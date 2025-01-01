Women of Alaska

City girls are one thing, Alaskan women another. Have you ever noticed how the songs of George and Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter always seem to be about women climbing into and out of taxicabs? Elegant, bejeweled, fancy women are fine, if the lighting is right. In Alaska, women have probably known the animals whose coats they are wearing. Can you imagine any of these ladies buying snail forks at Henri Bendel? Are they less captivating because they don't fit the chichi stereotype of a Vogue cover? High heels just don't cut it here in the tundra. These women have taken the notion of femininity to a new frontier. We like the contrast of hot with cold. We think of women at home in a world where the nights are six months long. Goose down and goose bumps. Playboy has been sending its staff to Alaska for a long time. We've photographed porn star Constance Money on a float plane and a lady forest ranger on a glacier. Ansel Adams showed us the black-and-white wonders of the wilderness. Here, Playboy's David Mecey and Stephen Wayda add color and some of God's most beautiful creatures. Let the rest of the world take taxis.