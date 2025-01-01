Welcome to The Playboy Gallery, a monthly feature that offers our readers an opportunity to start their own collections of Playboy's best art and photography. Save these, frame them, hang them over your stereo or in your bath. Of course, if you like both sides of the sheet equally, you'll have to buy two copies. Pass the extra one along to a friend. It's always nice to share a good thing when you can. That's why we've started The Playboy Gallery. We want to make your life beautiful. This month, we feature a sizzling photo of redhot actress Kathleen Turner, by Contributing Photographer Arny Freytag, and one of our favorite illustrations by Pat Nagel.