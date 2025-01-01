The Loveliness of the Long-Distance Runner

Those who write of automobiles habitually go into full drone about twisty roads, five-speed gearboxes and how all cars ought to feel like sports cars. Rarely do they give sufficient thought to cross-country cruising, an undertaking that's undeniably all-American and a pastime that--to be properly enjoyed--requires the proper equipment. On the interstate system, the siren attractions of low-slung, buzzy sportsters and small, space-efficient economy sedans dwindle. The stock of large, powerful sedans--machines in which four people may travel confidently from New York to New Orleans without risking lower-back damage--soars to new highs. We've assembled 12 of these freeway fliers, chosen with only one real criterion (continued on page 188) Long-Distance Runner (continued from page 117) in mind: the demand that each of them serve the needs of the person who enjoys cross-country travel at speed and with style. Here, in alphabetical order and with brief impressions of each, our long-distance runners.

The Audi 5000CS Turbo Quattro is a superb year-round vehicle that will be especially appreciated by those who want (or have) to drive through snow. This four-wheel-drive wonder takes to the high road with aggressive grace and is utterly insensitive to weather. But that's only the beginning. The Audi delights technoids. The machine's 2226-c.c. turbocharged inline five develops 158 horsepower, stout enough to satisfy the demands of cross-continent travel--and swift enough to register 0-60 mph in less than nine seconds. The full-time four-wheel-drive system, as noted, gives the car a meteorologic versatility that's altogether comforting.

Audi backs up its impressive technical accomplishments with an interior done in the best traditions of Teutonic efficiency and leather-lined luxury. Sitting in an Audi, you feel enormously well taken care of. As the car moves swiftly down the freeway, its aerodynamic skin banishes wind noise. And at about $29,000, the Audi banishes any doubt that it's the best combination of performance, versatility, luxury and value.

The BMW 735i sedan and its smaller brother, the 635 CSi coupe, carry BMW's blue-and-white Bavarian flag into the long-distance-driving competition. The 735i, though the flagship of the Bimmer fleet, leaves more to be desired than one might expect. For one thing, it feels large. For another, critical areas of the excellent analog instrumentation are rendered invisible by the steering wheel, which just should not happen on a car built to conquer the autobahnen and interstates of the world.

On Germany's high-speed autobahnen, however, the 735i comes into its own. It's bigger (a 110-inch wheelbase and 197.4-inch over-all length) and heavier (almost 3600 pounds) than our idea of a BMW, but these qualities add strength to the spirited quality of its freeway performance.

Inside, the BMW attention to quality and construction are apparent, and there's no shortage of space. Four people could drive to kingdom come in a BMW 735i and love every mile of it. At highway speed, the car's $37,000 price tag seems almost reasonable.

The Buick Electra T Type comes as something of a surprise. Buick almost let itself build an enthusiast's sedan here. The 140-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 shoves the car along with a snap unexpected from most Buicks of recent vintage.

The Electra, with its subdued, Euro-style trim, also looks like an enthusiast's car. Until you climb inside. The leather seats are just fine, but vestigial remnants of G. M. interior styling of the Sixties and Seventies remain, taking the form of too much chrome and fuzzy, polyester-looking fabric.

Buick's firm, well-balanced suspension makes for an the excellent partnership with the road, and the car's 110.8-inch wheelbase preserves its pleasant ride. At about $18,000 fully loaded, the Buick Electra T Type is an excellent buy.

The Chrysler Fifth Avenue was far and away the most American-seeming of the cars tested. Big, opulent, with rear-wheel drive and every "comfort and convenience" option known to Western man, at about $16,500, the 3750-pound Fifth Avenue is right at home taking the family on a 1500-mile jaunt to Six Flags or Disney World, its long (112.7-inch) wheelbase lending itself to sedate, sustained motoring. Powered by a 144-horsepower 5.2-liter V8, the Fifth Avenue moves well. It also stops well. It does not, however, feel quite as tight, taut and responsive as other big cars we tested.

The $33,000 Jaguar XJ6 is a classic in every sense of the word. Long and low, with a body that's cat sleek rather than aerodynamic slick, the 4100-pound sedan epitomizes the joys of stylish movement. The seats are sensuous, supportive and comfortable, qualities that appreciably shorten long hours of driving.

The mechanical problems that plagued Jaguars of earlier years have long since been remedied, resulting in a car that adds dependability to the driving rewards it also delivers. With its venerable straight-six, double-overhead-cam engine, the car has a gentlemanly acceleration curve that provides more than enough passing response.

Of all the cars built in the United States, the Lincoln Mark VII LSC gives American enthusiasts hope that we're finally on the right track. At about $24,000, the LSC 000 feels unmistakably like a BMW or a Mercedes, and its 108.5-inch wheelbase holds the road well.

As you would expect from a Lincoln, the LSC is fitted with every luxury toy known, but the best of these is its engine. In what may be the last hurrah for the Ford 5.0-liter V8, the power plant has been given sequential-port fuel injection and improved cylinder heads. The result is a 200-hp high-torque unit that's responsive enough to power a 3700-pound car.

Some drivers are happy only when they're at the controls of a car that rivals platinum ski poles for scarcity. Such a conveyance is the Maserati Quattroporte, a four-door touring sedan from the factory of Alejandro De Tomaso, the man who gave us the Pantera, the Merak and the quick little Biturbo. For about $67,000, he will give you a Quattroporte.

The Quattroporte is distinctive. On first sight, it seems utterly unadorned, with an exterior that defines understatement. But as you look closer, quality and workmanship become apparent--the depth of the paint, the heft of the doors, thick seats covered in Italy's finest leather and a discreet application of Maserati's famed trident emblem.

When you're driving the Quattroporte, there's no doubt that you're behind the wheel of a big car made for long stretches of unobstructed driving. A 110-inch wheelbase contributes to the car's outstanding ride, and the brawny 4.9-liter V8 pumps out about 280 horsepower, more than enough to move the 4800-pound automobile briskly.

The Mercedes-Benz 560SEL, costing more than $52,000, asks the question, Can any mass-produced four-door sedan possibly be worth that? The answer is yes. Before you've driven it 50 miles, the 560SEL will have you thinking thoughts of $20,000 down payments and 84-month financing.

Mercedes-Benz, with the 560SEL, continues its tradition of starkly elegant interiors that are well thought out and thoroughly relaxing under sustained high-speed conditions. The 560SEL sits on a 120.9-inch wheelbase, the longest to be found in the world of production passenger cars, and draws the power to move its 3900 pounds from a 238-horsepower 5.6-liter V8. The power more than suffices, working with a nimble suspension design that's arguably the best in the business. The 560SEL, in sum, delivers a degree of driving perfection unmatched by any other.

For sufferers of that most pleasant of diseases, Francophilia, the Peugeot 505 Turbo brings a double dose of civilized motoring medicine. The Peugeot ride continues to be a seductive combination of capability and comfort, and the 142-horsepower turbocharged 2.2-liter engine lends itself eagerly to passing situations and to sustained driving.

The Peugeot's interior, especially the front seat, presents a welcome roominess. The interior spaciousness stands in counterpoint to a lean exterior. The Peugeot/Pininfarina design, with its crisp lines and sloping hood, manages to make the car appear smaller than it actually is, a spare 3200 pounds set on a 108-inch wheelbase.

The handling is quintessentially French, with a soft feel and more body roll than most cars. The suspension setup flattens out corners nicely. The 505 Turbo requires no effort to drive and, being priced at only $18,000, requires even less effort to like.

For Saab fans fond of driving great distances, there's good news in the form of the 9000, an all-new car from the Swedish makers of America's cult-car success, the Saab 900. The 9000 shares no parts of any importance with the 900 other than the engine block--nor does it have the strange Saab exterior profile.

The 9000 retains, however, that wonderful tiptoe agility so loved by Saabists. The driving position, visibility and instrument and control accessibility are superb. The new two-liter four, turbocharged and intercooled, uses 160 horsepower to send you on your way with vigor. Suspension refinements have resulted in flatter cornering and improved over-all stability.

The interior of the 9000 is spacious and comfortable. Available only as a four-door hatchback, the Saab 9000 costs about $22,000, making it a terrific buy.

One trip in a Toyota Cressida will convince you of its worth as a freeway cruiser. Toyota's largest car (3200 pounds and a 104.5-inch wheelbase), the Cressida does offer some big-car advantages: performance adequate for the highway and roomy leather seats that are firm and comfortable. The Cressida's fit and finish, in the Japanese tradition, are superb. And if you enjoy electronic gadgetry, the Cressida will remind you of Christmas morning. The radio--incredibly--boasts 34 controls.

The car's ultrasmooth twin-cam six and its rear drive add to the gentle quality of its ride. The suspension and handling characteristics are just a bit less precise than one would wish for.

It's important to remember that the large Toyotas began as scaled-down versions of American cars. Thus, what you get with a Cressida is not a sports sedan that has been softened around its edges but a family sedan that has been tweaked in an effort to produce a car that's at home on demanding roads. In the main, it succeeds--particularly when you consider that its base price is only $15,690.

The Volvo 740 Turbo isn't considered--by Volvo--the company's optimal highway car. That honor is now bestowed on the 760 GLE, with its naturally aspirated V6, a slightly softer ride and fancier appointments. But for an aggressive assault on America's roads, the 740 Turbo is most appropriate.

Volvos are not the prettiest cars to look at--but for looking out of, they're hard to beat. Particularly when you're watching the countryside whistle past, moved rapidly along by the compact 2.3-liter turbocharged and intercooled four-cylinder that produces 160 horsepower.

Inside, the Volvo displays a businesslike array of instruments and controls. The seats are tall and firm. The 740's suspension offers neutral, predictable handling that translates to a wonderful stability when you're under way. Its 109-inch wheelbase and generous interior spaces add measurably to a confidence-inspiring feel. The trim, inside and out, is an exercise in restraint. The rewards a 740 Turbo bestows, however, are joyously unrestrained and cost less than $20,000.

Overall, any of our long-distance runners would serve you well on long-haul tours. The Mercedes, the Jaguar and the Volvo sedans gave award-winning road-show performances, as did the Mark VII LSC coupe and the four-wheel-drive Audi--five very different cars. Driving these 12 cars reminded us of what's said about another pleasure: There's no bad, just different degrees of good.