at before it was blocked into the rafters.

Before World War Two, black players on major college teams were few and far between. German giants were unknown. Most players came not from the inner city but from rural backwaters. Today most of our superstars are black superstars, and such names as Blab and Schrempf are household words in some communities.

Tapping the enormous talent of the nation's--and the world's--population has sent playing skills skyward. A generation ago, games in which both teams scored in the 40s--or less--were the norm. Kentucky won the national championship in 1948 with a 31 percent shooting percentage. Its opponents averaged 23.2 percent. Today's walk-ons do better than that. The average shooting percentage of all the major college teams is close to 50 percent. And the game will continue to improve.

In addition, college basketball's fans will continue to grow in number and enthusiasm. An arena holding more than a few thousand spectators was rare a few years ago. Now huge basketball coliseums exist or are being built all over the country.

While we wait for this season's excitement to rise, let's take a look at the prospects of the teams around the nation.

The East

The Big East was the overwhelmingly dominant conference last season, providing three of the final four teams in the N.C.A.A. tournament. This year's action won't be a replay, because those teams--Villanova, Georgetown and St. John's--suffered painful graduation losses. But all isn't lost for the Big East; Syracuse, last year's also-ran, could be the best team in the country in '85--'86.

The Orange is ripe. Nine of Syracuse's top ten players return and are joined by two prime newcomers, Rodney Walker and Sherman Douglas. The main man is Pearl Washington, an offensive terror who cannot be stopped one on one. With experience, height, speed, quickness and a superb bench, Syracuse has an excellent shot at a final-four berth.

Georgetown lost only two of last year's top ten players, but those two were superstars Patrick Ewing and Bill Martin. The remaining Hoyas, led by David Wingate and Michael Jackson, will have to regroup. They will be joined by a sterling recruit, center Johnathan Edwards.

St. John's losses were devastating, but there is still prime talent, especially in the persons of Walter Berry and Willie Glass. The most promising recruit is Marco Baldi, a massive center out of Milan.

Pittsburgh will be the most improved team in the Big East. The Panthers return last year's top five scorers and two of the best rebounders. Pitt remains a young team, but these Panthers will benefit greatly from a year's added experience. Best of the youngsters is forward Charles Smith, who was one of the nation's top freshmen last year.

Villanova's past success has been due to a combination of discipline and tenacious defense. Those virtues may not be enough this year--last season's three best players have departed, and it will take time for the younger players and recruits to master coach Roland Massimino's versatile defensive system. Fortunately for fans of Cinderella Villanova, Massimino harvested a super crop of recruits.

We select our Coach of the Year each season in recognition of the outstanding job he has done in the recent past. This time, it was no contest: Roland Massimino took a lightly regarded team all the way to last year's N.C.A.A. championship.

Boston College's success last winter was a matter of smarts and mental toughness. This time around, three of BC's top five players are gone. The major problem in pre-season drills will be finding a new point guard. Freshman Dana Barros will probably get the nod.

This should be an enjoyable season for Seton Hall supporters. The Pirate squad was green and shallow last year but is now battle-hardened. Three premium recruits (Daryll Walker, John Norton and Gerald Greene) will provide needed depth immediately and promise big things in the future.

The top gun at Connecticut is guard Earl Kelley. Sad to say, he doesn't have an abundance of backup guns. Incoming freshmen must quickly fill the gaping holes around Kelley in Connecticut's line-up.

First-year Providence coach Rick Pitino inherits a squad that lost three of last year's starters and is sorely in need of a big man in the middle. Reconstruction will begin with three promising recruits, two of whom are from the state of Georgia, never before a recruiting haven for Providence.

St. Joseph's has an excellent shot at the Atlantic Ten title. Only one of last year's stars is missing, the Honk defense is superb and the reserves are both talented and plentiful. Best of all, guard Wayne Williams--a gifted athlete who missed all of last year with an injury--will be back in top form.

Temple's two dominant players of last season have departed, and what's left looks young and green. There is plenty of raw talent on hand, however, including three blue-chip recruits. Best of the veterans is guard Nate Blackwell. If they get their act together fast, Temple could challenge for the conference championship.

West Virginia's most daunting obstacle in matching last season's impressive record is settling an unsettled center position. Veteran Darrell Pinckney will be battling redshirt Wade Smith for the starting job. An adequate Mountaineer must also come forward to replace last year's superstar forward Lester Rowe.

There is good reason for optimism at St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies are blessed with experience, depth and mature leadership. The keys to success this year lie in improved rebounding and an avoidance of last year's injury plague.

George Washington was also bitten by injuries last season. Under new coach John Kuester, this season's prospects are brighter. Ten lettermen return. The Colonials won't have great size, but they will be experienced and quick.

This ought to be a pleasant campaign at Duquesne. Last year's turmoil (criminal charges against four players, all of whom were eventually acquitted) has subsided. All of Duquesne's best players return, and they'll be bolstered by premier freshman point guard Brian Shanahan.

This is the rebuilding year Rutgers has been dreading. Graduation losses were heavy. The best returning player, powerful center Lloyd Moore, will become the main man if he learns to stop eating and start rebounding.

Rhode Island will be the most improved team in the Atlantic Ten. Nine of last season's top ten return, and they join five solid recruits. Give coach Brendan Malone's rebuilding project two more years and the Rams could threaten the conference biggies.

Massachusetts will have difficulty replacing last year's three best Minutemen. The good news is that recruits Fitzhugh Tarry and John Milum could solve the Minutemen's need for big men. The bad news is that Massachusetts will be lucky to finish out of the Atlantic Ten basement.

Penn State was pathetic last year (eight wins) and is getting even worse. The Lions will again be very young. If morale improves, maybe they can avoid midseason defections by some of their better players this season. But what the hell--it's a football school.

Iona lost several key players, but so many quality backups return that the (continued on page 236) Basketball Preview (continued from page 142) Gaels should again have a lopsided won-lost record. The Metro Atlantic title may depend on how quickly the Gael youngsters mature; their early-season schedule is rugged. Center Bob Coleman will again be the pivot of Iona's prospects.

With three returning starters and three top-drawer recruits (best of whom is--get this--Joe Paterno), Fordham will challenge Iona for the Metro Atlantic Conference title.

Fairfield will be the most improved team in the Metro Atlantic. Everyone returns from last year, and new coach Mitch Buonaguro has pledged to shore up a defense that was the league's weakest last season. An added plus is the arrival of superrecruit Andy Woodtli, a 6'10" center who will start immediately.

La Salle will field a very young squad with no stars on the roster, which could improve the team's concept of team play and help solve its biggest problem--consistent inconsistency.

Prospects are bright for Holy Cross. Last year's front-court woes will be ameliorated by the arrival of three heralded freshmen. Guard Jim McCaffrey, though he labors in relative obscurity, is one of the most exciting players in the nation.

Coach Bob Dukiet's St. Peter's Peacocks are counting on 6'9" transfer center Derrick Howell. Even with Howell in the lineup, however, the Peacocks will have a tough time matching last year's record--they've lost too many starters from the team that went 15-14 in 1984-1985.

This will be another Valley Forge winter for Army. The Cadets will have to dig in and try to hold their ground until freshman reinforcements begin producing. The field commander will again be guard Kevin Houston, who will win deserved All-Conference honors for the third straight year.

Manhattan has endured two dismal seasons, losing far too many close games in the final ticks. New coach Tom Sullivan plans to solve that problem by using the squad's strengths--good guards and team quickness--in a new up-tempo defense.

Columbia and Yale are the most improved units in the Ivy League; either could win the league championship. Both clubs are loaded with veterans and should be able to outclass their Ivy opponents.

Columbia was probably the shortest Division I team in the country last season. The Lions haven't grown. They'll try to compensate with quickness and hustle.

Yale started four freshmen and a sophomore last season. The accrued experience should be an enormous asset for '85-'86. Center Chris Dudley will again be the Elis' showcase talent.

If a recurrence of last season's injury epidemic can be avoided, Pennsylvania may retain the league title. The Quakers have sharpshooting guard Perry Brom-well, exciting young forward Phil Pitts and prize recruit Jon Stovall.

Cornell lost premier player Ken Bantum, but nearly everyone else returns. Freshman point guard Josh Wexler will be a starter by midseason.

Harvard faces a down year due to diploma attrition--everybody graduated. By next spring, the Crimson may be blushing when the team looks at its record.

The key to Princeton's fortunes is the center conundrum. John Thompson (yes, son of that John Thompson) could be the answer to the Tigers' prayers if he can better his offensive skills.

Dartmouth's dismal 5-21 record last year was due mostly to a shortage of height. Now a fabulous freshman class--including several biggies like 6'11" center Jason Lobo--comes to the rescue. The Big Green may surprise everyone.

Brown's fortunes revolve around whether or not replacements can be found for two graduated front-court starters. It looks like cellar time.

This will be a banner season in Annapolis, though. Navy won 26 games last year, and all five starters return. The Middies have one of the finest front lines in the country, including 6'11" David Robinson. The bench will be stronger, too--this recruiting class may be the best in history.

George Mason will also improve, thanks to four returning starters and a prize crop of recruits. The best of the new arrivals is guard Earl Moore.

Last season, Canisius qualified for postseason play for the first time in 22 years. This year's team needs senior leadership and scoring. The latter will come from sophomore guard Brian Smith; the former will come with time. Coach Nick Macarchuk's team will make the tournament again one of these days--and it won't be 22 years before it does.

This will be a winter of contentment for James Madison if new coach John Thurston can teach his system quickly to a solid group of veterans and the finest bunch of recruits in school history. Transfer forward Ken Schwartz (from Army) will make an immediate impact.

Niagara will be more aggressive, with much more depth and muscle. New coach Andy Walker has brought in four recruits who could become starters without passing Go.

The Midwest

The Big Ten teams might pull off a first this year--they could finish in the exact order they did last season. Michigan has a better-than-even chance to retain the championship, but don't bet big bucks on it. Illinois should be a close contender.

Michigan's cast returns intact. The Wolverines will again be coquarterbacked by exciting guards Antoine Joubert and Gary Grant. Everything depends on whether or not this year's freshman class can provide the dependable depth that Michigan lacked last season.

Illinois, with all its starters back, will also be a near duplicate of last year's edition. The Illini have a chance to be stronger, however, because their only discernible liability last winter--no intimidators under the basket--could be eliminated by the debuts of two seven-foot Germans, Olaf Blab (brother of Uwe) and Jens Kujawa. Another newcomer, Lowell Hamilton, was one of the nation's most coveted high school recruits.

Iowa's treasure-trove of recruits will dictate emphasis on running. Last year's inconsistent outside shooting has to improve. Three Hawkeye newcomers could be starters by January--the best of that best lot is forward Ed Horton. If the youngsters catch on quickly, the Hawkeyes could be the upstart of the Big Ten.

With three starters departed, the nucleus of this year's Purdue team will be the fast-maturing members of last season's fabulous freshman crop. Two of this year's recruits, forward Kip Jones and center Melvin McCants, will make big splashes. The Boilermakers may be the best sophfrosh-dominated team in the country, so just wait till next year.

Ohio State will again have a deep, quick backcourt despite the departure of last year's two best guards. The problem for coach Eldon Miller will be finding some matching talent to play under the basket. Center Brad Sellers, a seven-footer, will be the building block of Miller's front court.

Michigan State also has questions in the front line. Center Mario Izzo, a redshirt freshman last season, will be a big help. Another newcomer, guard Vernon Carr, has impressive credentials and will be an immediate starter. He and Scott Skiles give the Spartans awesome backcourt firepower.

Indiana coach Bobby Knight has brought in three junior college players to help correct the Hoosiers' lack of strength and quickness. The shooting will again be bull's-eye sharp, but the loss of Uwe Blab will leave Indiana without a true center until sophomore Magnus Pelkowski is ready to take over. This squad looks like a pale shadow of the Hoosier teams of a few years back. Maybe Knight should spend less of his time playing Mr. Time Bomb. The man may scare away as many recruits as he signs.

Wisconsin is still in the early stages of coach Steve Yoder's rebuilding program, but prospects are bright. Last season, the Badgers finished 14-14--their best record in five years--and all of Madison went on a binge. Badger hopes for improvement this season rest with two freshmen, guard Trent Jackson and center Darin Schubring.

Minnesota coach Jim Dutcher has a return of the same old problem--trying to get some point production from his forwards. A cure for the hot-cold syndrome suffered by recent Gopher teams would also help. Three solid vets return from last year, but the rest of the crew is a mystery. A Gopher fan told us, "That's what makes each season so exciting--not knowing what the hell is going to happen." And that, of course, is what makes every college team's season exciting.

Northwestern has a familiar problem, too: no talent. Another suicidal schedule won't help. Point production may come from three high-scoring recruits, Tim Wyss, Jeff Grose and Brian Schwabe--all will be immediate starters--but the Wildcats will be just as mild as their long-suffering fans have come to expect.

Miami University had a superseason last year; this one will be even better. Everybody returns, including Ron Harper. He'll become the top scorer in Mid-American Conference history.

Ohio University's fortunes depend on the play of big men Rich Stanfel and John Rhodes. They will be aided by promising freshman Paul Graham.

The Northern Illinois show will be a one-man feature, with forward Kenny Battle starring. The question is, If Battle is such a prize, why did the Huskers win only 11 games last year? The answer: Four freshman starters. Inexperience will be less of a problem this season.

Western Michigan will be better, thanks to four returning starters, a deep bench and four talented newcomers. The top man, again, will be forward Donald Petties.

Ball State also retails four starters, including Dan Palombizio, the nation's top returning scorer. The Cardinals will be the most experienced team in the conference, if not the most imposing.

Kent State's backcourt was devastated by graduation. The front line will have to carry a heavy load, and center Terry Wearsch will be the fulcrum. The early-season schedule is a knuckle-buster.

Central Michigan's new coach, Charles Coles, takes over a team with a dry talent reservoir. The one nugget in sight is forward Dan Majerle, who will be phenomenal if he can stay healthy for a change. A banner crop of recruits will help turn the Chippewas' fortunes around by '86 or '87. Six straight losing seasons is such a downer.

Toledo will have trouble continuing its current string of 26 consecutive winning seasons. Last year's top three players are missing, few of the returnees are proven performers and there are no superstuds among the recruits. Past year's rebounding problems will continue.

This season's is a very young Bowling Green team. The starting unit may consist of three sophomores and two freshmen. Two prime recruits are transfer Jim Smith (from Wisconsin) and freshman Dan Raupp.

Eastern Michigan's graduation losses were few but crucial. The youngsters will have to develop quickly, and EMU's lack of size will be a big stumbling block.

Butler's surprising success last season was a precursor to even better happenings this year. The Bulldogs have unaccustomed depth. Chad Tucker will emerge as one of the premier players in the Midwest, and transfer center Mike Yeater will be a big plus under the basket.

Loyola's graduation losses were many. Point guard Carl Golston and center Andre Moore will form the foundation of coach Gene Sullivan's rebuilding program; the best of Sullivan's recruits is guard Bernard Jackson.

The entire Xavier team returns, forming a strong contender for the conference title. Last year's liabilities--inexperience and inconsistency--shouldn't be a problem this time.

Detroit will benefit from an abundance of game experience, but the Titans will have to improve their dismal rebounding if they are to make a run for the money.

St. Louis, Oral Roberts and Evansville were depleted by graduation. All three must begin rebuilding.

St. Louis fans may not recognize their team--four newcomers win starting roles.

First-year Oral Roberts coach Ted Owens inherits just one returning starter, one prime recruit and zero seniors. University president Oral Roberts, who has a direct telephone hookup to God, should get on the horn and ask for some divine intervention.

Evansville's new coach, Jim Crews, who escaped from eight years of purgatory as Bobby Knight's top assistant, has a lot of rebuilding to do. No one should expect quick results, but Crews is a good bet to shape up a Midwestern City champ before the decade is out.

Notre Dame won 21 games last year, and that was just a warm-up for 1985. All of the key Irish return, including speed-demon guard David Rivers. Coach Digger Phelps hands Rivers the ball and lets him run the show. The secret to success this season will be getting the other players to pitch in and help Rivers. He is so spectacular that his teammates have a tendency to stand back and watch him do it all. The only possible problem position is the off-guard slot. Rookie Mark Stevenson could solve it.

For the first time in many years, Marquette will be stronger at the base line than in the backcourt. The best of the front-liners will be transfer forward David Boone. Despite a tougher schedule, this could be a big year in Milwaukee if the Warriors can dodge last winter's injuries.

DePaul is loaded with experience and power under the basket, but the backcourt will be manned by two rookies, Rodney Strickland and Terence Greene. The Blue Demons may be a lot better than their final won-lost record will indicate--the Demons' schedule is downright demonic.

Optimism at Daytonis centered on the return from injury--after a year's absence--of premium center Ed Young. If the Flyers' defense isn't too leaky, they'll straighten up and fly right.

The South

North Carolina will be awesome. The Tar Heels have the ingredients to win everything. Losses from last year's 27-9 team were minimal, and two hot-shot forward recruits (Kevin Madden and Steve Bucknall) will fill the only discernible gaps. The Tar Heels will again have one of the nation's top backcourts, and a towering front line, led by Playboy All-America center Brad Daugherty, will suffocate opponents.

Duke's prime ambition is to ambush North Carolina. With a little luck, it may pull it off. Only one of last year's big contributors is missing, and three quality recruits have been added. Playboy All-America guard Johnny Dawkins will be as dazzling as ever. Supershooter Kevin Strickland is loaded with talent and should blossom in the national spotlight.

Georgia Tech is the third Atlantic Coast Conference team with a solid chance to reach the final four. The key will be the play of seven-foot Playboy All-America forward John Salley. He is that rare senior who gets better with every game. Mark Price is one of the nation's best point guards. Center Tom Hammonds may be the best freshman in the A.C.C.

Oh, yes, we forgot to mention Maryland! The Terps could also wind up on top of the heap because of the presence of Playboy All-America forward Len Bias, plus minimal graduation losses from a team that won 25 games last season. Center Derrick Lewis is one of the best shot blockers in the nation, and Keith Gatlin is one of its finest point guards. The biggest problem is an unreliable second string.

It's rebuilding time at North Carolina State. Four of last season's top players are gone. Two rookie forwards, Teviin Binns and Walker Lambiotte, could steal the show their first year, though. And sophomore Chris Washburn is a future All-American.

Without a senior on the roster, Virginia could have leadership problems. But with center Olden Polynice inside, the Cavaliers will at least be strong up front.

Clemson's hopes are based on the return from injury of forward Anthony Jenkins and the arrival of a bonanza crop of recruits. The Tigers still need a big inside scorer.

Rookie Wake Forest coach Bob Staak begins his job of resurrecting the Deacons' fortunes this fall, but it will be a long, uphill struggle in the nation's strongest conference. This year's will be one of the youngest squads in school history--at least two recruits will have to start.

The Southeastern Conference race looks like a dead heat between Auburn and Louisiana State, with Alabama and Kentucky close behind.

Louisiana State will be one of the most improved teams in the South. The Tigers were very young last year and should benefit greatly from added experience. The addition of phenomenal freshman center Tito Horford will also help. Coach Dale Brown's experimentation and position shuffling are finally over, and the Tigers have the stability they need to win the conference.

Auburn has one great basketball player: Playboy All-America forward Chuck Person (also an intelligent and personable young person). Auburn's VIP will be backed up by four other returning starters. Heralded freshman forward Michael Jones could win a starting berth by midseason. The Tigers will have to remedy their worst defect, a crippling turnover rate--in short, buttery fingers.

Alabama has everything except a prime post man. Both of last year's centers have graduated. The backcourt, however, will be excellent, and team depth, a trouble spot last year, will be less of a problem.

By Kentucky standards, last year's 18--13 record was a disaster. New coach Eddie Sutton will move the Wildcats back to the top of the Southeastern Conference, but it may take a year or two. As usual, the talent larder is brimming over (Kentucky's basketball prestige makes recruiting relatively easy). This year's premier Wildcat is Playboy All-America forward Kenny Walker, but guard Ed Davender isn't far behind.

The Georgia Bulldogs boast depth and experience. An added asset will be freshman Toney Mack, the country's top high school scorer last year. The defection of controversial Cedric Henderson may benefit team morale more than it will damage team talent. Head man Hugh Durham, like many other Southeastern Conference coaches, may never learn that basketball players must be students as well as athletes. Next year, he's liable to recruit Bucolic Buffalo out of the Tumbleweeds comic strip--if LSU coach Dale Brown doesn't sign him first.

Tennessee's guard contingent vanished at graduation ceremonies. Injuries and foul trouble in the backcourt must be avoided if the Vols are to win. Welcome reinforcements will be freshman center Doug Roth and returning redshirt Tyrone Harper.

Florida's front-line losses were heavy, which means that two grade-A recruits, Chris Capers and John Currington, will be pressed into immediate action. The Gator guards are among the best in the league, so this year's hopes depend on how the front line comes together.

Vanderbilt's manpower shortage has been alleviated by one of the best recruiting crops in many years. Forward Randy Neff will be an especially helpful addition. The chief Commodore will be Brett Burrow, one of the South's better centers.

This Mississippi State team will be just as good as last year's, but there's a problem--most of the S.E.C. teams will be much improved, so the Bulldogs may have trouble staying out of the cellar.

Mississippi fans have reason for cautious optimism, because their team is no longer dominated by freshmen and sophs. The return from injury of marksman Bruce Tranbarger is another plus. Two junior college transfers, Eric Smith and Ronnie Sims, will provide sorely needed help on the boards.

Memphis state will again be the top team in the Metro Conference, despite the graduation of Keith Lee and an off-season house of horrors that included sensational accusations of recruiting violations, point shaving and undercover handouts to athletes by bird-brained fans and shady characters. Memphis State athletics, for some inexplicable reason, seem to attract the attention of the seamiest, greediest elements of Memphis' population. If Tiger coach Dana Kirk can get his players to look past last season's scandal, '85--'86 may be another great year. Kirk has a wealth of talent to work with. Expect Baskerville Holmes to reach his full potential and earn national acclaim this season.

Louisville fans consider last season (only 19 wins) an embarrassment, but prospects are brighter this year. Last winter's slew of injuries should not recur, the roster is as talent-laden as ever and coach Denny Crum hit a mother lode during recruiting season. Pervis Ellison and Tony Kimbro could win starting jobs their freshman year.

Cincinnati was the most improved Division I team in the country last year (three wins to 17 wins in only one year). The progress will continue, because the Bearcats, though still young, have gained valuable game experience. Multitalented guard Roger McClendon, only a sophomore, will be the main man.

Virginia Tech's fortunes will be tied to the performance of Playboy All-America guard Dell Curry, one of the country's most exciting players and a brilliant outside shooter. Center Roy Brow, a sophomore, will benefit greatly from a year's experience and could fulfill his enormous potential.

The first priority at South Carolina is learning how to win games away from home. The Gamecocks didn't win a single road game last year. Recruits will play a big role in Columbia this year. The Dozier twins, Terry and Perry, and Darryl Martin will see a lot of action their rookie season.

Few teams in our memory have been as gutted by graduation as Florida State. But there is good news, too--the club is loaded with talented transfers, all of whom were redshirted last year and are now ready to step in and take over. Best of the bunch are David Shaffer, LaRae Davis and (this man should have gone to NC State) Raleigh Choice.

The main concern at Southern Mississippi is finding a replacement for last year's star, James Williams. The returnees, still very young, will profit from added maturity. They'll also profit from the presence of rookie center John Ginley.

Alabama-Birmingham has everything a team needs to be a nationally ranked power--except a killer instinct. If the Blazers can overcome their tendency to let opponents back into a game that ought to be over, they could find themselves in the top ten by season's end. The talent stock-pile is rich in depth and quality, the latter personified by Playboy All-America guard Steve Mitchell.

Old Dominion will benefit from the arrival of an exciting new talent--freshman Bernard Royster should make headlines his first year.

Virginia Commonwealth was nearly obliterated by graduation--five of six top players are gone. New coach Mike Pollio will construct his first team around the multiple skills of Michael Brown.

Jacksonville and Western Kentucky had few graduation losses and will be the most improved teams in the Sun Belt Conference. Jacksonville will substitute freely and wear down opponents with a full-court press. Western Kentucky's great raw talent of last year has been refined and has matured. Rookie guard Ray Swogger could be a star right away.

South Florida lost last year's two top scorers, and no comparable replacements are in sight. It will be a long, tough winter in Tampa.

South Alabama returns only one player who started more than six games last season, but several adequate replacements are present among the ten newcomers.

UNC Charlotte has a new coach (Jeff Mullins), whose first job will be the impossible task of replacing fabulously talented center Clinton Hinton. Last season, as a freshman, Hinton was not only the Sun Belt Rookie of the Year; he also led the league in eating, public dramatics and flaky haircuts. Last summer, he transferred to Eastern Kentucky, so Charlotte fans won't see many wins. They'll have to be content with memories of Hinton.

The Near West

You think Kansas was great last season? Wait till this year! All starters and nine of the top ten Jayhawks return. Two of them, Danny Manning and Ron Kellogg, are legitimate Ail-American candidates. The Jayhawks' only discernible weakness is rebounding--and that should be cured by the sure hands of transfer forward Archie Marshall.

Don't be surprised if Oklahoma gives Kansas fits in the run for the conference championship. Fans who feared that Sooner basketball would drop off the edge of the earth when Wayman Tisdale opted for the pros will be pleasantly surprised. There is a wealth of talent returning. Rookie forward Ron Roberts, who was among the top big men in junior college ranks last season, brings immediate help for the front court.

Iowa State has a solid nucleus in guard Jeff Hornacek (the floor general) and forward Jeff Grayer. Four newcomers will get a lot of playing time, and transfer Tom Schafer will likely win a starting berth.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will once again be built around Playboy All-America center Dave Hoppen. Transfer Deak Vance will shore up the forward position, last season's weak spot. Another transfer, Bernard Day, will start at small forward. If Hoppen gets enough help up front, the Huskers just might surprise everyone and husk their way to the Big Eight championship.

Missouri has lost last year's top two players, but a solid core of talent remains. Freshman center Gary Leonard, a seven-footer, will greatly improve the Tigers' stick-to-itiveness under the boards.

When was the last time you heard of a team that lost its five best players and got better? It could--and probably will--happen this year at Oklahoma State. The departees weren't world-beaters, and a fabulous recruiting bonanza will pay immediate dividends. The most impressive of the newcomers are junior college All-American Muhammad Akbar and Alan Bannister, a 7'4" 250-pounder from England.

Colorado, with its top seven players returning, could be a factor in the Big Eight race if the Buffs just figure out how to play on the road. Last year, their road record was a perfect 0--13. Guard speed, another shortcoming last season, will improve this time around.

Only five names from last year's Kansas State roster return, but a large contingent of rookies can offer more strength and raw talent than their predecessors. Their lack of experience, obviously, will lead to many turnovers.

Arkansas has the inside track in the Southwest Conference race despite an unusual liability: The Razorbacks have no freshmen or seniors of any significance. The sophomore and junior contingents are golden, however, so this year should make a triumphant debut for new coach Nolan Richardson. Sophomore Andrew Lang is the league's best center and could become the best in Arkansas history before he graduates. Kenny Hutchinson and Allie Freeman are a super guard tandem.

Four Texas A & M starters are back, along with the entire A &M bench. That should solve last season's depth problem. Forward Winston Crite--a superb re-bounder--and guard Don Marbury will be the Aggies' M.V.P.s.

Houston is still trying to recover from the graduation two years ago of Akeem "the Dream" Olajuwon. The inside game will again be weak, despite the impressive development of Greg Anderson. The Cougars have a surplus of individual talent but haven't learned to put it together in an efficient operation. If all the gears mesh properly, Houston will be a contender for the S.W.C. championship.

Baylor will be the most improved team in the conference. Five of Baylor's top eight players last year were freshmen; a year's experience will make a dramatic difference. New coach Gene I ba will have the Bears at the top of the league in a couple of years.

Texas Tech lost all five of last year's starters, but the recruiting crop is one of the best ever. Transfer Dwayne Chism and freshman Sean Gay will make valuable contributions, starting with the opening tip-off of Tech's first game.

Southern Methodist also suffered at graduation, and none of the SMU signees will provide much immediate help. Point guard Butch Moore will be the team's leader and most noteworthy player.

Rice coach Tommy Suitts signed seven top-drawer recruits in an effort to fix last season's crippling lack of size, depth and perimeter shooting. Ten of the names on this year's 13-man roster belong to freshmen or sophs. By season's end, all five starters could be frosh.

Graduation crippled the Texas Christian backcourt, which has been the team's main strength. Rookie guard Carl Lott will pick up some of the slack. But unless the inside game--especially the rebounding--improves considerably, this could be a winter when the Horned Frogs hibernate.

Texas had one star last year, forward Mike Wacker, but Wacker has graduated and the remaining Longhorns are less than impressive. They will be more experienced and will have more depth than last year's team, but some quality talent must be found for the front court if the Longhorns are to escape the conference cellar.

Bradley is the team of the future--the immediate future--in the Missouri Valley Conference. Four starters and nine lettermen return. The backcourt, featuring Jim Les and Hersey Hawkins, could be one of the nation's finest.

Neither Illinois State nor Tulsa can expect to duplicate last season's impressive showings. The starting five at both schools was wiped out by graduation. Illinois State will get help from recruits Jay Teagle and Sonny Roberts. Tulsa's main hope lies in the considerable abilities of new coach J. D. Barnett.

Drake will be the most improved team in the Missouri Valley. A lack of both numbers and talent has been a problem at Drake for years, but coach Gary Garner has stocked his squad with eight promising newcomers. The one stellar member of the bunch is transfer forward David Miller.

It may take a while for new Indiana State coach Ron Greene to implement his system, but the talent is on hand. Transfer forward Larry Bush will be the Sycamores' most important addition; swing man John Sherman Williams is one of the country's unknown thrillers.

Creighton's first-year coach, Tony Barone, takes on a complete remodeling job. His returning players have little experience and little discernible talent, and there is only one freshman on the roster--all of which leaves faint hope for Creighton's near future.

The major factor in Wichita State's fortunes will be the recovery from injury of center John Askew. The backcourt will be taken over by two talented recruits, Steve Grayer and Lew Hill.

West Texas State was hindered by immaturity last year, so a year's passing should make a difference. Orlando Graham is going to be one of the M.V.C.'s best big men.

Southern Illinois lost almost everybody from last year and new coach Rich Herrin was hired too late to do much recruiting. Since walk-ons will make up most of the squad, this year's record won't necessarily reflect Herrin's abilities. The good Lord Himself couldn't win with walk-ons.

The Far West

Oregon State, after a 22--7 performance last year, returns essentially intact. Transfer Jose Ortiz will compensate for the loss of forward A. C. Green. Another significant addition is freshman guard Van Anderson. The Beavers will, for a change, include a large contingent of seniors this season. Maturity and leadership give them the inside track in the Pac 10 title race.

UCLA's Bruins could be fiercer this year--even with the loss of three starters--because the returnees are now familiar with second-year coach Walt Hazzard's Wooden-style philosophy. The outside shooting of Reggie Miller and Montel Hatcher will be something to see, and freshman point guard Jerome Richardson will make a major contribution right away.

Washington lost only one starter, Detlef Schrempf, but Schrempf was the Huskies' bellwether the past two seasons. He'll be impossible to replace. Perhaps an even bigger problem is the absence of a top-grade point guard. The answer could lie in junior college transfer Greg Hill. Another transfer, Phil Zevenbergen, will bring much-needed power to the front line.

Arizona, surprisingly strong last year, is weakened by the loss of five of its top six players. But coach Lute Olson is a master recruiter--his incoming class is crowded with potential superstars. Best of them are Sean Elliott (who will be one of America's highest-scoring freshmen) and Eric Cooper (who has the raw talent to become one of the nation's best guards).

Washington State, California and Stanford will all be dramatically improved. With a little luck, any of the three could be this year's Cinderella team.

Washington State's success will hinge on the contributions of two blue chippers who return after a year out with injuries--Chris Winkler and John Hodges. Transfer Duayne Scholten could earn a starting job by Christmas.

Lou Campanelli, California's new coach, has walked into a seemingly ideal situation. Cal's graduation losses were minimal, and the best Bear, Dave Butler, returns after a year's injury leave. Transfer Jon Wheeler's deadly accurate jump shot will also help Campanelli enjoy his first year at the helm.

Stanford finished dead last in the conference last year, but the Cardinals will be dramatically improved, thanks to added experience and the arrival of prime recruits guard Todd Lichti and center Howard Wright. Although four starters return, the talent store at Stanford is so full that all five starting slots may feature new faces.

Arizona State's main objective will be to develop consistency. Last season's Sun Devils played like league champs in one game and fell on their collective face the next. They need a dominating big man under the glass, but there appears to be no such thing in Tempe this year.

Southern California was the sleeper of the Pac 10 last year, rising from nowhere to the conference cochampionship in a single season. Those giddy days are already over. The four Trojans most responsible for last year's success are out of eligibility. Their replacements will be a corps of freshmen and transfers, and lack of experience will be USC's problem. New center Ivan "the Belgian Bounder" Verberckt will make a sizable contribution.

Oregon's Ducks face a long season. Sophomore guard Anthony Taylor is their only bona fide star. Two newcomers, Thomas Deuster and Jimmy Winston, will provide a valuable infusion of talent, but Oregon is still a player or two short.

With four starters and most of the bench coming back, New Mexico stands ready to take W.A.C. laurels. Add sharpshooting transfer guard Kelly Graves and the Lobos have everything. Forward Johnny Brown, the team's sole senior, will be its leader and best player.

Texas-El Paso's fortunes will depend largely on the leadership of forward Juden Smith and center Dave Feitl. The Miners lost three of last year's starters, including both guards. If the backcourt reserves come through, this could be another championship year for UTEP.

San Diego State can again point with pride to Anthony Watson, one of the land's best guards. Watson won't have as much help as he had last year, though. Graduation obliterated SD State's front line. Transfer Steffond Johnson could be a big help under the basket, pulling down Watson's few misfires.

Last year, Wyoming started three--sometimes even four--freshmen. A year's seasoning will make a notable difference. The best of Wyoming's returnees is Fennis Dembo, the top freshman in the W.A.C. last season.

Utah welcomes back all of last year's top contributors, including eight of its top nine scorers. Rookie center Dino Rada (from Split, Yugoslavia) will bring much-needed size to the inside game.

Colorado State's loss of two key front-court players will force a change of style--now the tempo is going to pick up. Rich Strong will be the mainstay under the basket, but he'll need some help from freshman Todd Graf.

Brigham Young is always a tough team to figure in advance, due to the frequent departures and arrivals of players on church missions. Five of last season's top eight players are missing this time around, but three recruits--Averian Parrish, Brent Stephenson and Greg Humphreys--have the talent to fill some of the voids.

Air Force's main weakness will again be a lack of altitude. It's hard to fit a 6'11" slam-dunker into the cockpit of a jet fighter, you know. The Falcons make up for their liability with speed, smarts and scrappiness. Three starters return, including scoring ace Maurice McDonald.

Hawaii's new coach, Frank Arnold, inherits a depleted squad. The only significantly talented returnee he has is guard Andre Morgan. There will be ten new faces on the Rainbow squad--four of them could be immediate starters.

Nevada--Las Vegas has a guard contingent with enviable depth and ability. Guard Anthony Jones was awe-inspiring at the end of last season. Trying to keep up with Jones will be transfer Jarvis Basnight.

Fresno State will be short on experience, but its youthful roster boasts a bountiful harvest of recruits. The most promising of the new guys are forwards Mike Mitchell and Jervis Cole.

Utah State will again be built around forward Greg Grant, who will take over as the Aggies' all-time leading scorer this winter. When freshman center Danny Conway breaks into the starting line-up, this year's will be the biggest, strongest Aggie team in recent memory.

With no graduation losses, Santa Barbara should be vastly improved. Add four quality redshirts and freshman point guard Carlton Davenport and the Gauchos have the makings of a contender for the Pacific Coast Association championship.

Irvine will also be much stronger. Last year, the Anteaters had a potent offense, but on defense they were worthless. The backcourt will be transfers JoJo Buchanan and Mike Hess. Both should be starting by January.

Most of San Jose State's best talents return, but there will be a severe--possibly crippling--shortage at center. Transfer Ricky Berry, son of Spartan coach Bill Berry, could become Dad's dominant player in his first year.

Fullerton State's big woe last season was under-the-basket play that was worse than mediocre. That problem ought to be eliminated this winter by hefty transfer Ron Barnes. Another transfer, Maurice Smith, could also win a starting berth in the front line.

Pacific, New Mexico State and Long Beach State will all be improved, but all three have a long way to go before threatening the conference leaders. Pacific had no graduation losses, and last year's fabulous freshmen (including talented forward Domingo Rosario) will be even better as sophs. New Mexico State's improvement will come with the arrival of new coach Neil McCarthy, a disciplinarian who doesn't take losses lightly. Long Beach State benefits from a glittering array of recruits, four of whom will probably be starters.

Pepperdine will continue its long dominance of the West Coast Conference. All of last year's first-stringers return, including superguard Dwayne Polee. Polee and high-scoring redshirt Grant Gondrezick make up the daunting backcourt. The key newcomer is transfer center Mike Burns.

San Diego will be the best of the rest. The pivotal holdover will be seven-foot, 260-pound center Scott Thompson; among the newcomers is transfer Jim Pelton.

Santa Clara must rebuild after the departure of three of last year's starters, including two All-Conference performers. Prime freshmen Mitch Burley and Jens-Uwe Gordon will see a lot of play.

St. Mary's will be dominated by new faces. In fact, there will be more freshmen on the squad than sophomores, juniors and seniors combined. Keep an eye on freshman forwards Robert Haugen and Curtis Williams.

Loyola Marymount escaped the inroads of graduation, but the Lions will still have a tough time overcoming the coaching turmoil of recent months (two new coaches since the end of last season). When the dust settles and the front office gets organized, this could be a fine team.

Portland returns four starters, joined by promising front-court recruits Rich Antee and Jarvis Helaire. Cracking the .500 mark will be a tall order nevertheless.

Dan Fitzgerald returns as Gonzaga's coach after a four-year absence. His best bets for rebuilding a depleted front line will be rookie forwards Jim McPhee and Steve Fedler.

San Francisco returns to intercollegiate basketball after dropping out a few years back in the aftermath of a scandal caused by under-the-table payoffs by outsiders. Let's hope the bird-brained sports gamblers in the Bay Area move to Calaveras County and take up competitive frog jumping. For them, it might be intellectually stimulating. Freshman forward Mark McCathrion will be the Dons' star this year, but he's no Bill Russell or even Quintin Dailey. It's good to see the Dons playing ball again, anyway.

The best of the rest

(All of whom are likely to make someone's All-American team)

Forwards: Reggie Miller (UCLA), Danny Manning (Kansas), Ken Barlow (Notre Dame), Nikita Wilson (Louisiana State), Randy Allen (Florida State), Billy Thompson (Louisville), Walker Lambiotte (North Carolina State), Kenny Battle (Northern Illinois), Winston Crite (Texas A&M), Rafael Addison (Syracuse), David Wingate (Georgetown)

Centers: Olden Polynice (Virginia), Andrew Lang (Arkansas), Tito Horford (Louisiana State), Roy Tarpley (Michigan)

Guards: David Rivers (Notre Dame), Mark Price (Georgia Tech), Kenny Smith (North Carolina), Bruce Douglas (Illinois), Tommy Amaker (Duke), Doug Altenberger (Illinois), Anthony Jones (Nevada-Las Vegas), Anthony Watson (San Diego State), Andre Turner (Memphis State), Michael Jackson (Georgetown)

Top Newcomers

(Incoming freshmen and transfers who will make big contributions to their teams)

Tito Horford, center ........... Louisiana State

Muhammad Akbar, guard ........... Oklahoma State

Ed Horton, forward ........... lowa

Jerome Richardson, guard ........... UCLA

Archie Marshall, forward ........... Kansas

Pervis Ellison, forward ........... Louisville

Sean Elliott, forward ........... Arizona

Toney Mack, guard ........... Georgia

Ron Roberts, forward ........... Oklahoma

Todd Lichti, guard ........... Stanford

Eric Cooper, guard ........... Arizona

Tony Kimbro, forward ........... Louisville

Doug Roth, center ........... Tennessee

Marco Baldi, center ........... St. John's

Johnathan Edwards, center ........... Georgetown

Tom Lewis, forward ........... Southern California

Michael Jones, forward ........... Auburn

Danny Ferry, forward .......... Duke

Glen Rice, forward ........... Michigan

Tom Hammonds, forward .......... Georgia Tech

Ray Swogger, guard ........... Western Kentucky

The East

Big East Conference

1. Syracuse

2. Georgetown

3. St. John's

4. Pittsburgh

5. Villanova

6. Boston College

7. Seton Hall

8. Connecticut

9. Providence

Atlantic Ten

1. St. Joseph's

2. Temple

3. West Virginia

4. St. Bonaventure

5. George Washington

6. Duquesne

7. Rutgers

8. Rhode Island

9. Massachusetts

10. Penn State

Metro Atlantic Conference

1. lona

2. Fordham

3. Fairfield

4. La Salle

5. Holy Cross

6. St. Peter's

7. Army

8. Manhattan

Ivy League

1. Columbia

2. Yale

3. Pennsylvania

4. Cornell

5. Harvard

6. Princeton

7. Dartmouth

8. Brown

Others

1. Navy

2. George Mason

3. Canisius

4. James Madison

5. Niagara

Stars in the East: Washington, Addison (Syracuse); Wingate, Jackson (Georgetown); Berry (St. John's); Smith, Gore (Pittsburgh); Pressley (Villanova); McCready, Pressley (Boston College); McCloud (Seton Hall); Kelley (Connecticut); Starks (Providence); Martin (St. Joseph's); Blackwell (Temple); Blaney, Brown (West Virginia); Mungar (St. Bonaventure); O'Reilly (George Washington); Suder (Duquesne); Moore (Rutgers); Owens (Rhode Island); Smith (Massachusetts); Chrabascz (Penn State); Simmonds, Coleman (lona); McCormick (Fordham); George (Fairfield); Greenberg (La Salle); McCaffrey (Holy Cross); Howell (St. Peter's); Houston (Army); Lawson (Manhattan); Gwydir (Columbia); Dudley (Yale); Bromwell (Pennsylvania); Bajusz (Cornell); Duncan (Harvard); Scott (Princeton); Randall (Dartmouth); Waitkus (Brown); Robinson, Butler (Navy); Wilson (George Mason); Smith (Canisius); Newman (James Madison); Arlauckas (Niagara).

The Midwest

Big Ten

1. Michigan

2. Illinois

3. Lowa

4. Purdue

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan State

7. Indiana

8. Wisconsin

9. Minnesota

10. Northwestern

Mid-American Conference

1. Miami University

2. Ohio University

3. Northern Illinois

4. Western Michigan

5. Ball State

6. Kent State

7. Central Michigan

8. Toledo

9. Bowling Green

10. Eastern Michigan

Midwestern City Conference

1. Butler

2. Loyola of Chicago

3. Xavier

4. Detroit

5. St. Louis

6. Oral Roberts

7. Evansville

Others

1. Notre Dame

2. Marquette

3. Depaul

4. Dayton

Mid-States Greats: Tarpley, Grant (Michigan); Altenberger, Douglas, Winters (Illinois); Wright (lowa); Lewis (Purdue); Hopson (Ohio State); Skiles (Michigan State); Alford (Indiana); Olson (Wisconsin); Shasky (Minnesota); Watts (Northwestern); Harper (Miami University); Tatum (Ohio University); Battle (Northern Illinois); Petties (Western Michigan); Palombizio (Ball State); Wearsch (Kent State); Majerle (Central Michigan); Campbell (Toledo); Robinson (Bowling Green); Cooper (Eastern Michigan); Tucker (Butler); Golston (Loyola of Chicago); Larkin, Lee (Xavier); Wendt (Detroit); Renken (St. Louis); Irons (Oral Roberts); Mukes (Evansville); Rivers, Barlow (Notre Dame); Trotter (Marquette); Comegys (DePaul); Colbert (Dayton).

The south

Atlantic Coast Conference

1. North Carolina

2. Duke

3. Georgia Tech

4. Maryland

5. North Carolina State

6. Virginia

7. Clemson

8. Wake Forest

Southeastern Conference

1. Louisiana State

2. Auburn

3. Alabama

4. Kentucky

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Florida

8. Vanderbilt

9. Mississippi State

10.Mississippi

Metro Conference

1. Memphis State

2. Louisville

3. Cincinnati

4. Virginia Tech

5. South Carolina

6. Florida State

7. Southern Mississippi

Sun Belt Conference

1. Alabama-Birmingham

2. Old Dominion

3. Virginia Common-wealth

4. Jacksonville

5. Western Kentucky

6. South Florida

7. South Alabama

8. UNC Charlotte

Superior Southerners: Daughterly, Smith (North Carolina); Dawkins, Amaker (Duke); Salley, Price (Georgia Tech); Bias, Gatlin (Maryland); Washburn (North Carolina State); Polynice (Virginia); Corbit (Clemson); Bogues (Wake Forest); Wilson, Williams, Horford (Louisiana State); Person, Ford (Auburn); Johnson, Coner (Alabama); Walker, Davender (Kentucky); Ward (Georgia); White (Tennessee); Moten (Florida); Burrow (Vanderbilt); Robinson (Mississippi State); Ritchwood (Mississippi); Turner, Bedford (Memphis State); Wagner, Thompson (Louisville); McClendon (Cincinnati); Curry (Virginia Tech); Moye (South Carolina); Allen (Florida State); Fisher (Southern Mississippi); Mitchell, Mincy (Alabama-Birmingham); Gattison (Old Dominion); Brown (Virginia Commonwealth); Smith, Murphy (Jacksonville); Johnson (Western Kentucky); Tonelli (South Florida); Henry (South Alabama); Williams (UNC Charlotte).

Mount's Top 20

1. Syracuse

2. North Carolina

3. Michigan

4. Duke

5. Illinois

6. Georgia Tech

7. Notre Dame

8. Louisiana State

9. Oregon State

10. Kansas

11. Maryland

12. Auburn

13. UCLA

14. Georgetown

15. Memphis State

16. Arkansas

17. Louisville

18. Washington

19. Oklahoma

20. Texas A & M

Possible Breakthroughs

St. Joseph's, lowa, Nevada--Las Vegas, Houston, Navy, Pepperdine, Alabama-Birmingham, Bradley, New Mexico.

The Near West

Big Eight

1. Kansas

2. Oklahoma

3. Iowa State

4. Nebraska

5. Missouri

6. Oklahoma State

7. Colorado

8. Kansas State

Southwest Conference

1. Arkansas

2. Texas A & M

3. Houston

4. Baylor

5. Texas Tech

6. Southern Methodist

7. Rice

8. Texas Christian

9. Texas

Missouri Valley Conference

1. Bradley

2. Illinois State

3. Tulsa

4. Drake

5. Indiana State

6. Creighton

7. Wichita State

8. West Texas State

9. Southern Illinois

Best of the Near West: Manning, Kellogg (Kansas); Kennedy, Bowie (Oklahoma); Hornacek (Iowa State); Hoppen (Nebraska); Strong (Missouri); Akbar, Bannister (Oklahoma State); Downs (Colorado); Mitchell (Kansas State); Lang, Hutchinson (Arkansas); Crite (Texas A & M); Franklin (Houston); Williams (Baylor); Chism (Texas Tech); Moore (Southern Methodist); Hines (Rice); Holcombe (Texas Christian); Willock (Texas); Les (Bradley); Braksick (Illinois State); Moss (Tulsa); Mathis (Drake); Williams (Indiana State); Morris (Creighton); Santos (Wichita State); Graham (West Texas State); Welch (Southern Illinois).

The Far West

Pacific Ten

1. Oregon State

2. UCLA

3. Washington

4. Arizona

5. Washington State

6. California

7. Stanford

8. Arizona State

9. Southern California

10. Oregon

Western Athletic Conference

1. New Mexico

2. Texas--EI Paso

3. San Diego State

4. Wyoming

5. Utah

6. Colorado State

7. Brigham Young

8. Air Force

9. Hawaii

Pacific Coast Association

1. Nevada--Las Vegas

2. Fresno State

3. Utah State

4. Santa Barbara

5. Irvine

6. San Jose State

7. Fullerton State

8. Pacific

9. New Mexico State

10. Long Beach State

West Coast Conference

1. Pepperdine

2. San Diego

3. Santa Clara

4. St. Mary's

5. Loyola Marymount

6. Portland

7. Gonzaga

8. San Francisco

Best Westerners: Woodside (Oregon State); Miller, Hatcher (UCLA); Welp (Washington); Elliott (Arizona); Morrison (Washington State); Taylor (California); Brown (Stanford); Beck (Arizona State); Dowell (Southern California); Taylor (Oregon); Brown (New Mexico); Smith, Feitl (Texas--EI Paso); Watson (San Diego State); Dembo (Wyoming); Hendrix (Utah); Strong (Colorado State); Pollard (Brigham Young); MCDonald (Air Force); Morgan (Hawaii); Jones (Nevada--Las Vegas); Kuipers (Fresno State); Grant (Utah State); Fisher (Santa Barbara); Murphy, Rogers (Irvine); Owens (San Jose State); Henderson (Fullerton State); Rosario (Pacific); Wilburn (New Mexico State); Langston (Long Beach State); Polee, White (Pepperdine); Thompson (San Diego); Kenilvort (Santa Clara); Robertson (St. Mary's); Smith (Loyola Marymount); Harris (Portland); Condill (Gonzaga); McCathrion (San Francisco).