The Year in Sex

Talk about sending mixed signals: Society in 1985 appeared to be in the throes of sexual schizophrenia. Consider: Just when rock musicians were developing a social conscience and even getting married, some politically well-connected Washington wives were shrilly accusing rock 'n' roll of turning the nation's kids into sex-crazed delinquents. The Reverend Jerry Falwell's Moral Majority Report inveighed against "the infiltration of sex into the American home"--instead, presumably, of keeping it on the streets, where it belongs--but as far as we know said nothing about the display of born-again Christian Cathleen Crowell Web's semen-stained panties on national TV. Network censors OK'd family-planning spots only if there were no references to contraceptives, but ran Calvin Klein's steamy perfume ads intact. A Gallup Poll showed that more than half of the American public believes premarital sex is OK, but busybodies came close to shuttering a privately funded clinic at a Chicago high school because it offered contraceptives to students. We didn't hear so much about herpes in 1985--the best story on that subject was the one about the $10,000 a female sufferer collected from her lover's homeowner's insurance. AIDS, the year's big story, seemed to be propelling victims out of the closet and onto the obituary pages at a frightening rate. The panic reached such levels that the media claimed that people just weren't Doing It anymore. So we were cheered when a Scottish scholar informed the British Association for the Advancement of Science that humans are earth's horniest mammals--"10,000 times more sexually active than the rabbit"--and estimated that there are a billion acts of sexual intercourse per year in Britain alone. Now we know why there'll always be an England.

Playboy's Tips on Adult Films

Chances are, you're already familiar with the adult-film field. But if your idea of a porn movie stars masked Latin lovers balling blowzy blondes in sleazy motels, you've got a surprise coming. Today's films, many aimed at couples who watch at home (making liberal use of Pause and Fast forward buttons), often boast plots and production values of a quality that, if not matching Hollywood's, stands up to most TV. Here are some others we liked: Trashy Lady: Gangster trains gun moll. Corporate Assets: J.R. should have these girls in his executive suite.

The Gräfenberg Spot: The Mitchell Bros. return, with a splash.

Bordelo: Brothelkeeper fights take-over.

If it's unadulterated heat you're after, rent anything by the Dark Bros. (New Wave Hookers, Let Me Tell Ya 'bout Black [or White] Chicks). To introduce a lady to the explicit-sex genre: Every Woman Has a Fantasy, Urban Heat.