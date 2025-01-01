Range Riders

A few years ago, we got to ride a Superbike racing machine around a track in California. It was $15,000 worth of high-tech parts and about 800 man-hours' worth of labor. The result was an "idea" of a motorcycle. Pure speed. Thought-control handling. We wondered, knowing that such a bike was possible, how long it would take for some company to offer all that technology to the consumer. We have the answer now. Japan and Italy have uncrated street-legal production racers for the aficionado. To match the performance of these motorcycles in a four-wheeled vehicle, you would have to spend in excess of $100,000. To fully appreciate these machines, you may have to pay in excess of $100,000 to a lawyer. Keep him on permanent retainer, so you can keep your license. We know a few roads where courage and competence can combine with technology to produce the rush of the century. These bikes go fast, handle well and stop on a dime. They do those things better than any machine you've laid your hands on. The time to dream is now.