Success Story

If you're a Superhero, it's easy. Your role in life allows for grandiose displays of self-expression. Darth Vader has it down pat, and so does Superman. But if you're a titan of industry or a captain of commerce, dressing for success is serious business. And serious men's-fashion designers have taken this into account. Jeffrey Banks says, "The dark suit is still important in dressing for success." Pierre Cardin thinks that the key to successful dressing is the silhouette: "My new jacket shape gives the man a visible V silhouette that enhances his masculinity." Robert Stock says, "For me, it's fabrics. My silhouettes are classics that have long been acceptable in the business world." Alexander Julian thinks that the power look requires a few subtle-color stripings, with underlying patterns on top of traditional blues and grays, "to give a man individuality." All four designers picked their first choice in spring 1986 business looks, which are worn here by executive movers and shakers who definitely like the view from the top.